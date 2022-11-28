We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Most mainstream journalists cannot be relied upon to critically uncover and impartially convey the facts surrounding a complex and unfolding crisis. If you watched RTE, BBC during the unfolding pandemic, you were fed naively one-sided stories laced with fear-mongering, misleading use of statistics, etc. PCR results, for example, were reported uncritically as though they corresponded to serious cases of disease, when we knew that many PCR positives did not actually correspond to active infections or connoted very mild cases that would not even require medical attention.

David Thunder

November 28th, 2022 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • decnine
    November 29, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Well, the Beeb had a lot of practice before Covid in their ‘reporting’ on climate matters. The Truth is not in them.

  • John Galt
    November 29, 2022 at 10:25 am

    many PCR positives did not actually correspond to active infections or connoted very mild cases that would not even require medical attention.

    Similarly, death figures were inflated by having no distinction between those who died “of COVID” and those who died “with COVID”.

    At one point it is stupid, like the motorcycle accident victim who tests positive for COVID while in a coma in hospital and then subsequently dies of his accident injuries is not a COVID death.

    Arguably, neither is some old biddy who is already in hospital or a hospice with some other terminal disease and tests positive for COVID before dying.

    Finally, the Chinese numbers problem.

    I keep hearing in the press that China’s deaths from COVID has been almost static since relatively early in the pandemic (or was until some recent reports since 21st November 2022) and yet this is barely mentioned in the mainstream press, just the usual blather about due to repressive Zero COVID measures Chinese COVID deaths remain low or some such shit. They only “Remain Low” because they’re lying. Even an idiot can understand that concept.

    Officially, the People’s Republic of China has suffered 4,876 deaths from Covid-19 in a country with roughly 1.4 billion people. The Economist calculates that since the start of the pandemic, anywhere from 550,000 to 2 million more Chinese people have died than would be expected under the normal pre-pandemic death rate. This means the likely death toll is roughly 12,000 percent higher than the official figure. (All figures are current as of April 29.)

    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/the-governments-in-denial-the-most-about-covid-19/

  »