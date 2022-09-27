|
Discussion point: what do you think of the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2?
On February 7th, Joe Biden said, “If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”
Today the Guardian reports: “Fears of sabotage as gas pours into Baltic from Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines”
Was it sabotage? If so, who did it and was it a good thing to do?
|
I have no ideas on who did it but wasn’t there a story the other day about one of these pipelines having a “fault” (according to the Russians) and being out of action? In which case where’s the gas coming from?
We are sure it is sabotage aren’t we? I mean who would do it? One would presume everybody would want Russian gas to flow at when the war is over. Well, except for Ed Miliband’s lot. Maybe Just Stop Oil got a lot more sophisticated.
Who had the ability to destroy it? The US? Not sure how the hell we could have, what with there being zero US Baltic Sea bases, and not a hell of a lot of familiarity with the waters. Sure, some of the special operations subs could have done it, but without the Germans or Swedes noticing?
There have been US anti-submarine aircraft in the area for weeks, now. My guess is that the answer to “whodunnit” is going to be found in why they were there, and what they were looking for.
The question is, who benefits the most from Nordstream going off-line? Would it be in the US interest for NATO allies to freeze in the dark, or would it be in Russian interests to make it look like the US did something, and left those allies to slowly refrigerate? Were I Putin, a false-flag operation would start to look awfully tempting, especially since it puts an end to any hopes of German reconciliation over energy blackmail. Even if the Germans decided to, they’re stuck with “no Nordstream”, now. I rather suspect that the pipeline is sufficiently damaged that repair is a non-starter, not in any reasonable timeframe.
We’re in the crazy years. Anything is possible, I suppose. Might have been the US, might have been Russia. Hell, maybe Poland…?
Might even have been sheer accident.
Joseph “Joe – the Big Guy” Biden said, on live television (as Mark Steyn has just shown us on his programme) that if Russian tanks crossed the Ukrainian border the United States would find ways (regardless of the Europeans) to close these pipelines, they “would be no more”. Perhaps Mr Biden did not mean it – he is a senile person who often says things that do not make any sense. Perhaps Mr PUTIN sabotaged his own pipelines – but Mr Biden did say America would do something like this, and it has been done.
So, who was it – Mr Biden or Mr Putin? As I despise both of these people, I am not sure I care.
But the whole thing reinforces the old point – relying on foreign sources for vital things is crazy.
“But Adam Smith said….” no he did NOT, you can read the works of Adam Smith from cover to cover, and you cannot find anywhere where Adam Smith said that we should rely on hostile foreign sources for the basic things of life.
Adam Smith was many things – but he was not stupid.
What Adam Smith did say was “defence is more important than opulence” – short term gains (say from supposedly cheap labour, from people who hate you, or supposedly cheap gas from people who hate you) at the expense of the very existence of your nation (of your life – and the lives of your family) do not make sense. And the gas did not turn out to be “cheap” anyway.
Get rid of the taxes (green levies) and regulations – and produce the energy (and other vital things) domestically – it will work out less expensive and (more importantly) it means your enemy does not have his boot on your throat.
A nation of 40 to 50 million people struggled to feed itself, increase that population to 70 million and build housing estates and warehouses on the farmland – I am sure it will work out fine, even though the manufacturing exports do not cover the bills, we can just create lots of money from nothing and import vital food and fuel.
Said no sane person ever. Certainly, Adam Smith never said this – none (none) of the great Free Trade Economists ever said that we should create money from nothing and use this money to import the basic needs of human life.
It will not work – and before Americans smile, your position is awful. The American Balance of Payments is in an insane position.
“But Adam Smith said.” – see above.
In reality the classical Free Traders hated fiat money – for example Edmund Burke (who was a classical Free Trader) – much of his “Reflections on the Revolution in France” (which people mention – but rarely actually read) is an attack on fiat money.
As for giving your enemies control of your food and fuel supplies – Jesus wept.
I doubt Biden would have had the expertise or the sharpness to comment on the possibility of turning off the Russian gas unless it had been mentioned to him at some point as being “the plan.”
If it had been Putin, I’d guess the damage done would have been in some place that would be addressable and fixable at his option. Say, by claiming his pumps were bolluxed. Damage could then be addressed at his option, when it was advantageous to him. A rupture underseas in the Baltic, outside of his control, seems unwise.
Not too tough to run out a targeted torpedo where it happened. We’ve had subs in those areas forever. They wouldn’t necessarily have to be close to hit it exactly. A medium torpedo against the bottom would yield similar magnitude-effects.
And our North American gas just became more expensive. Suits both a balance-of-trade concern, and makes it more likely we’ll move to more non-oil energy internally as our internal prices rise.
So I’m guessing it was us.
Baffling. Europe will be buying US gas regardless, so what is anyone’s upside for this?
Well Perry – if it was the United States military, or the Agency (or both), at least it proves they can still do things. That they have a basic level of professional competence.
Which is more than can be said for Mr Putin’s forces – who have been shown to be utterly incompetent.
The Kremlin has an interest in ensuring that the price of gas in the world and Europe is as high as possible, but can only earn from this if Russia can also supply gas to its customers now and later.
The most efficient way to do this is through pipelines, which could already be closed off on both sides. So there is someone, probably a state, who wants to prevent these pipelines from being put back into operation after a settlement now and in the future.
Who suffers the most damage? That is both Russia and Europe. European industry is yearning for reasonably priced gas or will soon collapse. And Russia will soon be unable to sell gas to Europe without the pipelines.
An attack organized by Ukraine is a possibility. What Zelensky lately proclaimed in the media seems to me more and more unreasonable.
el gato malo has his usual thoughtful take on this.
Note his reporting of relevant American underwater exercises in the area – I’m not sure how long ago.
Interesting info from someone who knows the pipeline industry here.
Nah, Ukraine has no bases or infrastructure in Baltic & Zelenskyy doesn’t seem that unreasonable to me. USA could obviously do this but politically reckless & uncharacteristically risky from a risk averse administration unwilling to even provide Ukraine with ATACMS, but I suppose Old Joe might have had a brain fart.
Both Biden and Victoria Nuland publicly promised they would do exactly this and now it’s been done. Radek Sikorski, former Minister of Foreign affairs of Poland and husband of Anne Applebaum has publicly thanked the US for carrying it out.
Unless there’s compelling evidence that points to someone else I think it’s safe to take them at their word.
Blowing up critical infrastructure in international waters is certainly a major escalation of the economic war. It’s hard to imagine Russia won’t respond with a similar escalation of their own, and there are a lot of potential targets out there now that the precedent has been set.
I can’t quite bring myself to believe that even the Biden Administration is this dumb, but… Man. It is possible.
Nonetheless, it’s a good idea to go beyond the obvious, here. The US isn’t the only country with the ability to do this thing, and there’s every incentive for the US not to do this, not the least being the potential for blow-back and escalation.
It will be interesting to watch and see. I’d wager that we may never find out who did this, or we’ll have some really stupid “evidence” turn up showing that it was one party or another–After all, once this crime is “solved”, people will quit looking for other answers about who perpetrated it.
On the one hand, I honestly doubt that the US could carry this off, and keep it secret. Many of the men who’d be used to conduct operations like this are also the types who’d be more than willing to blow the operation to the media, in order to screw the Biden Administration. If some SEAL team did this, I’d almost be expecting for photos of the operation to start showing up on Instagram…
Whole thing is opaque as hell, right now. I’m waiting for more actual evidence, but I’m also pretty sure there won’t be any. Hell, for all we know, this could have been anyone–It’s not like where the pipelines run is some secret, and it ain’t all that hard to fabricate the necessary explosives to do the job. I’d say that any trained underwater salvage type could pull it off, with ease. You might even be able to do it from the surface, with a big enough bomb.
TBH, if the US had done this, I’d be willing to believe it if it were something entirely subtle and deniable, like the way they did STUXNET with the Iranian uranium centrifuges or the supposed insertion of sabotaged chips which resulted in that massive Siberian pipeline blast back in 1982. Blatantly blowing things up? Not so much… I suppose it’s possible, but…? Likely? Not based on the history of these things. Not at all.
Likewise, can they really be this crazy? If so… wow.
I’d believe it.
The US is in the midst of a large expansion of its LNG port facilities, which is what we need to meaningfully increase NG exports to Europe. Receiving facilities are also being built over there. Tankers are being built. It’s almost like someone felt that Russia might not be able or willing to meet anticipated future Euro demand. Granted, we cannot ship enough LNG to make up for the loss of Russian supplies, but we don’t have to at the new prices that will result. Everyone’s use will decrease.
If we start exporting more NG, our prices rise, our usage decreases. Everyone in Biden’s cabinet (and world) wants those results. Win/win. Except for global consumers, of course.
With one stroke, someone just set up a less-oil-intensive future for the US and Europe, more money and impetus available for “sustainable” crap, an improved US balance of trade, and they also perhaps have crippled Russia’s main source of export income.
It’s only been a day or so.
Muddying the waters as to who might have done this… The Finns are reporting that the Professor Logachev, a Russian “research vessel” was recently in those waters, around the beginning of the month. Plenty of time to emplace something on a timer or remote control system, then present a “false flag”.
Biden’s a dumbass, but I don’t think the people running him are this dumb, either.
Even if the US had had a plan to do something like this, the adults in the room should have taken that off the table the moment Biden’s mouth opened, in order to prevent the US from being blamed. The Russians had, from that moment forward, a perfect means to blame the US, thanks to Biden. Good way to break up NATO, BTW–Freeze Europe, blame the US.
Odds are there’s going to be a lot of obfuscation about this. The US is either really good with cunning espionage, or really, really bad. And, even the “really good” stuff tends to come out, with time–Like the submarine cable taps they put on near the Soviet missile test ranges back in the day. We simply can’t keep a secret, not for very long. I’d be looking for negative evidence, in all this–If nothing conclusive comes out from the US side of things, then it almost certainly wasn’t the US.
Also, where are the special operations subs, right now? I’m hearing that they’re all in port here in the US. Which is either plausible deniability or evidence. Eye of the beholder, suppose. My instinct is that any really good espionage event that happens out there? Nine times out of ten, it ain’t the US. If it is, then you likely never, ever even heard of whatever it was happening. Something this blatant, this out in the open? It’ll either show up with photos of SEAL Team Six guys wearing Rolexes and sunglasses, clad in their swim trunks and planting charges next to the pipe, on Instagram or whatever. Or, it won’t, because the US had nothing to do with it in reality.
There is really no point to the US doing this, either… The pipeline shutdown was enough, so far as political needs were going. Same with the price caps, etc. Only people actually benefiting from this move would be the Russians, in terms of the optics and the politics, if they can make blaming the US for it stick.
As others have said, look behind Biden, who was an idiot long before he became senile – remember what President Obama famously said of him – because Biden’s not running anything anymore. You need to look at the people running him. And I could now actually believe that those people are so totally-committed to the zero-carbon madness that they might actually think that this is a unique opportunity to press that agenda.
Why else would the pipelines be destroyed in what must be the single most-difficult place to repair them? It makes no sense for Putin do do this – the natural gas supplies are only valuable to him when they are actually deliverable, and the pipelines were the only means he had to deploy that pressure. Cutting the pipelines will have no effect whatever on his activities in the Ukraine – he had already made the choice to stop supplying NG to Europe, so he must have taken the loss in revenue into account for some period into the future anyway. For him ‘won’t supply7’ and ‘can’t supply amount to the same thing, for the immediate future a least. Talking about US LNG supplies and the possible beneficial effects on NG prices for US suppliers ignores the fact that there aren’t the facilities or the vessels to ship US LNG to Europe in anything-like the quantities required to meet their needs.
The sole effect of this attack is to render a vast portion of Europe’s energy needs, not merely unavailable for political reasons (which can always be negotiated) but physically completely unavailable (no matter what political steps may be taken), and unlikely to be made available again for some considerable time. I’m inclined to the view that this was the primary goal of the attack, and that any loss of political leverage by Putin is purely a side-effect. The goal is not short-term political advantage, but long-term existential change. Very-importantly, it will have no negative effect on the upcoming US elections, in the way that economic sanctions or military efforts might do. And I’m afraid that I no longer have any difficulty in believing that there are those in the US administration who think that doing this kind of thing is all to the greater good of ‘saving the planet’.
llater,
llamas
I disagree with Kirk’s assessment. There are no adults in the room. There’s no actual President, the administration is run by the staff and nothing about them sings “cautious and risk averse.” They’ve gone full on police state with the J6 thing – they just think they’re immune. Moreover they’re confident that the media and the tech geeks will keep the news in order, and they know that the FBI can get away with trying to bring down an elected President in plain view, with no repercussions. They’re very confident folk, and why wouldn’t they be ?
Cui bono is your friend here, but not your only friend. There are other people than the current gaggle of sociology graduates and lawyers running the White House, who are bono-ed by the death of the Nordstream pipeline in current circumstances. Like everyone who wants the Russkies to be taught a lesson that invading your neighbours carries a price, and Germany to be taught that sleeping with hookers can land you with a nasty disease.
So, for example, Poland. Poland would also benefit from a new – more easily repairable if sabotaged – pipeline overland. Indeed the whole point of the Nordstream thing was to eliminate any leverage for the countries between Russia and Germany.
But I don’t suspect Poland, even though they’re conveniently nearby, because nobody would be able to do it and expect not to be identified by US intelligence. Way too risky.
But the spotty youths in the WH ? Not gonna be leaked by the CIA, and if it were who’d print it ? The US is not being run by a cold hard calculating, but rational and risk assessing Donald Rumsfeld. It’s being run by middle aged college kids, who are used to ther Dads slipping the cops a bung to overlook the carpet of drugs in the kid’s apartment. They don’t believe in consequences – they have no experience of consequences.
It’s entirely possible that whatever happened to the pipeline was just the result of a catastrophic design or construction failure and not because of some state actor or other entity.
Early speculation is even more speculative than normal, I fear. Not much is going to be known until forensics are in, but I suspect that even with forensic examination, the waters are gonna be very, very muddy.
The US could have done it, but I think the odds are “Unlikely”, if only because the guys who would have been called on to do it are entirely off-side from the whack-jobs running this administration. Ordered to do it, I think that the SEAL teams would have found a way to compromise it, and they’re the subject matter experts on this sort of literal “wet work”.
Biden is not well-loved in the Navy SpecOps community. Do remember that they blame him for the loss of SEAL Team Six after they were identified in the aftermath of the bin Laden killing. If the orders had gone out to them to do this thing, I’m pretty sure that someone, somewhere, is going to “allow” it to leak. Which is going to cause a huge blow-up in US politics, if only because of the investment into Nordstream by US parties.
Going forward, one of the things that people are going to need to grasp is that the traditional loyalty of the military to the current president is no longer there. After Obama’s purge of the upper ranks, coupled with the way Milley got away with what he did around Trump, the traditional US military deference to civilian authority is no longer a given. I suspect that the whole thing is seriously fragmented, top to bottom, side to side. If the Biden handlers did order this, don’t expect the Navy SpecOps guys to go along with a cover-up, and don’t expect them to stay quiet.
I think it far more likely that this is a Russian operation meant to blame the US, and hopefully crack NATO. I honestly can’t say that the US military could be trusted with something like this, at this point, and I don’t think that the CIA has the sort of assets they’d need to do this. The Professor Logachev having been in the area earlier this month is what I’d call a significant “tell”. Why would the Russians have sent that ship there, unless there was a purpose? Any particular reason they’d have an interest in that region of the Baltic, outside that set of pipelines, which are already built?