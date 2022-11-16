|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – US political dumpster fire edition
As he announces his candidacy once again, Trump can boast of the impressive feat of being just as unpopular as the dreadful Joe Biden. A recent poll suggests that 65 per cent of Americans do not want Trump to run again; the exact same number do not want Biden to run again.
– Tom Slater
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
His rerunning is just for his ego and all it will do is galvanize the Dems to get out and vote to defeat Bad Orange Man.
That is a very harsh set of exclusion criteria!
No politicians driven by ego, and none who will scare the opposition so much that they may be galvanized.
At this point, Trump – who I will always consider to be the best US Prez – would serve his base best by becoming the behind-the-scenes kingmaker, critique-er, Grand Old Man of the party.
He went out and drew the fire from the orcs and rallied the troops for the fight. He can continue in that role without being elected President.
If he runs, he loses. I guess we’ll find out what he truly serves.