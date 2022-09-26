The alternative to the cornering and humiliation of Russia would be for the United States and its allies to halt or reduce their aid to Ukraine and impose a stalemate. But that would mean delivering a victory to Russia, because it would still hold more Ukrainian territory than it did in 2014 and would have gone unpunished for pervasive war crimes, including mass murder. In three or four years, a rearmed Russia, thirsting for revenge for the losses and defeats it has suffered, would do the same thing again, and against a dispirited Ukraine. If that were to happen, it would be an utter disaster for American policy and Western security. Such an imposed stalemate would be profoundly immoral, but equally to the point, it would be profoundly stupid.
So this is indeed a dangerous moment, because Putin will inevitably find himself humiliated and cornered and may very well look for a way to lash out. But as General James Wolfe said before storming the heights of Quebec in 1759, war is an option of difficulties. The error lies in thinking that one can titrate the application of violence to achieve exquisitely precise results. To the extent that the West continues to attempt to do so, it will merely ensure more mass graves like those of Bucha and Izyum, and more soldiers lying limbless or in the burn wards of Ukrainian military hospitals. So now, as ever, Churchill’s observation that courage is the virtue that makes all others possible holds, particularly for the leaders of the embattled West. Zelensky could not put it better himself.
It’s a proxy war. It’s no different than Korea, the Suez, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Central America, and Africa. The West doesn’t need Ukraine to win, just grind down Russia to the point Putin throws up his hands and goes home or his inner circle decides he needs to have a 9mm brain aneurysm.
The lessons powers need to learn is if you’re going to war, go to war and mean it.
That’s one helluva quote.
At this point Mr Putin either wins or he loses – and he must lose, for the good of the Ukraine and for the good of RUSSIA (and the Central Asian states who depend on Russia to prevent them being absorbed into China – I was just reminded, on Twitter, that much of the natural resources, such as gold, is actually in those Central Asian states).
Korea sort of worked – but it was a long-term disaster not to allow General McArthur to strike (with conventional weapons – it is a lie that he wanted to use nuclear weapons) at Chinese bridges and supply roads and bases. Part of the terrible Truman Administration policy of allowing the Marxists to take China (that could have been prevented – the KMT was given deliberately terrible “advice” by Washington, such as the demand to call off the 1846 Manchurian Offensive, and then American aid was cut-off at a critical time – the treason, and it was treason, of the American “old China hands”).
The creation of the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship (by the so called “liberals” in Washington), did not “just” lead to the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese under the tyrant Mao, it has also created a terrible threat to the entire world – the PRC being the number one manufacturing power since 2012, in the end military power depends on economic, manufacturing, wealth.
Suez, Vietnam, Afghanistan – all disasters and disasters for the same reason, VICTORY was never the objective, the objective was always a “political settlement” – and that means DEFEAT.
Mr Putin must be defeated – going for a draw will not work.
To quote from “Game of Thrones” (before the show fell apart) “Winter Is Coming”.
I was recently sent some articles showing that VICTORY is no longer the driving objective of political and military thinking even in Israel.
If true that is very bad indeed – there is no draw, there is only win-or-lose, victory or defeat.
And for Israel – defeat means extermination, another six million (plus) dead Jews.
So hardly a Happy New Year.
No, it really does, because all the other things you mention only happen if it does.
Putin is an old man. An armistice now and a new leadership in the West and Russia in a couple of years time is likely more beneficial for everyone involved. If we can avoid a nuclear war at the potential risk of the dirty laundry of the Biden family being aired then it is a cost I’m willing to pay, much more than the current destruction of lives in the Ukraine. No doubt Eliot Cohen would still have a bright future at the Atlantic writing about “DeSantis is literally 10 times worse than Trump who already was literally 10 times worse than Hitler”.
You mean the Vietnam model that the US introduced back in the ’70’s?
It does appear we’re following it again now, in Ukraine. Send in just enough to not lose, but the cost to send enough to win would be too unpopular. And too confronting to the enemy. And unneeded – we’ll just wait them out and they’ll see we’re right. Etc. . .
It worked so well back then.
A ‘stalemate’ is a determination of the game in chess, as much a final outcome as victory or defeat. It ends the encounter. An impasse is a temporary situation, where neither side can progress. There are no stalemates in wars except where both sides are destroyed. Sooner or later, one will regain the initiative.
In chess, being enemies is the essence of the game, like Luther, they can do no other. In life, being an enemy is a choice or a necessary reaction to another’s choice. We, unlike rival predators, can trade with others and co-exist to mutual benefit, each side benefitting the other by exchange and comparative advantage.
But the lessons of economics are viciously hated by many.
It matters less what the US or NATO will actually do, than what Putin thinks the US or NATO will do, in response to his escalations.
That is why having Biden at the top at this moment in history is particularly tragic. If, in 100 years, historians are writing the history of the 21st century nuclear exchange, they will begin, as Churchill did in his history of the second world war, with the failures of western leadership to show resolve when resolve could have made a difference.
“Putin is an old man”
So was Robert Mugabe. Then he got older. And older. And…