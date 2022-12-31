British political tweeting

The endless line at Geneva Airport to get through passport control for British passport holders. No queue at all for EU or Swiss citizens 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/WwPbgDcpqo
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) December 30, 2022
Not a great pic, but there must have been 20-30 electric cars queuing for a charge at Gretna Welcome Break this afternoon. If that’s 40 mins charge each it would be around 3-4 hours some will wait to begin charging. Luckily I was in a V12 so just filled it up in about 3 mins. 💅 pic.twitter.com/IJk5OhZfOG
— Lawrence Whittaker (@ListerLawrence) December 29, 2022
Y’know, for a minute I hesitated to post this when I am feeling such sadness over Niall’s death. Then I thought, don’t be daft, woman, he’d have enjoyed it. In particular, as a lover of Scottish, English and British history and the complicated interactions between the three categories, he would have liked Gawain Towler’s comment to Lawrence Whittaker’s tweet: “Enough time to get married I guess.”
20-30 milk floats? That’s about a million quid. You could spend another million easily installing additional “fast” chargers. Fuck knows how many millions would need to be spent to provide adequate amperage to ensure that all these “fast” chargers could actually be “fast”.
But even if they were on every street corner with Q providing the requisite magic, the software on said milk float would limit how often they could be used as advertised.
How much does a garage with, say, ten pumps cost? How much juice does it need to process real cars at a rate and convenience that no combination of chargers/batteries could conceivably match? (and never will)
Mark:
The other thing to consider is where is the electricity going to come from to power the things? Government policy seems to be to electrify transport and home heating, all powered by windmills. This isn’t going to end well.
Yes Switzerland, or rather the Swiss government and media, follow the line of the European Union – that is not a reason that we should.
I thought the left were against Imperialism and Colonialism – the European Union is following just such policies by pushing other countries (such as Switzerland) to give the E.U. special treatment.
The electrical grid could not deal with millions of electric cars – but then the real agenda is to end freedom of movement for ordinary people.