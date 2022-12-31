We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

British political tweeting

· European Union · Historical views · Humour · Transport · UK affairs

Y’know, for a minute I hesitated to post this when I am feeling such sadness over Niall’s death. Then I thought, don’t be daft, woman, he’d have enjoyed it. In particular, as a lover of Scottish, English and British history and the complicated interactions between the three categories, he would have liked Gawain Towler’s comment to Lawrence Whittaker’s tweet: “Enough time to get married I guess.”

December 31st, 2022 |

4 comments to British political tweeting

  • Mark
    December 31, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    20-30 milk floats? That’s about a million quid. You could spend another million easily installing additional “fast” chargers. Fuck knows how many millions would need to be spent to provide adequate amperage to ensure that all these “fast” chargers could actually be “fast”.

    But even if they were on every street corner with Q providing the requisite magic, the software on said milk float would limit how often they could be used as advertised.

    How much does a garage with, say, ten pumps cost? How much juice does it need to process real cars at a rate and convenience that no combination of chargers/batteries could conceivably match? (and never will)

  • JohnK
    December 31, 2022 at 2:46 pm

    Mark:

    The other thing to consider is where is the electricity going to come from to power the things? Government policy seems to be to electrify transport and home heating, all powered by windmills. This isn’t going to end well.

  • Paul Marks
    December 31, 2022 at 3:04 pm

    Yes Switzerland, or rather the Swiss government and media, follow the line of the European Union – that is not a reason that we should.

    I thought the left were against Imperialism and Colonialism – the European Union is following just such policies by pushing other countries (such as Switzerland) to give the E.U. special treatment.

  • Paul Marks
    December 31, 2022 at 3:05 pm

    The electrical grid could not deal with millions of electric cars – but then the real agenda is to end freedom of movement for ordinary people.

