The Precautionary Principle and “synthetic meat”

Virginia Postrel, whose book, The Future and Its Enemies, is shown on the upper-left of this blog’s page (under the work of Karl Popper and the handgun), recently wrote an article that got me thinking about how the Right has its own form of Precautionary Principle. A few days ago, she wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal about synthetic meat. She later thought about the topic some more on her Substack. As she noted, anyone who has spent time in a chicken factory and slaughterhouse is going to be keen on the idea. (I have no view on the nutritional case for or against synthetic meat, although I’d imagine that some poor brute of an animal reared in a massive shed and pumped full of antibiotics is probably not superior to a synthetic alternative. You don’t need to be a veggie to be unhappy about this.)
Glenn Reynolds, who usually strikes me as the sort of chap to be interested in tech innovation, including agriculture, writes this by way of a rebuttal to Postrel. I find his reasoning is mistaken (more on that later), but here are his comments in full:
Well, I too am a meat eater who likes human ingenuity and technological progress. But I can see a couple of problems. One is that “synthetic meat” is a confusing term. It means real meat, grown in a vat instead of in a cow, but it sounds like it might be the non-nutritious “Beyond Meat/Impossible” slop marketed to vegans.
Second, the technocracy is pushing this stuff, and the technocracy is currently in bad odor. There’s a real lack of trust, and once people start to think that the technocracy will do things to them that they don’t like — and often lie about it in the process — the lack of trust spreads from specific subjects to more general matters. Plus, given that most opposition to meat-eating is essentially religious in nature, rejecting it is not exactly a matter of irrationality.
In an ideal world, where we could talk about this sort of thing on its own merits and in a generally good-faith manner — like the world we at least thought we lived in back in the ’90s — things would be different. But we don’t live in that world now.
There are several problems with this in my view, even as one who can feel the force of what Prof. Glenn Reynolds writes. First of all, whether the term “synthetic meat” is misleading or not, the free marketeer in me prefers to let entrepreneurs and consumers, subject to laws of fraud against dishonest marketing, figure this out.
Second, whether the “technocracy” is pushing this stuff is not, in my view, sufficient justification for people to throw shade on this technology. A few years ago, I recalled how parts of the Green movement, particularly those of a Left-wing nature, liked to hate on genetically modified crops, particularly if they were produced by big American firms such as Monsanto (booo!, hiss!). And one could have argued that a reason why they did so was because, if it is possible to feed a much larger population with GM crops, etc than with conventional ones, then those Paul Ehrlich doomsters’ fox has been well and truly shot. Come to that, imagine that really clever carbon capture tech is created, thereby royally screwing the global warming alarmists’ whole argument.
It is possible to see how, depending on where you stand on the political battlefield, that a tech might be an enabler to those whom you dislike. Dammit, I bet one could have said the same about the internet 30 years ago, or the motor car 100-plus years ago. I have even read people denounce private spacefaring because of its sinister libertarian motivations (“All those crazy Heinlein fans in space”).
It may be that those who are promoting synthetic meat are all vegetarians and sinister tyrants, but if there is a case for it on its own merits, then why the hell should I care? There’s a danger of what I called motivated reasoning here getting out of hand. I can, in fact, see a future where people remain meat eaters, getting much of their meat protein from synthetic sources and occasionally spending a bit more to buy the organic, “real” forms, such as grass-fed beef, wild salmon, venison, and so on. Is this really such a bad outcome, particularly if some of the worst forms of factory farming die out? As a libertarian chap – and one raised on a farm in East Anglia – preferring to see animal husbandry done with due regard to animal welfare is not, in my book, a “soppy” or for goodness sake, “woke” point.
This paragraph from Postrel strikes me as particularly on point, because it strikes me that on parts, if not all of the “Right” (a package-dealing term but it will have to do), quite a few people have become so riled up by certain developments that they end up opposing technologies and innovations in case it encourages things they don’t like.
The best argument against the development of cell-grown meat is that technocrats believe that anything good must be mandatory, especially if the good thing claims to help the environment. So if someone invents cell-grown meat, government mandates will soon follow. We therefore shouldn’t encourage alternatives to the status quo lest we be forced to adopt them. It’s the same argument we hear from people who believe that saying cities should allow property owners more flexibility about what they build on their land is tantamount to banning single-family homes. This culture-war form of the precautionary principle is as bad as every other form. It’s a prescription for stasis.
Some of the artificial meats, the vege kind, are getting quite good. I had some fake mince the other day, and in a Spaghetti Bolognese you simply would not know. Most fake meats don’t have “mouth feel” but this one did. If it were to become cheaper than beef I would buy it. Why not? I used to buy horse for the same reason in France – could not tell the difference in a rich sauce and had the same satiation effect. I eat meat because it is nice tasting and good for me. It’s origin doesn’t bother me one jot.
Lab grown meats will become popular if they can get the price down for a variety of reasons. No bones, lower fat, no animal care issues, no fretting about anti-biotics, less health risks with disease, fresher if replacing something usually imported.
I’m quite looking forward to the price of rib-eye steak, tuna and the like coming down in price. Because that will be where the market aims — they’re not going to be growing spare ribs.
I love electric cars. The power, the quiet, the simplicity of the mechanism . . .
But you cannot discuss electric cars without knowing that the main impetus for them has nothing to do with their technical merits, and everything to do with some people’s decision that I ought not have any of those nasty ICE cars anymore.
And so one cannot have that discussion – are electric cars cool? – without understanding that subtext. Get me to agree that they’re cool as Step One, and then you take my ICE cars away.
Same with guns. “We’ll all be safer and can live without fear if we all disarm!”. A very logical and sane statement on its face, but small examination reveals that those same people are doing everything they can to ensure that criminals who use guns don’t face consequences, out of “equity.” No, they’re not working for “safety.” They’re working to disarm ME, a person who has never illegally shot anyone. It’s politics. They don’t want people who might object to socialism having guns.
And so on to meat. They’re not pushing synthetics because they’re tastier, or more nutritious, and they’re certainly not going to be cheaper. It’s all laid down to global warming – that we need to reduce methane, that we need to free up land for . . . something or other. (Drive across the US. Takes days of seeing emptiness. Tell me we need more room, with a straight face. And, if I have to seriously argue CAGW here, I’ve read the room wrong.)
There comes a point where continual lying and bad faith are going to generate a kneejerk reaction when a new proposal comes along. This is a new one. Screw them if they expect to be treated as good-faith improvers of the human condition after what they’ve pulled so far.
(Spent significant time around large animals, and small. Mucked out my share of stalls, raked enough chicken yards, to understand that, while “factory farms” are brutal, there are realistic and efficient and humane alternatives. Ending the use of protein sources for pie-in-the-sky culture growths is a non-starter for me, especially when it’s Woke Karen doing the selling. She lies.)
“No antibiotics” with culture grown protein may not occur as keeping bacteria, fungi and viruses out of a perfect culture media in which these mammalian cells will be grown is not easy. Cultured protein growth rate is several orders of magnitude slower than bacterial or viral growth rates. It will take al lot of technological development to make pricing competitive with animal farming, but I suspect the technocrats will find ways of making animal farming too expensive to continue outside of the Wagyu variety, what with needing all that land for solar farms and whatnot.
See, here’s how I see this playing out, with regards to “artificial meat”, meaning stuff grown from cell cultures.
This is what the whole thing is going to look like. They’re going to find out that the stuff is basically flavorless glop, absent things like exercise. So, when they’re culturing the meat in vats, they’re going to have to have these things that’ll probably look a lot like the mechanisms they use to stretch out taffy. It’ll be expensive. Very expensive.
Then, they’re going to find out that it’s a huge pain in the ass that is, again, expensive to produce the feedstocks for the cell cultures. So, they’ll want a means of easily converting cellulose and other things to those feedstocks. The process won’t be efficient, it won’t be clean, and it will create a bunch of waste.
Then, they’ll figure out that having these big factories of churning cell cultures is messy, requiring enormous amounts of energy input. So, they’ll seek to have smaller autonomous cell cultures as close to where they’re getting the feedstocks from.
Those cell culture autonomous machines are going to require some sort of artificial intelligence be implanted in them, to make them work efficiently in the real-world environment. Said AI is probably not going to take being periodically hauled off to be harvested all that well, because you’re going to have to program in self-preservation and a bunch of other crap so as to keep them from wandering off of cliffs, and so that they stay away from predators…
In the end, what’s going to wind up happening is that we’re basically going to re-invent cows. All. Over. Again.
Is that going to be any better, morally?
It’s basically just predation with extra added steps. Explain the point of all this to me, again? Cows already do a pretty damn good job of converting grass into protein, and they’re pretty efficient. What’s the point of artificial meat? So you can feel better about not having to kill cows, or something? Is that it?
All y’all looking at this and saying “What a good idea that is! I can’t wait to eat my artificial steak…” are, to put it bluntly, overthinking this. A cow is already a perfectly good mechanism for converting grass into meat. Let’s just leave it at that.
I don’t see Glenn Reynold’s post as oppositional to Postrel’s article: I think (arrogantly) that he just failed to explain himself clearly.
In my immodest opinion, what Glenn (if i may presume to be on a 1st name basis) was trying to say is why people ARE opposed to “synthetic” meat, not why people OUGHT to be opposed. It’s the is/ought dichotomy once again. Glenn was explaining (again, in my opinion) that, although he is not opposed to it, he understands why many other people are.
Chester:
At the risk of pointing out something that you know already:
Virginia Postrel was not talking about artificial meat. See the 1st paragraph of Glenn Reynold’s quote in the OP.
Artificial meat is ultra-processed food. It contains seed oils, which everybody should avoid like lead or arsenic. It also contains soy proteins, which probably come with phyto-estrogens.
I use soy sauce, sometimes; but, unlike tofu, soy sauce contains slightly less phyto-estrogens than olive oil — which i consume in large amounts.
Phyto-estrogen content (micro-grams/100 grams)
soy sauce: 150
olive oil: 181
soy veggie burger: 1,672
multigrain bread: 4,799
tofu: 27,150
You can consume a large amount of soy sauce every day (which i don’t) and still ingest no more phyto-estrogens than you would by consuming the same amount of multigrain bread once/month.
Long ago, in the Hippie Era, I ate some artificial meats – mostly modified soy protein. I lived for some years in a crafts commune, and through the other people being otherwise busy, or creatively incompetent, I ended up as a sort of house mother. Did most of the cooking. Did most of the grocery shopping, Got stuck paying for most of the food. It is not easy being the sole responsible person in a commune.
We had some famous eaters there. Mixing soy protein into the meat dishes saved money; and some of the artificial meats tasted good. I don’t remember the brand, but I liked the taste of the bacon and the Canadian bacon, though it was obvious the ‘meat’ had never said “oink” in all its days. Back then it was financial incentive, not moral. We have always had vegetarians, and even vegans, but they weren’t as preachy then. We had Moonies and Hare Krishnas for that.
When they started selling Impossible Burgers, I bought one and tried it. It was more expensive than a real hamburger, and it simply wasn’t the right taste. Ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles might have disguised that, but why bother?
The only true piece of meat those things can substitute for is the nose of the camel, creeping under the side of my tent.
At this point, if the Bill Gates/WEF caste of supervillains are involved, I am out. Their motives are malevolent; their methods are evil. And Gates is one of the biggest pushers of fake meat.
If Gates were selling gold bars for a dollar, I probably would not buy one.
Hopefully, and I understand that this might not be possible, top end steak for $20/kg.
Now if that happens, I will be all over it.
Don’t start that. Almost all food is “ultra-processed”.
Oddly, I generally like my food thoroughly cooked (though not steak, I hasten to add) and with many flavours and enhancers added.
Yesterday I had a KFC chicken, mayo and lettuce sandwich. It was delicious. Calling it “ultra-processed” when it was deep fried chicken with spices, an egg/oil emulsion and whole grain bread is just ludicrous. Oh, and quite a lot of salt. I like my lettuce salty.
What makes it ultra-processed is the seed oils used to fry the chicken, the flour in the batter, and the seed oils and sugar in the egg/oil emulsion.
I fry with coconut oil (not deep-fry of course), and make my own mayo with olive oil and no sugar.
Actually, when i cook hamburgers (home-made with no flour: just meat, salt, and spices), i don’t use oil at all: there is enough fat in the meat.
It is part of a political agenda – it is NOT about not being cruel to animals and it is NOT about concern over C02 and methane.
If the production of food is in the hands of vast numbers of family farms then it is hard to control (hard to have a stranglehold over), although regulations (such as the American and E.U. regulations) may seek to concentrate the processing of food for political control (NOT really “public health”) reasons.
However, if food is manufactured it will be easy for regulations, and the Credit Money of government and banks – the “Cantillon Effect”, to concentrate control – to gain a stranglehold. Let us say, for the sake of argument, that it became very easy to produce lab-grown-meat and (again for the sake of argument) that the product was entirely safe – regulations and Credit Money would still concentrate production in the hands of a small number of corporations who would (of course) be joined at the hip with international governance via SEG, DEI, and-so-on.
“Paranoid conspiracy theory” – only if someone writes about it in a hostile way (as I just have) – if the language used is “positive” (supportive) then it is no longer a “paranoid conspiracy theory” – it is a perfectly reasonable and good plan that everyone (or almost everyone) in the House of Commons (and so on) would nod at, without really understanding what they were nodding at.
The agenda, as always, is “those who will not obey – shall not eat”.
Especially in a “cashless society” where dissenters will find that they have no bank accounts, their plastic cards are just bits of plastic, and the “apps” on their mobile telephones do not work either.
I used to believe (in my stupidity) that high taxes on individuals and corporations would get the international business establishment to turn against the agenda, but such things as the corporate support for Governor Gavin Newsom (busy blaming the latest mass killings on lack of “gun control” regulations – with the international media never pointing out that California already-has-these-regulations) show that this is not so.
The international business elite do not care about high taxes, California has very high taxes (yet they still want to make Governor Newsom President of the United States) and welcomes endless regulations (because the regulations concentrate the economy in a few hands – ending competition, California is perhaps the most regulated State) – as they see the future as money coming from the banking system, with people being told what they should spend this “money” on, lab-grown-meat and so on.
Take the drug companies – why should Pfizer (and so on) care about taxes – when they get tens of Billions of Dollars from the government (“free” “vaccines”) for products that are not only useless, but actually dangerous – indeed, in some cases, lethal.
In such an environment even if (if) “lab grown meat” tasted awful and poisoned people it-would-not-matter – the “mainstream” media would denounce anyone who dissented, and the product would be bought because regulations, taxes and subsidies would have pushed “nudged” things that way.
Somehow I suspect a very strong aspect of the dislike of the very idea of synthetic meat in the sense of vat-grown stuff from cell-cultures is the influence of SF stories. You see much the same with things like AI and robotics. The trope that any really significant tech breakthrough must have a downside (usually a catastrophic if not out and out apocalyptic) downside is so culturally ingrained that it is very difficult to overcome.
Almost certainly actual meat, even the industrial factory farm style of modern pork/chicken, is more nutritious than current commercially sold fake meat. AIUI current fake meat has all sorts of problems that mean that it simply doesn’t provide many of the key nutrients that actual live animals do. However Ms Postrel seems to be talking about something that is quite different from current fake meats. AIUI she’s talking about animal cells being grown on some framework that replicates part of the beast but omits bits we don’t care about like the brain, nervous system, guts etc.
If we get to a point where actual animal cells can be cultured (in a vat?) and produce something that makes a decent sausage or hamburger than I’m all for it. I do however share Prof Reynolds sketicism that what the great and good will force on us is Ms Postrel’s form of fake meat.