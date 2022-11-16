We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day – US political dumpster fire edition

As he announces his candidacy once again, Trump can boast of the impressive feat of being just as unpopular as the dreadful Joe Biden. A recent poll suggests that 65 per cent of Americans do not want Trump to run again; the exact same number do not want Biden to run again.

Tom Slater

November 16th, 2022 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – US political dumpster fire edition

  • Steven R
    November 17, 2022 at 12:13 am

    His rerunning is just for his ego and all it will do is galvanize the Dems to get out and vote to defeat Bad Orange Man.

  • blowby
    November 17, 2022 at 12:55 am

    That is a very harsh set of exclusion criteria!

    No politicians driven by ego, and none who will scare the opposition so much that they may be galvanized.

  • bobby b
    November 17, 2022 at 1:38 am

    At this point, Trump – who I will always consider to be the best US Prez – would serve his base best by becoming the behind-the-scenes kingmaker, critique-er, Grand Old Man of the party.

    He went out and drew the fire from the orcs and rallied the troops for the fight. He can continue in that role without being elected President.

    If he runs, he loses. I guess we’ll find out what he truly serves.

