The Battle of Kherson: Somme or Amiens?

It would appear that the Ukrainians have begun a major offensive in the Kherson region. So, using my knowledge of the First World War, how do I think it’s going to go?
“Using your knowledge of a war that ended a century ago! What is this nonsense, Crozier?” Let me explain. I like history in and of itself but I also believe that it can teach us things. Or, to put it another way, part of an historian’s job is to stick his neck out and use his knowledge of the past to make predictions about the future.
So, what predictions am I going to make? I’ll try but first of all I’ll lay down my reasoning (you get marks for that in exams, don’t you?) beginning with the similarities between 1916 and today:
- the aggressor is everywhere on enemy soil. The strategic imperative is to remove him.
- the frontline doesn’t move much.
- the main tool of exploitation is highly vulnerable.
- the Ukrainian army is large, determined, unskilled and inexperienced.
- the Ukrainian army is yet to have an offensive success. The battle of Amiens could not have happened without the successes (yes, there were successes mixed with the failures) of the Somme, Arras and Passchendaele.
- the Ukrainian army lacks material. It is coming but (to the best of my knowledge) isn’t there yet.
And now the differences:
- Military communications are good. The great problem commanders had in the First World War is the moment troops left their trenches they had no idea where they were or what they were doing.
- German army morale (certainly in 1916) was much higher than Russian morale today (or then for that matter).
- German army skill was much greater than Russian army skill.
- In the First World War, the equipment on both sides was of roughly similar quality. Western-supplied Ukrainian equipment is way better than anything the Russians have to play with. The big difference was that by 1918, the Allies had more of it.
- The battle space is much bigger. I haven’t got out my tape measure but I am pretty sure that in both breadth and depth (think Saky) Kherson is much bigger than the Somme. Whether this makes much of a difference is another matter.
There is another element to this which is regime existence. This is not about the survival of Putin who seems to be a dead man walking. This is about what sort of Russia is going to emerge from the wreckage. In the First World War, Germany was a monarchy. Now, I’ve never heard anyone say this, but my guess is that just about everyone in the Kaiser’s regime knew that if they didn’t win it was all over. It wasn’t just Willhelm who would get the push but all of them. And, so it proved. Pretty much. That’s a pretty good incentive to keep fighting. Do the Russians have anything similar? They don’t seem to. The reluctance to call up and use troops from Moscow suggests that Putin is very worried about public opinion. Why this might be, I really don’t know. It does, however, suggest that he is fighting this war with one arm tied behind his back.
So, prediction time. The big factors to me are the lack of experience and equipment of the Ukrainian army and the fragile morale and incompetence of the Russian army. At some point it really will be a case of “Kick in the door and the whole building will collapse” as someone once said. I just don’t think it is going to happen in August 2022.
One difference is obvious – Kheirson is a real objective. The Somme Offensive, and July 1st 1916, was the biggest disaster in British army history with around 20 thousand men being killed in one day, had no real objective – what real objective were the men trying to take?
First have an objective worth taking, then work out a plan to effectively do that at minimum cost to yourself – General Haig’s offensive in 1916 failed both of these tests.
To be fair to General Haig, his next really large offensive (the Passchendaele offensive of 1917) had an objective – to take the ports from which the Germans were operating U.Boat warfare (the submarines which threated to cripple the allies by cutting off food and munitions from the United States, Canada and so on) – the offensive failed to achieve its objective, but at least it had one.
Mr Putin has proved to himself, like Haig, to be an incompetent military commander – but, again like Haig, natural resources are on his side. Russia has the food and energy, and other things such a material for repairing the roads, that the West (due to the insane policies of Western governments) is running short of.
Mr Putin may comfort himself that, like Haig, he can make all sorts of absurd blunders – and still win the war. But that remains to be seen – it is still possible that, in spite of having so many advantages, Russia will still lose the war – due to the great heroism of Ukranian soldiers and (yes) a lot of Western support for Ukraine.
Sometimes a military commander will overlook the importance of a target which, with hindsight, seems obvious. Is Kherson such as target? I do not know.
In the First World War Constantinople was such a target – it was the only capital of an enemy power to be on the coast, but that was not its true importance. It’s true importance was that capturing it would cut off the Central Powers from the Middle East (which would then collapse into Allied hands) and capturing Constantinople would allow Britain and France to coordinate with Russia, this making the position of Germany and the Central Powers hopeless. Sadly, the operation to take Constantinople was handed to totally incompetent people (indeed some of the commanders may, perhaps, have been deliberately chosen because they were incompetent – by an establishment who wanted the operation to FAIL) and the chance to win the war in 1915 was thrown away.
The late Colonel Barker called the incompetence shown at the Suvla Bay landings the worst in British history – with one General doing nothing (because he thought they were too senior to even be there) – other than ORDER BACK some soldiers who taken high ground overlooking the landing site, and one General even retiring to his tent in a distressed state (some suggest he was screaming) – having been let out of a home for the mentally ill to help “command” the operation. The overall commander of the operation stayed on the ship (i.e., did not land) – because he said his leg hurt him. Some ten thousand British soldiers facing a few hundred Turks, essentially did nothing (for days) whilst the Turks rushed reinforcements and built defences.
Brigadier Mallison (the most recent writer on the offensive) agrees that the incompetence, if it was not deliberate, was still extreme.
Gibraltar in the 2nd World War was also such a prize – had Germany taken in it in 1940 the straights could have been closed to the Royal Navy, this would have led to the collapse of the British position in the Middle East (as all supplies and men would have had to sail all the way round Africa) and Britain might well have been forced to come to terms with Germany – both British intelligence and German military intelligence were very well aware of this, which is why BOTH intelligence services set up campaigns to convince the Franco government in Spain not to allow Germany to take Gibraltar.
Yes, German military intelligence, Admiral Canaris, was already working for the defeat (rather than the victory) of Germany in the 2nd World War.
However, if Mr Hitler had really grasped the importance of Gibraltar, he would have pushed Franco far harder than it did – but Hitler was not a person who thought in terms of sea power.
Even large lakes baffled the boy from Linz – when told that Saint Petersburg (then Leningrad) had a lake to its rear, Mr Hitler ordered a close siege – he did not grasp that Lake Ladoga is over one-hundred-miles long, there was no way for the German army to surround it, and military supplies continued to go over the lake to Red Army – all through the “siege”.
Of course, civilians starved in heaps – but “Stalin” did care about that, his priority was that military supplies get through, which they did.
I find it hard to see these similarities. The Somme was driven by a wide range of forces – political, strategic etc. Haig seems to get the historical blame but I don’t think it is justified. Also – I don’t see any similarities with the armies deployed. The big problem in WWI was the relative parity between the armies. They could pound away at each other, chewing up lives in the process, but make little overall headway.
Kherson may or may not be a win for Ukraine, but that fact that they are on the offensive is something in itself. Even if they only make a few kilometers, they can announce that as a victory (liberate Village X etc.). For the Russians, it is hard to see where this goes. Maybe they are content to hold the line more or less in that area, and continue to rain down missiles and shells on other selected targets.
As for a success on the Somme – well I can think of a possible one.
The Commander of the North Midlands Division (seeing the pointless slaughter of British soldiers) called off demanded attacks – for this General Haig had him sent home in disgrace (in spite of the fact that the man’s personal combat record was rather more distinguished than that of Douglas Haig).
The men whose lives were saved by the decision of their commander did play an important role in 1918 – had Haig had his way, they would have been dead in 1916.
Keep your men alive for when you will need them – if they are dead, they cannot do anything for you.
“Why did not Imperial Guard save the Czar?” that used to be a common schoolboy question, to which the brutal answer is “most of the Imperial Guard died, or were crippled, in the attack on Kovel in 1916”.
The Guards were ordered to attack up a narrow causeway – with Germans on three sides of them. The Germans cut them to pieces.
Even Douglas Haig never ordered an attack like that.
The objective of the Battle of the Somme was to relieve the pressure on the French at Verdun. It may not have had a territorial objective as such but then again neither did the Hundred Days offensive.
I am unaware of a single serious (or unserious) historian who thinks that Gallipoli could have succeeded on its own terms let alone led to a quick victory.
How is goes really come down to how effective the Ukrainian supply strikes have been at the southern theatre level, and how effective the transport interdiction (bridges, pontoons and barges) has been tactically (they keep making holes in bridges but can’t actually drop a span… might be enough but is it?).
1. Kherson is at the far end of a very long resupply route. That route will be easily hampered, especially in winter when movement other than by rail or main road will become difficult.
2. The fighting value of the Russian garrison in Kherson will be degraded if supply of food and ammunition falls short of need.
3. Ukraine has a much better supply of military intelligence than any WWI or WWII commander.
4. Russia will find it difficult to decide whether to reinforce Kherson given the risk that those forces could be cut off and defeated. Remember Stalingrad.
5. A long logistics route is a target-rich environment. And holds a very large inventory of military supplies.
6. Kherson oblast is the source of Crimea’s water supply. That is why Russia needs to hold it.
I would not say the Ukrainian army is lacking in experience, given how it has managed to contain and in many cases severely degrade Russia’s military. That army and the Ukrainian citizenry now fighting have had to learn a lot, very fast.(OK, they are not like the US Marine Corps, etc, but they have far exceeded expectations.) I also would argue that when talking about “experience”, the question is compared to what? A lot of the Russian forces are inexperienced, young, badly trained and led. When you are defending your homeland, as the Finns did in 1939 and so on, that changes the equation. Now the Ukrainians are in counter-attack mode, some new elements come in, of course.
The Institute for the Study of War is a good resource.
Thank you, Patrick – you have pointed out that Somme offensive had no real objective of its own. As for Verdun – the French held the position at great cost and inflicting casualties on the French (by being able to shell them from three sides) was what the Verdun offensive was really about. Remember the Germans could have cut the supply road to the Verdun area (the so called “Sacred Way”) and did not do that – as the Germans wanted the French to send more and more men to Verdun – to be killed.
“I am unaware of a single serious (or unserious) historian who thinks that Gallipoli [you mean the Dardanelles offensive] could have succeeded…”
I named two on my own comment, and there are (of course) others – so, Patrick, I can only assume you are being deliberately offensive. You are writing things you know not to be true (“not a single historian”), simply to be irritating – well you have succeeded Sir.
By the way, I was unfair to the commander of the North Midlands Division (later renamed before its success in 1918) – I implied he disobeyed orders to continue the suicide attacks of July 1st, 1916 – technically he did not disobey orders.
He sent the smallest unit “over the top” he could – some 20 men, of which only 2 men survived. Having seen what happened to previous attacks (when the men of the North Midlands Division had been shot down in heaps) he must have known what would happen to those 20 men, but he had to order some sort of continued attack or be openly disobeying orders.
The previous year (1915) he had been ordered, against his protests, to send his men on a suicide attack as part of the Battle of Loos – more than three thousand of them had been killed – in an attack he knew (in advance) had no chance what-so-ever.
In the 20th century a British officer could not challenge his commander to a duel (no matter how much he might have wanted to), and one either obeyed orders or resigned one’s commission. And if one did the latter – some other officer would carry out the suicide attack order.
I wonder what it would have been like to be one of those 20 men – you know you have to die, otherwise what is left of the Division may be ordered to their deaths.
I must thank Decnine for his comment. The point about the Russians having a long supply route is crucial. Also that Crimea’s water comes from the mainland. I am not sure about intelligence though. The British army did a very good job of photo-mapping the Western Front.
I would point out that there is a world of difference between defending and attacking. The BEF was very good in defence in 1914. It was another 3 years before it was any good at attacking.
With the failure to take Kiev in the early stages of the war – a bold move by Mr Putin, but a failed move (failed thanks to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians. The Russian strategy seems to be to take areas of eastern Ukraine in order to have a secure land route to the Crimea. Areas that are also rich in coal and heavy industry – Mr Putin values such things (unlike Western governments who put their faith in windmills and financial Credit Bubbles).
But what is the border between the Ukraine and Russia to be? Now his plan to replace the Ukrainian government with a puppet regime loyal to Moscow has failed, Mr Putin needs to have thought about what a defendable border between the Ukraine and Russia would be – but there seems to be no sign that he has done that.
Mr Putin still seems to be pining to control all of the Ukraine – to wipe out the Ukraine as an independent nation.
He has not grasped that his invasion has united the Ukrainians against him.
It should be remembered that Mr Putin was 39 when the Ukraine achieved its formal independence and for the first few years (indeed up to the 21st century) the “independent” Ukraine was really under the control of people who were puppets of Moscow.
Mr Putin appears to be unable to adjust to the reality of Ukrainian Nationalism – and as Mr Putin is now 70 years of age, and not in the best of health, it is unlikely that he will ever adjust to it.
Mr Putin needs to go – and all his cronies need to go as well. For the good of Russia – not just the Ukraine.
Such things as Trial by Jury (firs introduced by Alexander II the Liberator) and a free press, need to return to Russia. The long nightmare from 1917 onwards needs to come to an end.
When there are television stations in Russia with radically different ways of seeing the world – then we will know that Russia has returned to the right road.
Just as when school textbooks no longer praise “Stalin”.
Some conservatives and libertarians still fail to see the difference between Putin’s Russia and the Ukraine – look at the history textbooks, then you will see it. The Ukranian history textbooks do not praise “Stalin”.
World War I was an artillery war. Only at the end did it break up into a battle of combined arms. The war in Ukraine seems to have become an artillery war too. When artillery is dominant, you can defend by digging in just as the WW1 armies did. But it is difficult to attack because you need to expose your forces to shellfire. Even the old-style unguided shellfire the Russians bring to bear will freeze movement. To attack you will need combined arms again. Ukraine probably hasn’t got enough tanks and APCs to do anything more than local attacks. Russian doesn’t have the kind or numbers of skilled infantry to support their tanks in the face of long range anit-tank missiles. In the old day you had to clear about a hundred meter radius to protect against bazookas and rpgs. Accompanying infantry could do that. Nowadays the radius is in km and the infantry can’t do it. If they are in their own vehicles they are as vulnerable as the tanks. If they walk you need a lot more of them and they are vulnerable to everything else on the battlefield.
This war is critical for Ukraine, they can’t afford to lose and they will commit everything. Russia doesn’t have to win except for pride and position. Further they must keep a major part of their forces intact, for the next special operation Vlad has in mind.
I see only stalemate unless, of course, something happens to tip the balance.
Decine – as you know, from the Russian point of view, Kherson is on the wrong side of the Dnieper River – there is the problem.
On the water supply to the Crimea – there were technical (engineering) solutions proposed before the war. But Mr Putin seems to have rejected them as too expensive – he has found that war is much more expensive.
Look at the map. Crimea is only connected (to Ukraine) via two very narrow causeways to the north and (to Russia) via the Kerch bridge to the east. Russia is utterly determined to hold a land corridor to the Crimea (on the north shore of the Black Sea / Azov Sea). The obvious strategic goal for Ukraine is to pummel the causeways and the bridge, and strangle resupply via Crimea. That would leave the whole land corridor looking like a pencil thin salient to nowhere with an enormously long northern flank asking to be attacked. If the corridor was taken or made impassable at any point this would cut off all Russian forces west of that.
Ukraine faces a bit of a Catch22 though – to strangle Crimea they need to take Kherson and push south into MLRS range, but to strangle Kherson they need to hit the Crimean choke points and the land corridor. Either way the thing that Ukraine desperately needs is longer range, heavier PGMs. Imagine the fun and games Ukraine could have with a stock of cruise missiles. Crimea could be isolated, the corridor roads turned into big craters, and The Black Sea Fleet itself in Sevastopol sent to the bottom. They’d have a very realistic prospect of pushing the Russians all the way back to the Donbas and out of Crimea.
One difference is obvious – Kheirson is a real objective. The Somme Offensive, and July 1st 1916, was the biggest disaster in British army history with around 20 thousand men being killed in one day, had no real objective – what real objective were the men trying to take?
The Somme was part of an overall push from the Straits of Dover to Switzerland to push the Germans and see where the Germans gave in. The objective wasn’t a place but rather to push and everywhere all at once and see what breaks and then exploit it, not to mention attrite the Germans, who my 1916 were feeling the losses in manpower and machinery that they could not as easily replace as the British and French could. Unfortunately nothing gave and another half million Allied troops ended up as casualties.
Steven R – that is not real objective, “an overall push from the Straits of Dover to Switzerland to push the Germans and see where the Germans gave in” is not a military plan, it is a piece of political rhetoric – I am in the trade of politics myself and I recognise political rhetoric, if that is how Haig and the others were thinking then they were in the wrong trade.
But there was a problem, a very serious problem, with taking Constantinople in 1915 (as could have been done) – a political problem. As Greece was not in the war, Imperial Russia would have demanded Constantinople even if British forces had taken it, and diplomatically it would have been almost impossible to refuse them. Partly because of the terrible casualties Russia took in 1914 when, to distract the Germans from their Western offensive (and some German Divisions were sent east – although they did not get all the way in time, they were not available in the West at the key point of the Western offensive) the 1st and 2nd Russian Armies were flung at the Germans with almost no preparation it was almost mass suicide (or rather homicide – as the ordinary Russian soldiers had no say in the matter). When General Samsonov (2nd Army) reported that his scouts were telling him that the army was marching into a German trap, General Jilinsky replied “General Samsonov will not be allowed to play the coward – the advance will continue”.
General Samsonov obeyed his orders – and then shot himself (what else could he do). Meanwhile General Rennenkampf (1st Army) was blundering around in the lakes – till the Germans (having dispatched the 2nd Army) turned on him.
After all this and the other sacrifices (remember the shelling of Russian towns on the Black Sea by Turkish ships manned by Germans) – the Russians would have demanded Constantinople “Greece is not in the war – it cannot go to them, it must go to us”, and it had been British policy for more than a century to deny Constantinople to the Russians – it was the one thing such different Prime Ministers as Lord Liverpool and Disraeli were agreed on, Russia must not have Constantinople (which the Orthodox had wanted to retake since 1453). And if Constantinople been taken by the Royal Navy and the British Army in 1915 it would have gone to Imperial Russia – which is exactly what the British establishment had opposed for a century.
So, in the end, it does not matter what Colonel Barker (the leading writer on British operations against the Ottomans in the First World War) or Brigadier Mallinson, or Gilbert (the great biographer of Churchill), or any other historian says was militarily practical – it was not POLITICALLY possible, the establishment was never going to allow that operation to succeed (how could they?).
As for establishment historians coming on after the event and saying, “it could not have worked anyway – so it does not matter that we sent clowns to command it”, that is the old saying in action.
The old saying being “first they smash your face in, then they say you were always ugly”.
But then, perhaps it was all an accident, perhaps all the blunders were entirely unintended. Just the bad luck of history and the “fog or war”.
And with the vast increase in the Islamic population since that time, and the removal (or extermination) of the Christian population of Asia Minor (Anatolia) – the Greeks, Armenians and others, the Christians will never (never) regain Constantinople – the dream since 1453 is now dead as a Dodo bird.
As dead as Czar Nicholas II (that incompetent man who sent his own Imperial Guards Army to their deaths) and his family – betrayed by their Western allies, and then murdered by the Marxists.
If I could have said one word to Nicholas II before his death (not to his family – obviously) that word would have been “Kovel”.
He did not want them, the Imperial Rifle Regiment, the Preobrazhensky Guards, all the others, to die – after all they would have protected him and his family to the death. But there is a point where incompetence becomes criminal negligence – and Nicholas was there in 1916 and claimed to be in personal command of the army. And he did not do the traditional thing of killing himself (to avoid problems with Christian theology the thing is to say the mind of the person was disturbed) – if he had I would not have typed these words.
The same is true for Mr Putin now, only more so – he ordered this war, unlike Nicholas who had war forced upon him by Germany, all the deaths are on the head of Vladimir Putin. The humiliation and disgrace of Russia is on the head of Vladimir Putin.
He knows the penalty for what he has done.
Would there have been a Revolution (the Marxist Coup of October-November 1917, backed by Imperial Germany) had Nicholas sacrificed himself – say died leading his men, or “had an accident cleaning his revolver” afterwards? Leaving an innocent child as Czar.
I think not – there might have been something like the takeover of Price Lvov and the others in February/March 1917 (perhaps disguised as a Regency), but no Marxist coup with the tens of millions of murders over the years and the dishonour and endless lies.
Perhaps it needed a blood self-sacrifice to prevent it – a taking of responsibility in the most basic way.
If Russia is to survive the evil plans of its “friends” such as the Communist Party Dictatorship of the People’s Republic of China, an act of self-sacrifice is needed now. Someone must take responsibility for what has been done – and that someone can only be Vladimir Putin.
Either death or the traditional alternative – the harsh monastic life, or the life of a hermit. For that brief period before natural death comes, comes to us all.
Once there was a grand conspiracy to destroy the English – to make this island “as if they had never been”.
A grand alliance of the Britons, the Vikings and the Scots – the King of Alba, King Constantine.
Athelstan of the English won that battle, the Battle of Brunanburh, but he did not celebrate his victory, on the contrary he had himself whipped on each anniversary of the battle, because of the brutal and pitiless way he had behaved on that day.
And King Constantine? He went to live the life of a hermit – no one raised their hand against him, for they knew he was waiting for the judgement of a higher power and praying each day for the soul of the son he had lost at the battle.
Centuries later Robert the Bruce lay dying (having suffered in agony with a terrible disease for a long time), and he wept – but not for himself. For the faces of the men he had killed were before his mind. Such as the unarmed man he had killed in Church – for fear the man would be a rival and would divide the forces of Scotland in the face of the English.
“God forgive me” he said “for all the innocent blood I have shed”.
When you see the “Scottish Play” (Macbeth) know this is true to how warriors often are – not just in Scotland, everywhere.
Men do terrible deeds – but they do them for reasons that seem vitally important. And the faces of the innocent death often return to their mind – when they least expect it.
Steven R – that is not real objective, “an overall push from the Straits of Dover to Switzerland to push the Germans and see where the Germans gave in” is not a military plan, it is a piece of political rhetoric – I am in the trade of politics myself and I recognise political rhetoric, if that is how Haig and the others were thinking then they were in the wrong trade.
Paul Marks,
You’re mistaking strategic goals and operational goals. The strategic goal the generals determined at the Second Chantilly Conference was to hit the entire German line more or less at the same time (or close enough that German reserves couldn’t be employed) and see where the Allies made progress and where they could exploit openings.
The operational goals at the beginning on the Battle of the Somme was to push the Germans out of their positions from Gommencourt to Montauban.
It was the German offensive at the Marne that threw a wrench into the works because the French had to pull some of their troops from their part of the Somme to deal with that and once the Marne was done those troops were in no condition to fight another major battle.
On int: the Ukrainians surely have access to a wealth of ELINT from RAF et al platforms patrolling just outside Russian airspace, more or less real time satellite imagery and a wealth of “OS Int” from people in occupied areas taking photos of invading units and/or (possibly more importantly) their logs support and posting it either openly on the ‘net or sending it straight to friends or family in Kiev. There will be a lot coming from poorly disciplined Russian troops posting online too, though that will take a lot of filtering to avoid plants, as well as all the codebooks in Russian tanks towed back to friendly lines by farmers. It’s leaps and bounds beyond maps, however well photographed, providing reasonably good indications of what kit and pax the Russians are deploying where.
JP’s right on the experience point; while the Russians had a notional core of personnel weith experience from Syria and Chechnya, the bulk of their forces appear to be not terribly well trained conscripts from the various hinterlands of the Federation. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, have had UK and other NATO training teams helping them develop for almost a decade; their former national servicemen, motivated by threat to their homes, needed refresher training but weren’t starting from scratch and their professional standing forces seem to have played a blinder in working to their strengths and the invaders’ weaknesses in the early stages of this year’s invasion.
Indeed, the RAF Rivet Joint flights are damn near constant.
while the Russians had a notional core of personnel weith experience from Syria and Chechnya, the bulk of their forces appear to be not terribly well trained conscripts from the various hinterlands of the Federation. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, have had UK and other NATO training teams helping them develop for almost a decade; their former national servicemen, motivated by threat to their homes, needed refresher training but weren’t starting from scratch and their professional standing forces seem to have played a blinder in working to their strengths and the invaders’ weaknesses in the early stages of this year’s invasion.
TomJ’s right but there is also the fact that the Ukrainians have the WILL to fight. The Afghans should have been able to kill the Taliban with ease. They had the numbers, all the equipment, training, intelligence, and the rest from 20 years of US training and at the end of the day they simply did not have the will to shoot the Taliban in the face. Now they whine to reporters about how they have lost all the liberties and rights and protections the Americans gave them. That’s the lesson the Ukrainians got from Afghanistan: sooner or later you’re going to have to shoot some folks to stay free. No one is going to do it for you.
In the First World War the British broke the German naval codes. Meanwhile, the Germans figured out a way of listening in on British frontline telephone conversations.
If we’re going on record with predictions I’ll stick with my post from March 15: https://www.samizdata.net/2022/03/is-nothing-worth-a-war/#comment-822283
“a realistic assessment of what is militarily possible yields better decision making. Ukraine is not capable of militarily expelling the Russian forces from their territory. The settlement will need to be negotiated. Those who predicted an imminent collapse of the Russian forces have been doing no one any favours.”
After six months I keep reading about Russia’s imminent collapse. Meanwhile, even Ukraine sympathizers who actually spent time in Donbas observing the war (like Neil Hauer, for example) report how badly outgunned the Ukrainian forces are.
After about six months of combat I see no reason to change my earlier assessment. The war will eventually end, but it won’t be because Ukraine militarily drove the Russian forces out of their territory. The strength imbalance is too great for that to happen.
The war will end and it will end with Russia seizing property. But NATO membership expanded, every burning Russian tank is one fewer being pointed westward, and western Europe is forced to realize it’s NIMBY energy policy doesn’t work, so it’s win/win for the Western Europe.
Having the west actually producing its own energy again would indeed be a good result. Let’s hope that happens, at least.