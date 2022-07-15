Someone is banned/cancelled, then someone else is banned/cancelled for talking about the person who was banned/cancelled…
|
|
Someone is banned/cancelled, then someone else is banned/cancelled for talking about the person who was banned/cancelled…
July 15th, 2022
Social media rediscovers The Bedford Question.
Haha. We’re not evil like him. ….
Alex Jones is an entertainer – just as the leftist Michael Moore is.
No one “cancels” such people as Michael Moore or Johnathan Pilger (“to Pilger is to lie” A. Waugh) for saying things that are not true – yet Alex Jones is “cancelled” because (as an entertainer) he does not carefully fact check every rumour that he comes upon.
As for people being cancelled for making a fairly friendly documentary about the entertainer Alex Jones – that shows just how far the Collectivists (who dominate the Corporations) are prepared to go.