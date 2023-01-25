Samizdata quote of the day – corporation version

“Unlike government, a corporation has no legal authority to force anyone to do anything. It can’t tax you, arrest you, or conscript you. It can’t force you to work for it. It can’t force you to invest in it. It can’t force you to buy its products. Bakan, however, says corporations “determine what we eat, what we watch, what we wear, where we work, and what we do.” No, they don’t. They make us offers, which we can accept or refuse. But those offers give us countless options to improve our lives—options we wouldn’t have otherwise. Far from a threat, the earned economic power of corporations brings us great benefits.
People interact with corporations voluntarily. If a corporation sells a shoddy product, people can refrain from buying it. If it sets prices they regard as too high, they can negotiate or look for a better deal. If it pays low wages or lays off employees, they can work elsewhere or start their own business. If people think Google and Facebook collect too much personal data while failing to properly safeguard it, they can use other platforms or services. Bottom line: If you don’t like a corporation, you can avoid it. You do not have this choice with government, though. Ignore the IRS, and fines, penalties, or prison await you. You can opt out of Google and Facebook, but you can’t opt out of the surveillance dragnet of the NSA.”
– Michael Dahlen, The Objective Standard.
The trouble is that the Corporations are supported by the fiat money of the government – are 300 year old “friend” the Cantillon Effect (named after Richard Cantillon) how, contrary to Milton Friedman, an “increase in the money supply” does not go to everyone equally – it goes first to certain interests (as F.A. Hayek said in one of the essays in “New Studies” (1978)- the money supply is not like water gushing everywhere, it is more like “treacle” piling up with certain sticky fingered people, such as the big, and politically, connected corporations. Non political fiat money is like a barking cat – you can not really have that, fiat money is political (is corrupt) basically by definition.
Take the example of BlackRock – look at the Board, if anyone really thinks that the Board of BlackRock, a bunch of freaks and weirdos, got control of ten Trillion (yes ten Trillion) worth of investments strictly on honest merit – well I have got a nice bridge to sell you, and they were treading on an old road (as Warren Buffett “Berkshire Hathaway” shows – the reason he thinks all businessmen are corrupt is because HE IS – so he assumes everyone else is like him).
Cut off the fiat money flow, go back to a commodity money – and most of the problem is over.
There is also taxation – Corporations should not be taxed more highly than individuals, but they should not be taxed less highly either. Things such as Google pushing for a doubling of the State income tax in Arizona in 2020, because it knew it did not pay income tax (just Mom and Pop business enterprises pay income tax) are obscene.
And the notion that Corporation Tax or a Turnover Tax (which some States – such as Texas, have) is “double taxation” rests on the assumption that a Corporation has no interests of its own that it is just a “servant of the shareholders” – Edmund Burke found out that this is NOT true with his experience of the East India Company, whose managers had nothing but contempt for the interests of the shareholders (as Edmund’s kinsman William Burke, who was a shareholder, had found the managers of the East India Company, men like Paul Benfield, did not care if the shareholders got hosed, as long as they got to cream off money for themselves, and the structure of the corporation made it almost impossible to get rid of the managers).
By the way, the East India Company, like many Corporations, did all the things Michael Dahlen says they can not do. Make war, levy taxes and-so-on. Although other corporations, such as Google and Amazon (lockdowns) or Pfizer (Covid injections) prefer to work via governments – rather than use force directly themselves.
If people want Corporation Tax to be zero that is fine – as long as the Income Tax is zero as well, as it is in South Dakota (which has no real oil money) and Wyoming (which does have oil money). Paraguay (a nation of several million people) had no income tax till 2012 – now it is 10% whether it is an individual or a corporation. That seems fair enough – I do not think there is much reason to tax corporations more highly than individuals.
As for the matter of the great gift of the state (other than the endless flow of Credit Money – see above) of limited liability – I will leave that to people who have made a special study of it such as Mr Ed.
I will just make the historical point that limited liability “bodies corporate” were normally non-profit – such as university colleges, and religious foundations.
By the way – there is no need for a turnover tax at the State level in South Dakota and Wyoming, as it does not matter if corporations are hiding profits or not. The reason it does not matter is that individuals do not pay a State income tax in these States – so corporations are not given a special advantage over individuals. One could say the same even in large States such as Texas and Florida (with tens of millions of people in each State) – as there is no State Income Tax in either of these States, one could make the argument that they should not tax corporations either.
I would have been AGAINST the Federal Corporation Tax when it was introduced in (I think) 1909 – as there was no Federal Income Tax at that time (not till 1913).
The East India Company was not really a corporation in the modern sense, it was state chartered QUANGO with its leading figures passing seamlessly between HEIC & Crown establishment (Wellington being a notable example of that).
Exactly.
Indeed, it is one of your regular refrains. But that said, the need to not conflate political with economic power, which is what bashers of corporations do, is important, which is the point of the quotation. Those who attack corporations hardly ever mention the monetary debasement point, Paul. It is outside their mental frame of reference.
As for the Pfizers and the rest, to the extent they are at fault, it is because they engage in what Ayn Rand called the politics of pull. Again, this is not an argument against corporations as such.
If corporations have too much power (doubtful), what do they propose to replace them with?
International trade would basically disappear if we were to move to individual traders — small businesses don’t have the reach. International trade is a primary reason that corporations began to form in the first place, so long term, high risk ventures could be shared. A “solution” that leads to world-wide impoverishment isn’t really a solution.
The only way international trade/banking would survive is if some individual traders grew to the size of modern corporations. Imagine the bleating if individuals like Murdoch had that much power, not even answerable t shareholders!
Other reasons corporations historically formed: to allow connected banking and to fund large industrial projects. We are all going to be peasants without those two things.
Who wants the equivalent of a family bank like the Rothschilds to reappear?
Co-operatives are touted, but once they reached a large enough size they become the same as we have now. Instead of answering to shareholders, the people running very large co-operatives would merely answer to the people who owned a share of the co-operative. We could call them share-holders, for simplicity.
That leaves Socialist control of the means of production. That’s been tried, and found very much wanting.
The anti-corporation crowd can bleat all they want, but there is literally no other method of making modern society work.
Sorry, there is one other organisation type that successfully operates even now across borders and with long-term solidity. That is mafia-style clans. Do we want an economy based on them? (Basically up-dated feudalism.)
Perry and J.P.
It is increasingly clear that the East India Company was a corporation “in the modern sense” – modern mega corporations, with their ESG and DEI (Environmental and Social Governance and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) agendas, are nothing like the idea of a corporation in the mind of Milton Friedman (some sort of machine that is just about maximising share holder returns) – the vast corporations, supported by the endless fiat money of government backed Central Banks, could not give a damn about “Aunt Agatha” (the individual shareholder).
They are about “building a better world”, by any means necessary, and they are joined at the hip (via the monetary and financial system) with governments.
They, just like governments, are dominated by elite “educated” types – and they meet at Davos (and many other venues) to discuss political and cultural matters – how they can shape the world (the population) to their will. If a corporation was really like the idea in the head of Milton Friedman – they would go to these venues. But human beings are not machines – they are human beings, they have ideas (beliefs). The trouble is that the ideas (beliefs) of the elite Corporate ideas are BAD – these bad beliefs are what they push (they are not machines – they are people, but sadly people with bad beliefs)
Dr Johnson said “a man is seldom so innocently engaged as when he is after money” – because when men are after other things such as POWER, they do far worse things.
The Corporate bosses (the heads of the banks, the internet companies, and weird entities such as BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard – who control most of the shares, about TWENTY TRILLION Dollars worth of shares) have more money than they know what to do with – how many private jets and gold bath tubs (and so on) can a man want? It is POWER – they want, a Corporate State.
And they are getting it.
To give just one example – what does the Disney Corporation care about customers? “Consumer Sovereignty” (I think that was from W.H. Hutt) would mean that smelly ordinary people were in charge – telling Corporate managers what sort of films and television programmes we want.
Our overlords think that is insane – they are better than us (they know they are better than us – they feel it with every fibre of their being) so they should tell us what films and television programmes we see – and the emerging system will mean there is no real competition to what the Corporations believe we should watch (and what we should wear, and what we should eat – and so on).
As for right now – endless extended “copyright law” means that the Disney Corporation can carry on living off what Mr Walt Disney created – even though he died in 1966.
It is almost funny – as if someone like Walt Disney turned up at the Disney Corporation today they would scream for their armed security, a “racist”, “sexist”, “homophobe”, “transphobe”, “Islamophobe” (etc – on and on) has entered building, “kill him! hill him! kill him!”. Worst of all the intruder might actually have a creative idea – and they do not like creative ideas (they got all their ideas from the education system – thinking for themselves is totally alien to them).
And they do have armed security. Although they seem to think their armed security are just robots who have no thoughts of their own and will always attack who they are told to attack – and they may be mistaken about that.
For example, some of those armed security (for example some of the armed guards at Disney World in Florida – the guards are the most normal people in the corporation) think it is absurd that the Disney Corporation (who hate their customers – just as they hate the shade of Walt Disney) that the Disney Corporation is still getting money from Mickey Mouse – a character created more than 90 years ago, and a character created by a man (Walt Disney) whom the Disney Corporation hate and despise.
But not as absurd the banks and financial entities being able to create “money” from nothing and “lend” it to the connected.
Banking is a classic.
The propaganda line is that it is “putting savings to work” – getting savings (that would otherwise be hidden under the flood boards) and investing them in productive industry.
In reality the lending is not from Real Savings (contra Keynes, Credit Expansion is NOT “saving, as real as any other form” it is not saving at all) – the money is created from nothing, and as for mostly going to fund productive industry. Well tell that to the Marines.
Back in the days of J.P. Morgan it was a scam – but it was a very careful scam (he had one Dollar of physical gold for every three Dollars he lent out).
These days they behave as if the flashing lights on their computer screens are real money (even though they themselves create the flashing lights on their computer screens – so Orwellian “Double Think” is at work there) – they have no idea they are running a scam, they think it is a wonderful system that is going to create a “Better World”.
They really do believe it – they are not scamsters, they believe in all this insanity (because they have been educated to believe it). It is all going to lead to a “Better World” with people getting what we “should have” not the silly things we actually want (their Supreme Court decided that people could not have their gold – back in 1935, and that contracts do not mean what they say).
Come back J.P. Morgan – your big red nose was not your fault (it was a disease), and at least you knew you were running a scam – and, therefore, you were very careful indeed about it (again, one Dollar of physical gold – for every three Dollars you pretended to have).
These days the inmates have taken over the asylum. “The pretty lights are money, I have hundreds of billions of Dollars – because the computer screen says I do”.
A bit like that fool Mr Putin with his “I have got 100 Billion Dollars of foreign exchange reserves” – which he found had no physical existence.
I found it curious the article praises banks, yet makes only one mention of the Federal Reserve, but doesn’t mention the 2008 bailouts (‘socialism for the rich’) or the fact that the dependence of the banking sector on central banks makes the idea banks truly independent actors of the government somewhat risible. At best banks are ‘public-private’ partnerships.
There are a lot of supposedly private corporations are controlled by governments as well, such as Aramco, EDF, etc. It is interesting how many supposedly ‘privatised’ industries in the UK are ran by foreign state corporations. And then there are arms manufacturers and private military companies that largely only exist, at least in the size they reach, from government contracts (taxpayers money). There are then companies like the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the world’s most powerful institutional investors. It is private but it exists as a pension fund for state employees and is sponsored by the Ontario government. You tell me where state ends and private begins with corporations like that.
Doesn’t seem to stop the likes of Facebook from basically being a willing arm of ‘the surveillance dragnet’ of intelligence agencies.
Reading about the Canadian truckers who got their bank accounts frozen last year for opposing the Canadian Covidian regime, what’s clear is that while the banks claimed they were only following the government’s orders, they followed such orders enthusiastically and not one of them queried if the government orders were legitimate or if any basic due process had been applied. What do these truckers do? Even if their bank accounts get reinstated, they can hardly realistically move with their feet elsewhere. All of the banks acted like cowards, will likely do so again, and if a bunch of truck drivers could afford to set up their own bank and/or replacements to Visa/Mastercard, well its unlikely they’d have to be truck drivers in the first place.
And, under the madness, there are still “men with guns” – as even Paul Krugman (no friend of mine) admitted. In case someone starts disputing things – in case people do not do what they are told to do. But the men with guns work for men like Governor Gavin Newsom, and whoever the scumbag Director of the FBI is at the moment – rather than the corps directly (why else support a high tax man like Newsom – they support him because they know that such things as lockdowns will only apply to Mom and Pop business enterprises, NOT to them).
So it is like the East India Company – indeed worse, as at least they (the East India Company) normally paid cash. And when they robbed you – they did it openly (rather than by reducing the value of the money – by creating lots, from nothing, for themselves – and their associates).
Although Paul Benfield (most likely not Warren Hastings – who, bad man though he was, was still a man of spirit, rather than a weasel) would have loved the current system.
Yes Paul Benfield would fit in to modern society perfectly.
Warren Hastings robbed you with a gun, and if you shot him first – he would have understood that and not had a problem with it. Hastings also made a lot less money than Clive had done – to Hastings the game was the thing, the money as just a way of keeping score, he spent as much money as he raised (no matter how many old women he had beaten up to tell him where their money was – the “Begums of Oudh” ).
Paul Benfield robbed with a pen (although he did have the Governor of Madras abducted at gun point – but he did not do the abducting personally, after all the Governor might have been armed and Mr Benfield did not want risk getting hurt, he was not that sort of man) – Benfield robbed with a pen, so he would soon adapt to robbing people with a computer.
The only thing that would not fit – is that someone like Mr Benfield did NOT believe he was creating a “Better World”.
And that made him a lot less (yes less) bad than the people who met at Davos last week.
And Warren Hastings was better than all of them as well – he was, bad though he was, a man of spirit. They are not.
Even their own armed guards despise them – and despise the “Better World” (the international Corporate State) they are creating.