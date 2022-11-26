“Why aren’t China’s Covid lockdown measures working?” asks Tom Whipple, Science editor of the Times:
The original R rate of the Wuhan strain was 3, meaning that each infected person passed it to three others. Estimating the R of Omicron is near-impossible — but we know it is vastly harder to contain. It has evolved to spread more effectively and infect more easily.
In the rest of the world, its spread, as well as the Delta variants, has given us “hybrid immunity”. People have been infected after being vaccinated, and the population has a soup of varied antibodies working against infection and serious illness.
In China, they have less a soup of antibodies than a single distilled flavour — from averagely-effective vaccines designed to repel a virus that no longer exists. Omicron has plenty of virgin territory to conquer.
Despite some of the debates we are having today, at a very basic level and on their own terms, lockdowns clearly work. China is proof of that; if people can’t meet each other they can’t infect each other.
But restricting people’s lives entirely is impossible. Eventually both the virus and human nature find ways to circumvent restrictions. Only a country with the state apparatus of China could have hoped to have maintained rolling lockdowns so strict, for so long, that it could persist with zero Covid.
Why is President Xi doing it? Western scientists are increasingly bemused. One answer is vaccination — the country isn’t where it needs to be. Although overall more than 90 per cent of the 1.4 billion Chinese have received two doses and a third booster shot, the rates tail off among the elderly. According to the latest statistics, only 40 per cent of the over-80s have been fully vaccinated. But this just leads to another question: why not?
Some Chinese speculate that the older population, especially, have been reluctant to get boosted and lulled into a false sense of security by strict measures and state propaganda that lauds the country’s lower cases and death rates compared to the West. Distrust in vaccine safety, inevitably, also plays a part.
But another reason China is still focused on prevention, not treatment, could be the lack of intensive care beds — less than four for every 100,000 people, according to the National Health Commission in Beijing, which means a large-scale Covid outbreak could have disastrous consequences. In Britain, the figure at the start of the pandemic was 7.3 critical care beds per 100,000 people, less than half the average in other European nations (15.9).
In its pursuit of zero Covid, China was not blessed by geography, it was instead blessed with a powerful state and fewer qualms regarding civil liberties. What is baffling to outside observers is that the same state that is so effective at imposing extremely severe restrictions on its people is so ineffective at getting all of them vaccinated, or providing enough hospital beds.
Don’t fixate on Mr Whipple’s use of the word “blessed” in “blessed with a powerful state and fewer qualms regarding civil liberties”; he clearly means it ironically. Alongside many others, he is finally beginning to understand. A pity it comes so late, but better late than never. One day it may no longer baffle him that a society that runs on lies cannot get science right, and that a society that runs on force cannot get anything right.
I have little idea what is going on with Covid in China – it is a more closed society even than Russia. But I do know that lockdowns cannot stop a virus.
The virus was created in China (although with the funding help of Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak – the American government and the EcoHealth Alliance) and then either escaped or was deliberately released in 2019. The World Health Organisation, and Tony Fauci in America, then spread the legend that it was not dangerous – then (when the virus had been spread to many countries) they suddenly changed their tune and started demanding lockdowns (see above – lockdowns do not work) in order wreak Western economies – getting rid of what is left of a free economy and replacing it with a PRC style Corporate State (Fascism – in all but name) has long been the goal of the international establishment – hence Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 (with its control of land and of culture) and all the rest of it.
Early Treatment was systematically smeared, both by the Western “Public Health” bureaucracies and by the Corporate media. And dangerous injections pushed.
It is all been a rather grim in the West. If this is having a blowback effect in China itself – well the ordinary people do NOT deserve such a blowback, but the CCP dictatorship certainly does deserve the blowback.
As for Chinese people, like many Russians, being wary of the injections – well, if so, ordinary Chinese people are wiser than Tom Whipple of the Times.
The simple mindedness of many Westerners who, even after all the lies of the three years, still believe the official propaganda of the Public Health bureaucracy, the media and the drug companies, is very hard to explain.
I can understand why people might have believed them a few years ago – but not after years of experience that they are lying.
How many times do the establishment have to lie to people before Westerners stop believing them? Before Westerners develop the more realistic attitude that even if not the exact opposite of the truth, what they see on the television, and read in the newspapers, should be treated as either lies, or (at least) as inaccurate.
Of course, I am giving Tom Whipple the benefit of the doubt – and assuming he believes what he writes.
Overall, I would not trust anything in the Times – too many times, when I have had the chance to check their stories, what the Times prints turns out to be wildly wrong – indeed establishment propaganda.
Notice there is no mention of Early Treatment in the article – it is all “hospital beds” and “vaccinations”.
“A society that runs on lies cannot get science right, and a society that runs on force cannot get anything right”.
Yes Mr Whipple – but you do not seem to grasp that you are not just describing China, you are describing many Western nations as well.
In everything from rigged elections, to the violent scum who make up the FBI attacking people who have done nothing wrong.
Covid? Everything that was pushed by the bureaucracies (government and corporate – not that there is any real distinction anymore) in London and Washington was based on “force” and justified by “lies”.
“Only a country with the state apparatus of China could have hoped to have maintained rolling lockdowns so strict, for so long, that it could persist with zero Covid.”
The biggest red flag in all China: Believing anything promulgated by the Chinese government.
Only a real throbber would come out with tosh like “At a very basic level and on their own terms, lockdowns clearly work.”