|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – coup d’état edition
The brutal demise of the Truss administration following the mini-budget has been widely attributed to the market’s reaction to the expectation of unfunded borrowing occasioned by tax cuts and the fuel price cap. To the contrary: the market’s behaviour was quite clearly a response to the actions — and inactions — of the Bank of England, before, during and after the mini-budget.
One part of, but not all of, the case against the Bank has been cogently made by Narayana Kocherlakota, a well-respected economist and former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, in a Washington Post piece entitled “Markets didn’t oust Truss — the Bank of England did”. Kocherlakota’s view was that the Bank of England was responsible for the crisis, through “poor financial regulation and highly subjective crisis management”. Outside the UK chatterati, this view is widely supported.
– Jon Moynihan
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It was a coup.
A “conservative”politician too stupid to understand that ALL government institutions utterly loathe him or her, or to plan accordingly, deserves to be ousted.
She brought a paring knife to an artillery duel.
She was an idiot, probably still is.
Rishi Sunak the snake couldn’t win a fair election, so forced the elected leader out with political machinations.
Pretty much the dictionary definition of a coup. Not that it will do them any good, they’ll be out at the next election anyway and we’ll be stuck with the horrors of Labour OR WORSE a Labour / SNP coalition.
Can’t help but feel the Conservatives (in name only) deserve it for their failure to conserve anything of value other than their own jobs (albeit for a short time only), the country as a whole, less so.
Hanging is too good for them. Need to be drawn and quartered as well.
By horse…
When Andrew Bailey made his speech on Tuesday 11th Oct at the Washington conference which basically told the gilt market that it was on its own after his cut off date for the QE scheme for pension funds closed that Friday, I knew then that it was a stitch-up. Central Bank Governors don’t go around putting guns to the head of the markets like that unless they are trying to make something happen. The usual soft soap schtick would have gone something like ‘The current facility closes on Friday, however the Bank stands ready to step in and do what is necessary in the event of future market turmoil’, something of that ilk. No, the ‘get it while its good chaps’ speech was a nakedly political act – as others have said, an effective coup against the Truss government. In other more just times he would have lost his head for it.
Are we seeing a myth becoming established, that most of our current economic problems are a result of the mini-budget?
Although it wasn’t enacted, the ideas proposed in the ‘disastrous’ mini-budget apparently cost us billions of pounds and seriously damaged Britain’s economic credibility.
Is this what actually happened?
The traitors leading this little coup d’état would love for that to happen, but the truth is a bit too sticky for that to come into effect. This is not some Reichstag fire moment that required immediate action by the executive, just a feeble justification for a grubby little backroom coup.
The fact that the supposedly independent Governor of the Bank of England supported and enabled this illegitimate transfer of power should be enough for his immediate dismissal along with legal action.
However, I suspect that nothing will happen short of the next election and when Labour get in because of this they’re hardly likely to complain.
Yes it was a coup. Moreover, almost a carbon-copy of the ‘Frankfurt group’ coup which parachuted Mario Monti back into ruling Italy.
Democracy will be restored.
Central bank independence was always a mistake, even if it was presented at times as a supposed pro-free market measure. Of course, the ideal position would be no central banks. But if we must have them, while I don’t trust elected politicians, I distrust unelected bankers even less.
Truss was way out of her league and no matter of dressing like Margaret Thatcher was going to make up for the fact that she never had the latter’s strength of will and political intelligence (I say that as someone who isn’t uncritical of Thatcher, but recognise her as easily the most impressive post-WW2 PM). But it was pretty much a coup just as ‘the markets’ brought down Berlusconi in Italy in 2011 or how ‘the markets’ kept trying to topple the Syriza government in Greece. And it is instructive. The ‘City of London’ is effectively a public-private partnership. They don’t want a ‘free market’. Hence they crushed even a milquetoast free marketeer like Truss.