Journalism is something you do, not something you are.
– Glenn Reynolds
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Perry de Havilland (London) · Independent sites, Blogging & Bloggers · Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations
July 16th, 2022 |
3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Correct.
Indeed the transformation of society from what people do, to “Castes” where someone can only undertake a trade or profession with permission of the state or private associations, is how societies decline.
See “The Rise and Decline of Nations” by Mancur Olson.
The creation of “Schools of Journalism”, even if the had not been created to push “Progressive” government, which-they-were, indicated the decline of American society – as did a Press Club deciding who gets to ask the President (and others) questions, and who does not.
The society that America once was, where (for example) a rail hand called Abraham Lincoln could argue cases in court (became a lawyer) without an expensive (and ideologically biased) “education” is dead.
And the professionalisation of government (the creation of the Civil Service – the pet project of President Garfield – done in his memory after he was shot) was the first seed of the decline.
As for the distinction between a journalist and a political activist (such as a certain Australian who is being sent to the United States for alleged crimes supposedly committed OUTSIDE the United States) – Edmund Burke (and all the American Founders) would have seen no distinction – as a journalist was a person who wrote accounts of the news for a political purpose.
For example, Burke’s “Annual Register” sometimes depicted Prussia in a very bad light – even when Prussia was a British ally in war. And it depicted the American rebels in a positive light – when Britain was at war with them.
Think about that.
One of the things that “mainstream” publications claim to have is subeditors, who make sure that articles make sense – or at least do not blatantly contradict themselves.
The Economist magazine this week – the idea that the Standing Stones in Georgia (recently destroyed) advocated “population control” is “fantasy” – the “fantasies” of Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Green. Earlier in the same article the stones are correctly quoted as saying that the population should be 500 million (to appease “nature”) – not six billion, 500 million.
“population control” was a rather mild way of describing this – GENOCIDE might have been closer to the truth.
Yet the Economist magazine described even the words “population control”, as “fantasies” – in direct contradiction to what had been quoted earlier in the same article.
This is not an isolated incident – Economist magazine articles often flatly contradict themselves. A statement in one part of the article will contradict another statement in the same article.
Is this the “professional journalism” that the “educated” CASTE of journalists produce?