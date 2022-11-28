|
Samizdata quote of the day
Most mainstream journalists cannot be relied upon to critically uncover and impartially convey the facts surrounding a complex and unfolding crisis. If you watched RTE, BBC during the unfolding pandemic, you were fed naively one-sided stories laced with fear-mongering, misleading use of statistics, etc. PCR results, for example, were reported uncritically as though they corresponded to serious cases of disease, when we knew that many PCR positives did not actually correspond to active infections or connoted very mild cases that would not even require medical attention.
– David Thunder
Well, the Beeb had a lot of practice before Covid in their ‘reporting’ on climate matters. The Truth is not in them.
Similarly, death figures were inflated by having no distinction between those who died “of COVID” and those who died “with COVID”.
At one point it is stupid, like the motorcycle accident victim who tests positive for COVID while in a coma in hospital and then subsequently dies of his accident injuries is not a COVID death.
Arguably, neither is some old biddy who is already in hospital or a hospice with some other terminal disease and tests positive for COVID before dying.
Finally, the Chinese numbers problem.
I keep hearing in the press that China’s deaths from COVID has been almost static since relatively early in the pandemic (or was until some recent reports since 21st November 2022) and yet this is barely mentioned in the mainstream press, just the usual blather about due to repressive Zero COVID measures Chinese COVID deaths remain low or some such shit. They only “Remain Low” because they’re lying. Even an idiot can understand that concept.