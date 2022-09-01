Force people to use electric vehicles, and then cut the power

“It was bound to happen. After skating through the summer without rolling blackouts, Californians on Wednesday were told to raise their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid charging electric vehicles during peak hours as a heat wave grips the state. Good thing new gas-powered cars won’t be banned until 2035.”
– Wall Street Journal ($).
In my view, the idea of making people rely on electric vehicles (EVs) and then curbing how much power they have, is a design feature, not a bug. Those of a Big Government cast of mind (most politicians) might rather like the idea of fitting “kill switches” into EVs so that a bureaucrat can disable them. By making cars costly and annoying, it also forces people to use public transport.
At its root, hatred of the car is hatred of individualism and freedom. It is hatred of autonomy, even the joys of owning and driving a vehicle. All that “car culture” stuff is just so vulgar. Lord (David) Frost, the former UK Cabinet Minister and all-round-good egg, wrote a recent article about how, as a teenager, he bought a Rush album containing the song Red Barchetta, which posits a dystopian future when motor cars are banned.
He wrote:
Cars should also be about beauty. They represent the society that made them. Communist East Germany produced the Trabant. Communist China produces Politburo-style boxes. Western civilisation produced the VW Beetle and the Mini, the Ferrari Testarossa and the E-type Jag – symbols of achievement, of individualism, of power.
And cars are about excitement. The Fiat 500 nipping around the streets of Florence. The elation of burning down the Autoroute du Midi with the Alps in the distance. The sense of anticipation of heading along the urban freeway, the towers of New York or Chicago before you, as the signs flash by and the off-ramps flicker past.
We’ll miss it when it is gone. And that time is closer than you think.
Now well into my 70s, I never thought that I’d live long enough to see the green stuff hit the fan, but I lived in hope. However, the massive increases in gas and electricity prices – for all the reasons we now know well – have brought forward that SHTF moment by about 15 years. I wonder how many people will be able to afford an EV after they receive their £5,000 energy bill? Or even be able to charge it. I wonder how many people will still fervently believe in green c**p?
I wonder how long it will be until stills start to appear in unusual places, not making moonshine, but distilling biodiesel or bioethanol out of whatever vegetation is available. Not in downtown LA, obviously, but the more rural parts of California.
Not necessarily to power some classic Mercedes that can run on something as thick as biodiesel or ethanol (although that remains an option), but to run a modified generator to keep the lights and A/C on during the blackouts and to power up the EV car that will be the only things allowed to enter the local cities EV only zones.
It’s a bleak future that too many idiots seem to be looking forward to.
Note that no one defended and praised the individual transport including car in the COVID Pandemic. Despite the car and individual transport being a great benefit in case of a pandemic.
No Government had a program to benefit individual transport while in pandemic, like getting scooters to everyone.
Or less taxes for those that travel in their car and motorcycle, bicycle instead of public transport.
Also no one criticized public transport, even full of people in pandemic.
I wonder if politicians and people on right, conservatives, libertarians can really think about anything at all that is not based in some leftist mantra.
That takes a lot of energy, to produce not very much of the product.
We can do it now, because until recently energy was pretty damn cheap. Basically there is an inverse relationship between GDP and unit cost of energy.
During the suicidal scamdemic, and around this local specifically, busses ran according to the normal timetable but with one occasionally more people on board.
Those who purport to hate cars generally hate them for other people and can always find some rationale as to why they should/will be able to keep theirs.
The milk float cultists who oozed such smugness even a year ago must surely see the price hikes/restrictions that are coming down the track.
Like rejoiniacs though, the last thing they are going to do is admit they are wrong.
I can afford all the petrol I need, even at £3/litre and won’t be reducing my mileage by even a Planck length.
If you are struggling with fuel costs, you have my sincere and genuine sympathies.
If you have a milk float and find you can’t afford to charge it. I can do nothing more than laughter my cock off!
I tend to think that is the actual purpose; that is, to get the proles and underclasses off of the roads that should rightfully belong to the elites. Those elites are getting awfully sick of having to wait in traffic like a commoner.
I suspect that the wealthy Watermelon Lib’s ideal world looks a lot like pre-revolutionary France – where the workers and lower orders had to clear the roads to make way for the aristocrats carriages.
And if not – how would the green policies of the Left look different if that was their aim?
California presently imports one third of their electricity from other States – losing a vast amount of power over hundreds of miles of wires (so much for being “Green”). There are already rolling blackouts in California. Hello “Woke” Silicon Valley internet companies, you reap what you sow – you supported the left, and now your companies are going to be destroyed, well good riddance to you.
California is reacting to this situation by seeking to close what few nuclear power stations it has not already closed. And yet all new internal combustion engine car sales are to be banned in California by 2035 – about 14 other States are doing much the same.
I am sometimes accused of having too negative a view of the establishment – whether it is the British establishment in relation to Ireland in the 1840s (the demented idea that increasing taxation in Ireland was a good way to respond to famine “Irish Property Must Pay For Irish Poverty” – unsurprisingly the Irish economy collapsed and a third of the entire population either died or had to flee the country), or over the First World War (defenders of Haig and co are horribly misguided), or the American (and general Western) establishment right now – but no one can honestly deny that what is being done is deliberate.
Johnathan Pearce is quite correct – the agenda is NOT for tens of millions of electric cars going anywhere ordinary people want to go – the electrical grid is not being prepared for that (not in any country – certainly not in the United Kingdom).
The agenda (as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and all the rest, have made horribly clear) is to force most people into Hellish “Smart Cities” where every aspect of our lives will be controlled by a “1984” style government and pet corporations. The only private cars (most likely rented rather than owned) will be of limited range – and the rulers (the Corporate State of “Stakeholder Capitalism”) will be able to decide where we can go “sorry – you cannot enter this area, it has been rewilded – here have some plant-based-food or an insect burger, remember the idea that Soylent Green is people is right wing misinformation”, and will be able to TURN OFF the car whenever they (the computer controlling rulers) wish to do so.
The plans of the international establishment can be summed up in one word – liberticide.
As for the claims they make justifying their plans..
No – the native populations of Western countries are not expanding; in fact the fertility rate is vastly BELOW replacement level.
And – no Greenland and so on are not “melting down” we are not about to be flooded.
The justifications the international establishment use for their plans are a pack of lies.
They want to make us dependent on an electrical grid which they have not got power for – and which (a final twist) they have not even hardened against EMP, such as a major solar flare.
Indeed, and I think there are many who assumed that buying a milk float qualified them.
But it would appear not.
In pre revolutionary France, I believe the nobility and the clergy were exempt from taxes which fell disproportionately on the peasants.
“Green” is a bastard child of the worst aspects of clergy and nobility, utterly bereft of any of the saving graces of either.
luckylucky: Note that no one defended and praised the individual transport including car in the COVID Pandemic. Despite the car and individual transport being a great benefit in case of a pandemic
V. astute observation.
Indeed, and I think there are many who assumed that buying a milk float qualified them.
One idea positively touted from TPTB at the moment is road pricing, to replace the lost revenue from fuel duty. To dynamically price road use, they will need to know what and where all vehicles are. You’ll be tracked 24/7 by big brother and you’ll be happy.
@Jimmers
A masturbatory fantasy they’ve had for a long time.
What sort of real world clusterfuck it would be if they actually tried?
Maybe we’ll find out.
Wonder who will try it first?
That’s what they think. EVs and actual kill switches might be new twists, but they’ve been operating on this basic principle since the ’80s. And has it worked? Are people leaving their cars at home – cars they’ve spent tens of thousands to buy, and continue to spend thousands on just to keep them on the road (mostly on punitive taxes and charges) – and taking the bus instead?
No. No, they are not. Oh, there are a few cranks around the edges; there are definitely more cyclists menacing the pedestrian public by riding their vehicles on the footpaths (encouraged by the authorities), but car ownership has continued to rise relentlessly. And if you own a car, even if it’s awkward and inconvenient, you’re not just going to leave it at home and use an even more awkward and inconvenient form of transport.
A car takes you from where you are to where you want to go. Public transport takes you from where you aren’t to where you don’t want to go. You can’t change that.
“Ferrari 308s and F-15s—these are the conveyances of free men. What do the Bolshevik automatons know of destiny and its control? What have we to fear from the barbarous Red hordes?” as PJ O’Rourke wrote.
Quite a lot as it turned out, Peej.
[CAPTCHA: Motorcycles. Skynet knows.]