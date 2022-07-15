We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Someone is banned/cancelled…

· Culture Wars · Internet

Someone is banned/cancelled, then someone else is banned/cancelled for talking about the person who was banned/cancelled…

July 15th, 2022

3 comments to Someone is banned/cancelled…

  • Alan Peakall
    July 15, 2022 at 6:48 pm

    Social media rediscovers The Bedford Question.

  • JBP
    July 15, 2022 at 10:27 pm

    Haha. We’re not evil like him. ….

  • Paul Marks
    July 16, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Alex Jones is an entertainer – just as the leftist Michael Moore is.

    No one “cancels” such people as Michael Moore or Johnathan Pilger (“to Pilger is to lie” A. Waugh) for saying things that are not true – yet Alex Jones is “cancelled” because (as an entertainer) he does not carefully fact check every rumour that he comes upon.

    As for people being cancelled for making a fairly friendly documentary about the entertainer Alex Jones – that shows just how far the Collectivists (who dominate the Corporations) are prepared to go.

