We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Say the bad spell backwards, that’ll work!
“Shoplifting isn’t the real crime, poverty is”, tweets Owen Jones.
The tweet links to this video excerpt from the Jeremy Vine Show, in which the host tries several times to get Mr Jones and the other panellists to give straight answers on whether it is wrong for shops to put anti-theft tags on commonly stolen goods. He doesn’t get any. The responses he does get are variations on two themes, firstly, the non-sequitur “Yes, it is wrong for shops to try and stop their goods being stolen because poverty is the bigger crime”, and secondly, “I don’t condone shoplifting, but here’s why I condone shoplifting.”
At 2:25 Mr Jones says, “The way to abolish shoplifting is to abolish the underlying cause, which is poverty and the cost of living crisis”.
So the answer was in front of our silly noses the whole time!
In future videos Mr Jones will tackle the shocking prevalence of “food deserts” and “health care deserts” in poor areas because so many supermarkets, corner shops and pharmacies have closed down.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
If someone steals the laptop on which I am typing this, the wealth of the world will diminish a little (a very little in the case of this laptop 🙂 ). This laptop is worth much more to me, who am used to it, have lots of stuff on it, know where it is, etc., etc., than to a random thief, who has no such ability to extract value from it.
So Owen Jones is indeed saying the spell backwards. Poverty does not cause crime. Crime causes poverty. It destroys wealth directly, and in the cost of the security measures it makes necessary, and in the opportunity costs it imposes: the cost of crime can render an economic opportunity uneconomic; so can the fear of crime that prevents someone taking a job with anti-social hours and/or a commute on a dangerous subway at a dangerous time.
These costs are very regressive. I’d wager that Owen Jones’ job can survive a burglary, or his car being stolen. Someone a lot poorer in a start-up job can easily have their foot pushed off the first rung of the ladder by such an event.
In one of my classes in college we had a discussion of poverty and crime. It naturally turned into a “Capitalism is the real crime, it causes poverty, that causes theft, etc.”
They never had an answer when someone would bring up white collar crime.
I think the only fair response to Owen Jones is to list his address so that hungry people can go and help themselves to the contents of his larder.
I can only assume that Mr. Jones would make no objection.
People like Owen Jones look at San Francisco and think “yeah, that’s the way for us to go”
“SF wouldn’t have open air drug markets, homeless everywhere, and street fecelators if only we had even more social spending, oh, and fewer cops.”
-Owen Jones (probably)