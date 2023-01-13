|
Samizdata quote of the day – Harry Windsor edition
“But fully mature people still have a sense of their own privacy, they keep to themselves what is properly kept to oneself. Privacy isn’t some relic of the pre-tech past, as I said once, it is connected to personhood. It has to do with intimate things—the inner workings of your head and heart, of your soul. You don’t just give those things away. Your deepest thoughts and experiences are yours, held by you; they are part of your history. They are part of your dignity. You share them as a mark of trust. This is true intimacy, not phony intimacy but the real thing. If you tell all the strangers your secrets what do you tell your intimates?”
In the 19th century it was well known that an Income Tax would end privacy – as the government would need to know every detail of the lives of people in order to collect the “correct” amount of tax.
It is ironic that the left, who so scream about a “right to privacy” when it comes to such things as abortion, are totally indifferent to the wiping out of privacy that the income tax leads to.
Nor is it the case that this tax is “inevitable” – after all the United States was the largest and most advanced economy in the world BEFORE the introduction of the income tax (passed in 1913 – started to be collected in 1914), and some countries only adopted the income tax quite recently – for example Paraguay (a country of several million people) adopted this tax only 2012.
The true difficulty that the United States faces is that the GOVERNMENT SPENDING is now so horribly high that a Consumption Tax would have to be very high to cover it.
But that is not the fault of the idea of a Consumption Tax – it is the fault of the PURPOSE of the specific spending powers granted to the Congress by Article One, Section Eight of the Constitution of the United States being treated as a catch all “general welfare spending power” – the “common defence and general welfare” was not intended to be a catch all “general welfare spending power” – indeed that would make the listing of the spending powers of Congress (directly underneath these words – in Article One, Section Eight) totally pointless, and it would mean that the Tenth Amendment has no meaning.
Due to intellectually corrupt Supreme Court judgements, the purpose of the specific spending powers granted to the Congress has been turned into a “general welfare spending power” – such a power must eventually lead to bankruptcy (in fact – even if not in legal theory) and economic and social (societal) breakdown.
Neither an Income Tax or a Consumption Tax (or BOTH – which is what the Corporate State supporting Economist magazine has long demanded) will prevent this – as it is Government Spending (not the tax structure) that is the basic problem.
Oh – Peggy Noonan is writing about Prince Harry.
I have no interest in him.
Noonan’s insight reminds me of today’s comedy routines. Hour-long spectacles revealing (and reveling in) deeply personal vignettes: psychotherapy sessions, experiences with and reactions to partners’ genitalia, etc. Wrapping their crudity in a cloak of recovery or self-actualization, these comics betray their own dignity, seeking validation for being able to mock the trust embedded in their most intimate relationships.
Noonan is right. It is juvenile and sad.
Every time some celebrity puts out a tell-all book about his, hers, or its feelings, I find wisdom in Rust Cohle’s words:
“Listen, can I tell you something? This is none of my business. I don’t want to hear it.”
The only people who should know those people’s innermost thoughts should be historians who read their journals and diaries and memoirs after they have died.
Of course Noonan is on the money there. People incontinent on the internet really are just NPCs, whining digital meat sacks
Paul
In the ludicrously highly-taxed Isle of Man, where income tax rates got as high as 20%, you have the option to pay the amount set as the tax cap (earnings of £200k pa) and they ask no questions about your earnings.
As to how to run a government, there are counter-examples out there.
One way to (de jure) restrain the US Federal Government would be to pass a Constitutional Amendment to limit its taxing power to a levy on the several States, to, say 5% of the lower of that State’s annual revenue or spending, and deny it the power to borrow. No pork for the House to raise, just a budget parasitic on the prudence of the States. No Federal income tax, no corporation tax, no Customs dues.
