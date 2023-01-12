Samizdata quote of the day – the King is not your friend

This argument hints at why so many rich, virtue-signalling celebrities argue not just for Net Zero but ‘Real’ Zero, with the banning of all fossil fuel use. King Charles said in 2009 that the age of consumerism and convenience was over, although the multi-mansion owning monarch presumably doesn’t think such desperate restrictions apply to himself. Manheimer notes that fossil fuel has extended the benefits of civilisation to billions, but its job is not yet complete. “To spread the benefits of modern civilisation to the entire human family would require much more energy, as well as newer sources,” he adds.
In Manheimer’s view, the partnership among self-interested businesses, grandstanding politicians and alarmist campaigners, “truly is an unholy alliance”. The climate industrial complex does not promote discussion on how to overcome this challenge in a way that will be best for everyone. “We should not be surprised or impressed that those who stand to make a profit are among the loudest calling for politicians to act,” he added.
– Chris Morrison, Net Zero will lead to the end of modern civilisation
They’re not going to be satisfied until they’ve driven everyone back into the caves, and I’m not entirely certain what they then view as their place in everything… Are they planning on joining the rest of us in our primitive glory? Do they intend to keep on keeping on with industrial civilization, somehow, once they’ve destroyed the underpinnings and reduced the people that make it work into permanent poverty?
The end state of all this is what confuses me: What do they really want? Do they want to be pre-agricultural hunter-gatherers? Do they think they’re going to somehow miss out on the necessary reduction in quality of life for all of this to take place?
Honestly, I think the immiseration is only going to go on for so long until everyone realizes the inherent insanity and inequity in it all, and then these dolts are going to be removed from authority the way the aristocracy in France lost its jobs during the Revolution.
There really is no way back, only forward. You can’t fix everything through backing into primitivism, and even if you did, the next big rock coming by would return the planet to a state far, far worse than the one we’re in today. I’ve got rather more hope for mankind continuing to progress and fixing the issues than I have of us regressing and surviving the experience.
I honestly don’t worry about it, though… Once the reality of what these twats are demanding sinks in with the majority, they’re going to lose their audience and their credibility.
So China, India, Africa, much of South America, Mexico – anywhere with a poor populace – all will be watching as the western panjandrums announce that human progress has come far enough, that we all need to be happy with where we’ve reached, that from here on we’re just maintaining? To save us from the deadly fake two degrees?
Yeah, that’ll sell.
I’m a Philosophical Pessimist, so I’m not bringing anyone into this world to suffer after I’m gone.
I can’t beat the bastards, but at least I can deny them the victory of enslaving my children or grandchildren by not having them in the first place. I can take some comfort in that.
Their big mistake is thinking that they will not be affected by any of this.An outbreak of food poisoning at one of their conferences,or some private jets falling out of the sky, all it takes is some really pissed off peasants .
The thing is, the wannabe aristos of today don’t seem realize that the conditions they believe still obtain… Do not.
Once upon a time, the elite could rely on their better living conditions, their better nutrition, their better everything that enabled them to spend all of their time training for physical combat. They were bigger, stronger, better trained, and fully able to dominate the peasantry.
Those conditions no longer influence reality. The peasants are where the power really lies, and once they figure out that the aristos no longer act in their interests?
It will be ugly.
King Charles did not say anything in 2009 – because there was no King Charles at that time.
What someone may say as Prince of Wales is quite different from what it is appropriate for someone to say as Monarch.
The government led by Prime Minister Truss did carry out its duty to the monarch to remind his Majesty of this fact – and it is to be hoped that he government led by Prime Minister Sunak will do the same.
As for C02 – presently the United Kingdom produces less than 1% of CO2 emissions, and many policies that supposedly reduce CO2 emissions (such as shutting down British manufacturing industry and importing stuff from China – in return for IOUs) actually increase C02 emissions if one is thinking in global terms (making things in China also produces C02 – and there are also transport C02 emissions).
Electric cars most likely produce an net increase in C02 emissions – due to the great difficulty of creating the batteries (there are all sorts of environmental problems associated with the batteries and materials needed for making the batteries), and the fact that much power is lost on long transmission lines.
It was worked out as long ago as the 19th century that liquid fuel cars were more energy efficient than electric cars.
I suspect he has not had a change of heart, he just doesn’t say it any more in public (at least not yet). In likeminded circles found in places like Davos, without doubt the song remains unchanged.
Steven R. They don’t want you to have children, that is part of their plan.