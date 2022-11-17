Samizdata quote of the day – heavier taxes edition

“Today’s Autumn Statement was the latest confirmation that at some point British politicians replaced the idea that ‘people should be able to live well’ with ‘pensioners should be able to live well, and damn the rest’. You are expected to scrimp, save, forgo the pleasures of youth, postpone having a family, and possibly never have one, in order that your money and earnings can be directed to the most noble cause there is: propping up the value of rental properties, and paying for the healthcare and pensions of Boomers.”
As I noted earlier this week, there is a problem with a lot of people not bothering to get a job, and there are issues there. Some of you have argued that young people, weighed by debt and alarmed by where things are going, are giving up on work and ambition. I think this is a bit glib – gaining work skills and character is still important, for all economic and political weathers. There’s no doubt though that the sort of message coming out of today’s autumn statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is that if you are ambitious and fortunate enough to be earning a lot of money, even more of that is going to the State, and in many cases, to support the older generation. We are seeing, I think, the politics of ageing right in front of our eyes.
This is something I’ve been pointing out for years and years, but nobody wants to examine the implications.
It is why Big-S Socialism kills societies, because the younger generations aren’t encouraged to even be brought into existence, let alone become successful.
Why should the younger generation get on the treadmill in the first damn place? Mom and Dad are hanging on at their jobs, cluttering up the job market with their ancient ways and ideas. Go look at the number of French and Italian young adults who’re still living at home into their thirties. It’s nuts… And, the US is headed down the same road.
Socialism is a roach motel of an ideology; you go in, but you don’t get out without world-changing damage. The idea was “We’ll upend the way everything works, make people’s lives all better…” End state? Net gain of misery, world-wide. It’s like a vast social Ponzi scheme, and nobody notices it until it’s too damn late.
