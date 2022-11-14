|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
In the 1480s, complaints lodged by Casimir’s envoys accumulated in Moscow: “thieves” from Muscovy were raiding across the border, burning, and pillaging villages, sowing terror. Ivan professed ignorance and claimed innocence, but clearly the raids had his backing. They were part of a systematic strategy for destabilising the border. Towards the end of the decade they escalated outrageously. In 1487, one of Ivan’s brothers occupied a slice of borderland on the Lithuanian side, and Ivan appointed a governor in districts traditionally part of Lithuania. A raid in 1488 carried off seven thousand of Casimir’s subjects.
– Felipe Fernandez Armesto, 1492, p164, 2009. Reminds me of something but I just can’t quite put my finger on it. Anyway, the Casimir mentioned was the head of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth – yes, there was such a thing. The Ivan was not Ivan the Terrible but a predecessor.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yes – and the imposition of Serfdom (not about “the mode of production” as the Marxists falsely claim) also predates Ivan the Terrible.
The rulers of Moscow have varied. After all even Ivan the Terrible tolerated Muslim tributary subjects – most of the rulers of the West did not.
The Empress Elizabeth was the terror of the Prussians, Frederick “the Great” was only saved from total defeat by her illness and death, and Joeseph Goebbels comforted Adolf Hitler down in the bunker in 1945 by pointing out that just when all seemed lost for Frederick, the terrible Russian Empress died.
But the “terrible Russian Empress” also forbad the death penalty – at a time when in most of Europe, including England, you could be executed for fairly minor crimes.
Morality is hotly contested….
For example, Californians voted, overwhelmingly, in favour of abortion on Tuesday – and also voted against betting (either on-line or on Indian reservations – surely none of the business of non-tribal voters?).
So, in California killing babies is fine – but betting is considered terribly wicked. No doubt when “digital currency” comes along people will not be allowed to spend money on gambling (or anything else the international elite disapprove of) anywhere.
In Montana the people voted (admittedly narrowly) not to help babies even AFTER they are born alive – a return to the practices of the Roman Empire. Yum! Yum! the rats will think as the feast on the still living babies (unless the voters eat the babies first). The children will not even live to be sexually mutilated – in spite of the sexual mutilation of children being fashionable in the West at the moment.
Even Ivan the Terrible would be baffled by such people.
The Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth, formed when the last great pagan nation of Europe, Lithuania (which once stretched from the Baltic to the Black Sea) adopted Christianity and formed a joint monarchy with Poland, was a great state – but it contains a warning for libertarians.
As Gough (Oxford – when it was a great university) in his 1940s on John Locke, points out, in the Middle Ages the difference between individual consent and majority consent (a distinction that Locke fudges) was well understood – and the Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth (normally referred to as Poland) eventually adopted the principle of individual consent – for nobles (not every single person regardless of rank)
Any noble could veto a tax or a military operation – and that helped destroy the great Kingdom of Poland in the 18th century – as the enemies of Poland could always find a few nobles open to bribes or threats.
However, examining the “Propositions” approved by the voters of Oregon on Tuesday one is reminded that the other extreme, bare majority consent, is hardly ideal either.
To the Founders of the United States a “right” is a limitation on government power – not a good or service from government. But, 51% to 49%, the voters of Oregon decided that health care (a service) is a “right”, and in a second proposition vote, that (regardless of the 2nd Amendment) someone may only have a firearm with the consent of the authorities – and even then only the sort of firearm (no magazines more than ten rounds – and so on) that they approve for you to have.
Some people suggest that such votes are rigged (after all computerised machines are involved) – but at this point it makes little difference.
For very different reasons, the United States may well be as doomed as the old Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth – indeed more doomed.
Poland rose again – it is quite possible that America, which, as Margaret Thatcher often said, is an “idea” not an ethnic identity, will not rise again.
The American people (or whoever controls the voting machines – and sadistically tortures people with 51% to 49% proposition margins, programmed before any votes are cast?) have decided that the American idea, limited government – rights AGAINST the government, is dead.
But we shall have to see – as Perry often says, suicide is not a solution. So let us cling to what little hope for the Western World that we have left.
For if America falls, and it very much appears to be falling, there is no hope (none) for the rump that is the rest of the Western world.
Paul, A minor minor point: the California Indian casino issue has a history. The original proposition, back in the dark ages, allowed Casinos and gambling on Indian Reservation land, owned and operated by the tribe. Later, it was extended, under legal pressure from the tribes, to allow casinos on tribe-owned land off the reservation (i.e. anywhere in the state, basically).
So the electorate has, shall we say, reservations about the actual effect of any proposed extension to the casino & gambling rules.
But remember, this is a state where a court decided, rightly, that bees are fish, because the legislature is too stupid and lazy to write a proper update to their own legislation.