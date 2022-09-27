|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, the same as in February 2020, but the U.S. has three million fewer workers. Where did everyone go? This in an economy with 11.2 million job openings. It’s mostly men 25 to 54 who haven’t come back to work. Now a McKinsey study suggests that 40% of workers are thinking of quitting their jobs. Does anyone want to work anymore?”
– Andy Kessler, Wall Street Journal ($).
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Many American government figures are rigged.
The unemployment figures do not match the number of people not working – more and more people are not working but “unemployment remains low”, regardless of how many people are no longer working and are dependent on government benefits.
The inflation figures are rigged – the real rate of inflation is vastly higher than the official rate of inflation
The American historic temperature figures are rigged – yes, the historic temperature figures. What you get on the government websites does not match the old leather-bound record books (or even the same computer websites a few years ago). Tony Heller exposed this long ago – the establishment scream nasty names at him, but he has exposed their lies.
The voting figures are rigged – “81 million votes” Mr Joseph “Joe – the Big Guy” Biden supposedly got, but if anyone really thinks they came from 81 million voters, I have a nice bridge to sell you.
Push someone in a protest who is attacking your child – and, if you are a conservative, the FBI will arrive (in black battle armour – like a science fiction film) bringing automatic rifles (which they will wave in your face – whilst screaming at you), but not bothering with such things as showing an arrest warrant – and the “police power” is NOT supposed to be with the Federal Government anyway (not outside D.C., military bases, and Federal government buildings) – people shoving each other in protests and counter protests is a matter for the locally elected sheriff.
But if you are a leftist – you can shoot dead (or burn alive) someone for such “crimes” as wearing a MAGA cap – and the FBI and the “Justice” Department could-not-care-less. Just as they do not care about the crimes of the Biden family (including those of “Joe – the Big Guy” Joseph Biden) which they have known about for years.
How can any rational person consider the regime in power in Washington D.C. a dependable ally? I want nothing to do with them.
“You tool of Putin” – go jump in the nearest lake, I was opposing Vladimer Putin years before it was fashionable to do so.
Bingo. If you creatively define things, you can have full employment.
Our stats are largely based on people receiving unemployment compensation. That generally runs out after 26 weeks. If you are still unemployed when it runs out, you no longer appear as “unemployed” in our stats. You are then classified as being out of the work force, not actively seeking employment, and you simply don’t count.
As for people choosing benefits rather than work – work is often very nasty, I know (I did menial jobs for many years).
Milton Friedman, with his Negative Income Tax, never seemed to grasp this – the Speenhamland system (paying people money – from taxation) did not work, it was a horrible mess which grow from the late 1790s to cover most of England and Wales, till it had to be (had-to-be) abolished in 1834.
Also, the culture has changed – working is so “1950s”, since the 1960s “turn on, tune in, and drop out” (yes Herbert Marcuse) has been pushed (although there was some pushing back in the 1980s). American cities are now filled with such people – mostly on drugs (“no they are mentally ill” – their mental illness is caused by the drugs and by their terrible diet and life, you fool).
There was a reason why Wisconsin and other States moved from welfare to workfare – pay people not to work, and an increasing number of people (over years and generations) will not work.
Rigged data or not, the person quoted made the point that significant numbers of adults aren’t interested in working and rather enjoyed furlough.
That’s not sustainable.
Problem in the US is, there was this great public push for higher wages for starter jobs, peaking right as Covid came. McDonalds used to pay about $7/hour. Suddenly they couldn’t get applicants at all, and are now still looking for people at $15/hour. A friend runs a school bus operation. He’s short about 25% on staff, and he pays $31/hour.
The expectations changed, drastically. Starting salaries for real jobs also rose drastically. People just began to expect more. (Good for them, if they can find it.)
So, many of those open jobs now offer what is considered unacceptable pay. They’re not getting applicants. But I have no idea what those furloughed people are living on, unless it’s just gig-economy off-the-books stuff (which is very possible.)
(I’ve seen a number of new apps and systems being advertised as “side gigs” and “side hustles”. Basically, they all revolve around selling your existing stuff to others on line. I don’t know if the users understand that that’s merely an unsustainable way to get through short-term hard times. Sign of the times, though.)
Another element to consider is this:
How many people have decided to quietly slide out of the “official” economy; turning to barter, backyard food gardens, etc.? A sudden rise in construction and maintenance of basic steam engines and solar water heaters will get official noses out of joint because those noses are attached to the sort of device that lives for micro-management and power over others.
The biggest reason for bailing out is the obvious fact that paying taxes just feeds your real enemy. Does ANY sentient being actually believe that they get “their money’s worth” from taxes paid at, essentially, gunpoint?
In the old Soviet Union there was a widespread attitude of “They pretend to pay us; we pretend to work”.
As usual, the government response to being ignored or defied is violence, occasionally starting out “softly” with “intimidation” but ALWAYS ratcheting up. This is ALL they know.