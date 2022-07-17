|
Samizdata quote of the day
Wind and solar energy are inherently inefficient ways of generating electricity. They are low density, which means they require vast amounts of capital to produce and transmit the same amount of electricity as traditional power stations. Plus, they are intermittent, so investment and staffing of parallel generating capacity are needed to keep the lights on. Wind and solar might reduce emissions of carbon dioxide – much depends on the parallel capacity running in the background – but this is not cost free. Growing crops to turn into biofuels is also highly inefficient, as is shipping wood pellets across the Atlantic to exploit a carbon accounting loophole that zero-rates their emissions. None of these things boosts productivity and raises living standards. All of them stunt the economy’s growth potential.
– Rupert Darwall
…and that’s the whole point. If shiny renewable magic unicorns ever were to become a practical large-scale source of energy, the Greens would condemn those unicorns as a dangerous invasive species and demand that they be prohibited.
The goal isn’t to provide better, cleaner sources of energy. The goal is to make the revolting uppity peasants suffer and die in the dark, harrowing them and breaking any survivors into “KNOW YOUR PLACE, SERF!”
I agree with all of that except solar. Solar is very reasonable, the panels last a long time and their performance degrades predictably, they produce power even on a cloudy day, private power storage is effective and simple. Libertarians I thought would be generally interested in technologies that reduce dependency on centralised grids and the associated risks of “we don’t like what you say, enjoy your cold winter without any power”. Doesn’t mean I like “solar farms”, which exist because subsidy.
Things like wood pellets being regarded as carbon neutral, biodiesel etc – all completely greenwash bullshit designed at enabling companies to pay lip service to the green fever but not actually change in a meaningful way (not saying that such change is necessary, but I think we can all agree that greenwashing is dishonest and harmful).
Electric cars are another example of green dishonesty. Manufacturing them is much more environmentally damaging than making ICE cars while we pretend that they get their energy only from nice clean sources.