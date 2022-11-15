|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Almost unbelievably, nearly a quarter of our working age population is reported to have some form of long-term illness or disability that in most cases prevents them from working. The numbers are more alarming still among younger cohorts, which theoretically should be the healthiest and most able to work. Among 16 to 24-year-olds, one in eight are being signed off with long term health conditions.”
– Jeremy Warner, talking about the state of the UK economy. Let’s be blunt: a large chunk of the population in the UK are lazy, stupid and with all the ambition and zest for life of a lump of concrete. In the 21st Century, it seems frankly absurd that a quarter of the work-age population are ill or incapable of doing anything. It is a disgrace.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Is there a difference between the sexes I wonder?
Can’t means won’t as I was always told at school (cough) years ago.
a large chunk of the population in the UK are lazy, stupid and with all the ambition and zest for life of a lump of concrete
I’m sure twas ever thus. The difference between then and now is that in t’olden days, lazy stupid folk had the stick of starvation and the carrot of, well, carrot, to stir them into action.
What is the phrase “theoretically should be” doing in that sentence?
– Either there are a lot of medical stories in UK media, going back years, about the astonishing expectation-inverting health trends of the young – stories which I’ve somehow missed – and also some follow-on stories expressing great surprise at how much better we’ve nevertheless being doing in the olympics in recent times.
– Or else the single word “are” would fully suffice.
I have a long term medical condition. I’m in my mid-forties and have ran my own business successfully for the last 15 years or so and have never claimed any disability benefits. I found out recently that I need a pretty substantial operation – an operation that will take around 6 months to fully recover from.
I assumed that this was the sort of scenario that the various benefits were designed for and, as I’ve been compelled to pay in for years, I have no compunction about claiming what I’m entitled to. Unfortunately, Mrs. Pants also works and, as our mortgage is mostly paid off, the government’s largesse runs to a mere £70 per week.
To claim the sorts of money that you read about in the tabloids requires an almost professional approach to ordering your affairs. Firstly, don’t ever try to buy a house or accumulate assets. Secondly, your spouse must give up their job. Thirdly, never set aside money for a rainy day. Follow these golden rules and you’ll be sorted. Show any independence or self sufficiency and you are only fooling yourself.
I read an article a decade back about a Swede who got on the dole for his addiction to, get this, Heavy Metal concerts. He claimed he couldn’t hold a job because going to work interfered with going to concerts and it worked. The people in charge for Sweden’s disability system said it was a legitimate illness and he gets a nice fat check every month and doesn’t need to work, just rock on.
I was more mad that I didn’t think of it first than anything.
Over what time period has this increase in disability been occurring?
“In the 21st Century, it seems frankly absurd that a quarter of the work-age population are ill or incapable of doing anything. It is a disgrace.”
One has to wonder how many of the incapacitated 25% are in the state they are due to the incompetence of the sainted NHS.
I sort of agree with Lee Moore, 7.06 pm. I started as an engineering apprentice in 1967 in a factory making trucks. It was hard graft, what with 7.30 am starts after a long walk across the acres of the site. ‘Skiving’, as it was euphemistically called back then, was pretty common, as were the queues outside doctors’ surgeries of worker wanting sick notes – especially on Monday mornings.
Now? Well I’m still working 55 years later, albeit on a project by project basis, a couple of hundred hours per annum to stop me going nuts. Has anything changed? No. There is the same lack of diligence. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. So this looks like a non-story about the human condition.
Yet Another Chris, yes, the human condition hasn’t changed but the general willingness to indulge it’s worst vices, sloth in this case, has increased enormously. Or at least enough to win a solid majority in most elections!
And at the risk of sounding Puritanical, in some quarters, it’s not just indulging vices in others, but embracing them for all!
In the US, it hasn’t gotten any easier in theory to qualify for disability. You still need to hit the same thresholds for inability to work. But there’s now a cottage industry of docs willing to sign off for you. Every disability lawyer has his own list of docs to whom he sends his client for an exam and a written report, just like personal injury lawyers have their own tame docs.
The biggest difference, though, lies in how we’ve expanded the list of qualifying disabilities over the past two decades. Drug/alc addiction now qualifies, as does mental angst. That’s been a huge expander.
Should the psychological and physical damage to human beings done by lockdowns, vaccine mandates, social distancing and mask mandates be underestimated when regarding Mr. Warner’s words? o_O
It does seem to me unsurprising if one in eight people ended up that badly messed up by such things in one form or another. 🙁
Interestingly, there have been efforts to introduce vaccine injury as a cause of disability in that system. They get shot down quickly, told to go through the NVICP (U.S. vax court.) But the lawyers have learned that if you couch the same claim as “long Covid”, your chances increase greatly.
Freeloaders have always been with us, and only last as long as the ones they are parasitizing are willing to put up with them.
I suspect that there were as many of them back in “ye olde dayes” as there are now; they were just concealed in the woodwork from modern sensibilities. After all, how many useless mouths were concealed among the upper classes, disguised as lowly Church of England curates and what-not? That wasn’t exactly something you only found in the UK, either… Look at the Continent and elsewhere.
You only really find people objecting to these sorts of behaviors when things are closer to the bone than they are at the present moment. I don’t doubt that things will change, though, once things tighten up.