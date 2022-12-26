We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Happy Soviet Collapse Day!

· Historical views · Russia

Today is the 31st anniversary of the dissolution of the USSR, one of the most delightful events in history. Hopefully within the next 30 years Russia will be back to its 1263 borders 😀

December 26th, 2022 |

3 comments to Happy Soviet Collapse Day!

  • Stonyground
    December 26, 2022 at 8:58 pm

    Having recently acquired a new Sky box, I can now watch YouTube videos on my real telly, true citizens television. There is a guy who does quite brilliant documentaries about cars. There is such a stark contrast between the successful cars and the ones that where cursed by the dead hand of socialism. The communist world did produce some reasonable products but the main attraction was always that they were cheap. The East German MZ motorcycle was a notable exception.

  • Mr Ed
    December 26, 2022 at 10:06 pm

    I mark the collapse from the resignation of the General Secretary of the CPSU, Gorbachev, on Christmas Day, after all, his position had held all the power. However, the OP is quite right that the Supreme Soviet was the notional sovereign body, and its dissolution was the final, formal acceptance of failure. Of course, the Left redoubled their efforts in the West, and have done very well in their own terms, but this collapse, deprecated by the London School of Economics as a setback was the ultimate demonstration of the futility and limits of socialism.

    Nothing will bring back from the dead the victims of socialism.

  • Schrödinger's Dog
    December 26, 2022 at 10:07 pm

    An event I never thought, even in my wildest dreams, that I would live to see. I remember the Cold War well, and always assumed at that time that either Soviet Union would outlive me, or that we would die together.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »