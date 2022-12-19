|
Samizdata quote of the day – €uro-corruption edition
In this sense, the problem of EU corruption, rather than being a bug in the system, should be seen as an inherent consequence of the supranationalisation of politics. Making the EU “more democratic” won’t change the fact that the lack of a European demos represents an insurmountable obstacle to the creation of a European democracy, even if Brussels was interested in going in that direction (which it isn’t). The number of corrupt officials involved in the amateurish Qatargate scandal is of little importance; for the EU, it is already too late.
– Thomas Fazi
As an American, I can only laugh at the European corruption and legalized bribery. No, not because it’s horrific, but because it’s amateur hour over there. We’ve had legalized bribing of Congressmen and senior administration figures and military for over a century. Campaign contributions that don’t get spent, pork and no bid contracts going to family members of sitting Congressmen, retiring officers going to industry board of directors, family members with no experience taking multimillion dollar consultation jobs, K Street, legal insider trading for members of Congress, freezers full of cash, career politicians that go to DC with nothing but the clothes on their backs who retire multi-millionaires on a public salary, we’ve seen it all.
So long as they don’t get caught with a live boy or a dead girl, the sky’s the limit.
The EU does have a thing where they have their accounts audited every year and the auditors refuse to sign off the accounts and the EU accountants say ok, no problem, see you next year guys. There is no control over spending whatsoever so anyone inside the system can just stuff their pockets. The politicians in the system are mostly people who failed to get people to vote for them in their home countries. The EU is an ideal home for such folk, none of that inconvenient getting elected required.
Kinnochio, N , some 18 years ago was charged to bring some credibility to the EU after a mahoosive corruption scandal.
True to form, Kinnochio huffed & puffed, but did nowt to change anything.
Which of course has nothing to do with his eye watering payoff from Burssels, which totalled close to £10 million…….
In the Hitchhiker’s Guide series, Douglas Adams wrote (IIRC) ‘…It has been said that Vogons not above a little bribery and corruption in the same way that the sea is not above the clouds‘.
But let us remember that they are trying to build a New Europe, just as the Vogons had to demolish Earth to make a galactic by-pass.
Yes the European Union is horribly corrupt – so are many governments, including the United States government and a government much closer to home.
Remember corruption may not mean simple bribery – allowing officials (many in “independent authorities”) and corporations to vastly profit at the expense of the taxpayers, is also corruption.
Moral cowardice – saying nothing when one sees the taxpayers being looted, enterprises being regulated to destruction, and people being killed by toxic injections, is also corruption.
The people in the EU who set up the structure where the EU Parliament is of no consequence are gifted by genius.
The public relations arm of the Qatar government, and maybe others, has bunged them money for being nobodies showing at least some favourability to Qatari soft power.
But Qatar has all the hard power anyone could need, in exporting a blooming useful despatchable and desirable product with around 4/10ths the CO2 emissions of wood chips and coal.
I don’t know who is due the kudos here, possibly the EU Parliament officials for going so long without being found out.