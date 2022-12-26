|
Happy Soviet Collapse Day!
Today is the 31st anniversary of the dissolution of the USSR, one of the most delightful events in history. Hopefully within the next 30 years Russia will be back to its 1263 borders 😀
Having recently acquired a new Sky box, I can now watch YouTube videos on my real telly, true citizens television. There is a guy who does quite brilliant documentaries about cars. There is such a stark contrast between the successful cars and the ones that where cursed by the dead hand of socialism. The communist world did produce some reasonable products but the main attraction was always that they were cheap. The East German MZ motorcycle was a notable exception.
I mark the collapse from the resignation of the General Secretary of the CPSU, Gorbachev, on Christmas Day, after all, his position had held all the power. However, the OP is quite right that the Supreme Soviet was the notional sovereign body, and its dissolution was the final, formal acceptance of failure. Of course, the Left redoubled their efforts in the West, and have done very well in their own terms, but this collapse, deprecated by the London School of Economics as a setback was the ultimate demonstration of the futility and limits of socialism.
Nothing will bring back from the dead the victims of socialism.
An event I never thought, even in my wildest dreams, that I would live to see. I remember the Cold War well, and always assumed at that time that either Soviet Union would outlive me, or that we would die together.