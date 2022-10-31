The attacks on Paul Pelosi and Gabby Giffords: some parallels

There is no doubt that Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has been the victim of a vicious assault. There is no doubt that the person who carried out this attack was David DePape. There is widespread doubt about many other aspects of the story. The most common theory is that far from breaking into to the Pelosi residence as an assassin, DePape was invited in as a male prostitute, only for the two men to quarrel over payment or drugs. I will not rehash the arguments put forward in support of this theory, which are available to be read all over the internet. I do wish to stress that if all or any of this is true, it in no way excuses the crime. It would, however, make it a different type of crime from the one the media say it is.

The media would have you believe that these doubts come only from mad conspiracy theorists. They are not helping their case by silently changing details of their own reporting.

Look at these two screenshots of the same Politico story presented side by side by Stephen L. Miller under the apt caption “Seriously WTF”.

The screenshot on the right takes you to a Politico story about the attack on Paul Pelosi written by Jeremy B. White and Nicholas Wu. I was familiar with this version because I had read it myself a few hours earlier. The title is “Police offer new details in Paul Pelosi assault” and the dateline (in American format) is given as 10/28/2022 09:46 PM EDT. The URL is https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/28/police-pelosi-attack-intentional-00064098. Do I labour the point? That’s because I think this version of the story will disappear soon. Read it while you can. It says:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

The screenshot on the left takes you to another Politico story about the attack, this time written by Adam Wren. The title is “Prominent conservatives share online disinformation about Paul Pelosi assault”, and the dateline is “10/31/2022 11:47 AM EDT Updated: 10/31/2022 12:44 PM EDT”. The URL is https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/31/conservatives-disinformation-paul-pelosi-assault-00064208. That version says,

Beyond Trump Jr. and Higgins, pro-Trump commentators from Charlie Kirk to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. also weighed in online to raise questions about the investigation based on unfounded and false claims. Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home, which San Francisco law enforcement has said is untrue; and that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, a falsehood taken from a since-corrected local news report.

Politico does not allow comments, otherwise I would have signed up to say that they really ought to mention that the people believing and spreading these “baseless, false and unfounded claims” included Politico’s own reporters three days earlier. Odder yet, today’s story says at the bottom that “Jeremy B. White, Olivia Beavers and Jordain Carney contributed to this report.” Jeremy B. White is one of the two authors of the 28th October story. I wonder how Mr White felt about his colleague implicitly describing him as a propagator of disinformation. Note: I take no position on whether the earlier reporting (that a third person was present) or the later reporting (that no third person was present) was wrong. Nor am I criticising Politico for initially getting it wrong, if they did, and then correcting their earlier report. It is commonplace for first reports of a crime to be confused. My criticism is that Politico now pretend that the only people ever to have brought up this mysterious third person are pro-Trump partisans who made it up out of whole cloth, when that was exactly the impression gained by two of their own reporters, who got it at an official briefing by San Francisco police chief Bill Scott.

When I first heard about the attack on Mr Pelosi, I was instantly reminded of the 2011 attack on Representative Gabby Giffords carried out by Jared Lee Loughner. As described by Wikipedia,

On January 8, 2011, U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords and 18 others were shot during a constituent meeting held in a supermarket parking lot in Casas Adobes, Arizona, in the Tucson metropolitan area. Six people were killed, including federal District Court Chief Judge John Roll; Gabe Zimmerman, one of Giffords’s staffers; and a 9-year-old girl, Christina-Taylor Green.

The reason the attack on Paul Pelosi reminded me of the attack on Rep. Giffords is that the media blamed both on inflammatory Republican rhetoric. The same Wikipedia article also says,

Some commentators criticized the use of harsh political rhetoric in the United States, with a number blaming the political right wing for the shooting. In particular, Sarah Palin was criticized for a poster by her political action committee that featured stylized crosshairs on an electoral map which included Giffords.

The idea that Palin’s map incited Loughner’s crime has become an article of faith among Democrats. The New York Times Editorial Board unselfconsciously brought it up as a matter of settled fact six years later, in this June 2017 article about the attempted mass murder of Republican members of Congress at the Congressional Baseball game: “America’s Lethal Politics”. It said,

“Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, greviously wounded Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarh Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that puts Ms Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”

Despite the literally thousands of articles linking Loughner’s rampage to this obscure document, no shred of evidence has ever been presented that Loughner ever saw Palin’s map. I’ll say that again: No shred of evidence has ever been presented that Loughner ever saw Palin’s map.

I found that New York Times quote in this excellent 2017 article by Jessica McBride in Heavy.com with the title, “Jared Loughner’s Political Affiliation: Was He a Democrat or Republican?”

Jessica McBride also discusses the somewhat higher possibility of Loughner being inflamed by Republican rhetoric in a more general sense. According to his friends, he had started as a left winger, but as he sank deeper into drug-fuelled madness he latched onto extremist tropes taken indiscriminately from both left and right. Most of his beliefs defied normal categories: his specific grudge against Representative Giffords was that she had not answered to his satisfaction a bizarre question he had asked her at an earlier event, “What is government if words have no meaning?”

Like Loughner, David DePape was originally left wing, took a lot of drugs, and ended up in a different place. The evidence for DePape now being an actual right winger is somewhat stronger than it was for Loughner. Yes, he was living until three days ago in a stereotypical hippy commune, bedecked with Pride flags and Black Lives Matter posters. And he was a “body freedom activist”, which means nudist. Not your standard MAGA conservative. But his blog does seem to contain a fairly typical spread of right wing conspiracy theories. But the media’s antics regarding the Giffords case, alongside many other examples, have made it hard to take them seriously. Damned if I’ll be bounced into feeling guilty for distrusting the people who told me without evidence that Palin’s clip art incited Loughner, who said that only a racist would doubt that the Duke Lacrosse team gang-raped one woman and only a misogynist would doubt that a fraternity at the University of Virginia raped another, who said “#BelieveAllWomen” about Christine Blasey Ford but wouldn’t even say the name of Tara Reade, who told me that Trump had colluded with Russia, that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, that the idea that Covid-19 might have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a racist conspiracy theory, and that the murderous BLM riots were “mostly peaceful”.