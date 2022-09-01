|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Setting aside the stunning sexist double standard being applied to the current prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin, forgive me if I don’t think it’s news, or relevant, or important, or even noteworthy that she’s got moves. Look, I don’t believe politicians are any more noble or courageous or quasi divine than the rest of us. What’s more, if I were running a Western European democracy I’d imagine my stress level would be considerably higher than it is now. She’s got the right to burn off some steam, live life, and relax every once in a while. And unlike Dick Cheney’s hobby, no one went to the hospital.”
– G. Patrick Lynch, at the Econlog blog.
Elon Musk, the cheeky chap, has also weighed in on the issue.
In Dick Cheney’s defense (words I never thought I would type), he only shot a lawyer. Nothing of value was lost.
I don’t actually think that anyone has criticised the Finnish Prime Minister, the ‘brou-haha’ has the look of something contrived by the media to make her the next Jacinta Arden, now that that horse has lost its pace.
If you want to be Prime Minister of Finland when Russia is getting aggressive, good luck to you.
There are too many women in positions of authority and too many weak men who think it’s ok.
Daft. Maggie Thatcher was great, Theresa May was execrable, the presence of tits was irrelevant.
Margaret Thatcher paid too much attention to the legal profession, and not enough to the education sector. Today, the UK is paying the price.
She also destroyed the coal mining industry, which again from today’s perspective might not have been such a good idea.
No, she didn’t ‘destroy’ the coalmining industry, she merely accepted the reality that UK coalmining was completely unprofitable and could only continue with unsustainable subsidies.
Interesting. My favorite libertarian environment is telling me guns suck, lawyers suck, and women suck. Money next?
I don’t think that Patrick Lynch appreciates that, contrary to the US, in the Nordic countries political figures are held to a higher standard: not only they cannot get away with storing classified info on a private server, they cannot get away with anything that common folk consider improper.
And where is the “sexist double standard”???
I don’t see a sexist double standard either. You can easily find video of Justin Trudeau dancing the bangra in India like the idiot he is, and people widely commented about what an unserious buffoon he is.
If the PM of Finland wants to hold drunken parties and put it all on TikTok we can say the same about her.
1) Guns are awesome.
2) Lawyers, while necessary at times, do indeed suck.
3) Women suck if you’re lucky.
4) Money sucks when you don’t have any.
I completely missed where Samizdata was claiming that guns suck! Did Perry smite the comment (surely it was not a post) before I saw it or are my eyes just refusing to see so bizarre a remark? 🙂
I can more easily believe someone here said ‘lawyers suck’ – but I remark that Glenn Reynolds is a lawyer so they can’t all be bad.
Women – it was because Margaret Thatcher was above average that, as Nigel Farage said when the leadership contest was between May and Leadsom (before it was fixed) in 2016,
In the event, May fell well below ‘ordinary’, but Nigel’s point is valid – only the first one needs to be above average. (But as the late Walter Williams explained with many examples in 2008, while warning his friends not to vote for Obama, the first one does need to be above average.)
As for money, when it behaves like this, it does indeed suck.
As someone who was partaking of that hobby just yesterday with no hospitalizations, I took this as a slur on it. A few clay pigeons suffered. But they were born to suffer.
I’m probably being too sensitive, but it was a Warren Zevon line just waiting to be set free. 😉