Greenpeace Aotearoa lives in hope

I am not being sarcastic when I say that I admire the way that Nick Young, writing for Greenpeace Aotearoa (the country formerly known as New Zealand), at least has the guts to admit that Sri Lanka’s ban on chemical fertiliser was a disaster. In a piece called “Sri Lanka’s fertiliser ban and why New Zealand can phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser”, he gives his reasons for supposing that despite Sri Lanka’s experience, it will work next time. He is enthusiastic, for instance, about the prospects for the Indian state of Sikkim which has also phased out chemical fertilisers. He writes,
The key thing to note is that it wasn’t something that happened overnight. And it didn’t happen because Sikkim’s shoppers suddenly decided to buy organic food or because its farmers woke up one day and decided to switch to organic with no support. It happened because the Sikkim Government used policies, public investment and a transition plan to make it happen.
It is strange to me to see someone delight in the fact that the choices of shoppers or farmers, the ordinary people whose lives would be affected most, played no part in this change.
This Guardian article is five years old now, but I would bet that the problems it describes have not gone away: “Sikkim’s organic revolution at risk as local consumers fail to buy into project.” More recently, Pawan Chamling, who as the then Chief Minister of Sikkim did much to put the policy in place, said that the current Sikkim government “has put Sikkim’s organic mission on the back burner”. He writes,
The organic mission has been totally wiped out of the government’s vocabulary and State budget. Not a single penny has been allocated towards organic farming. Even more alarming is that chemical fertilisers are being brought into the state and are freely sold in the market.
Freely sold and freely bought. Farmers making their own decisions. How awful.
Despite everything, I have nothing against organic farming. But the way that Sikkim being “100% organic”, a source of pride and a key part of Sikkim’s identity according to Mr Chamling, withered as soon the government subsidies dried up suggests that the change was never, if you will forgive the metaphor, organic in the first place. It was imposed from the top down. It had no roots.
Just as you say that, New Zealand is going to get a right wing government. The woke aren’t winning very fast, if at all, here.
There are some aspects of modern day NZ that seem woke to outsiders, such as the progress on Maori rights, language etc. However those are being done in a very bipartisan way, in a manner utterly unlike how the woke view race. Integration, rather than separation.
Back to the original topic:
There is basically no “industrial” dairy farming in NZ. The cows live in fields, and only go inside to be milked. They largely eat grass. That “industrial” is thrown in simply as a slur, because dairy farming in NZ isn’t that far from how peasant farmers do it, except the milking is by machine.
There’s precious little industrial farming of any sort here actually. Some chickens and pigs, but between customer preference for free range eggs and the banning of the worst forms of pig rearing, it is getting less industrial over time.
“Over 50%” of NZ’s emissions don’t come from agriculture: https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/new-zealands-greenhouse-gas-emissions-published-april-2019 (My guess is that he picked a period during the Covid lockdowns to make that statement “true”)
The whole thing is distorted because NZ uses so little fossil fuels to generate electricity. That makes the agriculture percentage look higher, while I’m guess that on an acre for acre basis that our emissions are lower than Europe because almost all are animals are primarily grass fed.
Greenpeace just hate farmers. That’s what it is all about. Emissions are just a stick to beat them with.
I’m beyond sceptical about the whole nitrous oxide scare anyway. It’s based on it’s half-life being over 100 years. But that makes no sense for a gas that is trace, even by the standards of carbon dioxide. A gas is trace only if it breaks down reasonably fast or is extremely rare to begin with. If it has the half-life claimed, then it should be increasing four times faster than it is, at least.
I suspect it is like the “Berne Model” for carbon dioxide, where some trickery is invoked to make a molecule instantly gobbled up by plants become something that lasts for ages in the atmosphere.
Politics is notoriously hard to predict, but at current rates Jacinda is toast. There’s a few very contentious items being processed at the moment, and almost nothing good for Labour.
I work in a Labour voting environment, and the mood is they don’t like Labour policies and Jacinda’s personal magic is fading.
The adulation for Jacinda outside NZ is quite something. She’s not particularly woke — she’s very much old school Labour. They haven’t made many social changes, but instead have done things from the 1970’s — centralising health, technical education and water. They’ve even tried to bring back naton-wide bargaining. It’s weird to watch such old, and of course failed, policies being put out by someone alleged to be so modern.
The next National government will almost entirely wipe out the changes. They aren’t popular, and they are expensive.
