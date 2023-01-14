|
He who pays the piper says when the tune stops
“Canada wrestles with euthanasia for the mentally ill”, reports the BBC. Actually, the headline starts with the question “Who can die?” to which I would have thought the answer was obvious. But while death undoubtedly comes to us all eventually, when the state pays for healthcare it pays the state to make death come sooner:
… last autumn, authorities launched an investigation after at least four veterans were prompted to consider Maid [the acronym for Canada’s medical assistance in dying programme] by a Veterans Affairs case worker, who now no longer works for the department. In one instance, veteran and paralympian Christine Gauthier said she was offered the option by the employee after she asked for a wheelchair ramp to be installed in her home.
|
A better question might be ‘Who decides the criteria for mental illness?’.
Two points:
He who pays the piper does indeed call the tune
The state is not your friend
Was the case worker fired BECAUSE of his/her belief that Gauthier should be a candidate for euthanasia, or only because Gauthier complained about it publicly?
On the bright side, the precedent is being established for what to do with these people after the revolution. We won’t need to waste the fuel for the helicopters; simply declare them insane, and then use the rules they’ve established to euthanize the lot of them.
We need to add sarcasm tags here, BTW… The above paragraph is purely sarcastic parody.
Or, is it…?
You would think that after reflecting on the number of things that have come back to haunt them in the past, the idiots on the left would begin to process and recognize the fact that nearly everything they implement to use against their enemies eventually gets used on… Them.
Even some of the international establishment are said to find Mr Trudeau and his totalitarian collectivist “Liberalism” disturbing. He is not a liberal, he has a deep hatred for liberty, he uses the word “Liberal” in the same way that, from the 1920s, American supporters of the Marxist Soviet Union, the most tyrannical regime on the planet at that time, called themselves “liberals” – it is the reverse of the truth.
But Mr Trudeau is going in the same totalitarian collectivist direction as the rest of the international establishment – he is just going faster than some of them and is more clear about the objective (the objective being the wiping out of liberty).
If some of the international establishment really are disturbed by where Mr Trudeau is taking Canada – then they need reconsider their whole position, for they are on the same road.
The proper response to the MAID suggestion is, “F you, you go first.”
Aktion T4 is back. As expected.
And remember the doctors and medical staff fully cooperated with the murder of hundreds of thousands of mentally and physically retarded adults and children. Very few balked. It was push-back from the families of those murdered “sick people” who eventually stopped this. Not the “ethics” of the medical profession.
To paraphrase the old joke 90% of doctors give the other 10% a bad name. And when push comes to shove I would not depended too much on the other 10% either.
My base assumption is that whenever I see a term used in the media it will be used to denote the term’s opposite.
But then I live in North America.