It pays to argue against what your opponents actually believe

They say that the Earth’s magnetic poles swap places every few hundred thousand years.
“Roe v Wade: US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion”, reports the BBC.
A miracle or a catastrophe, take your pick, but how did this happen after half a century in which Roe and Wade were the fixed poles by which the compass of the American abortion debate could be set? It is bad form for me to quote myself, but in this post, “How not to change minds on abortion”, I made the point about as well as I am ever likely to:
…in the US and the UK, the pro-choice side almost never engaged with what their opponents actually believed. Over the years I must have read hundreds of Guardian articles on abortion, mostly in its US section because abortion is such a live issue there. I do not recall a single one that argued against the main sticking point of the pro-life side, namely that abortion takes a human life – let alone argued for it. On other issues the Guardian would occasionally let the odd Conservative or other non-progressive have their say about fossil fuels or the nuclear deterrent or whatever, and would often feature writers who, while left wing themselves, at least knew enough of the right wing view to argue against it. However when it came to abortion the line always was, and judging from Twitter in the last few days, still is, that opposition to abortion arises (a) only from men and (b) only from men who wish to control women’s bodies.
It works, a bit. Some men who read that will decide that they do not want to be that sort of man, others will decide that they do not want to be thought to be that sort of man. But an argument that does not even acknowledge the existence of female opponents of abortion will obviously not change their minds. Nor will silence reassure women who are not firmly pro or anti. If the Left will not talk to them about their doubts, then by definition the only arguments they hear will come from the other side.
I have started reading the majority judgment of Justice Alito, it is a merciless, relentless demolition of the past 49 years of jurisprudence, even citing Sir Edward Coke and reaching back to 13th Century England for context. I heartily recommend it.
There is life in the Republic yet.
While I think Natalie’s point is (as usual) insightful and would be delighted if she wrote more “It pays to” posts as good as the two she links to, the immediate delight I feel at today’s news has very little to with my views on abortion – nor (I feel) should have that much with anyone’s.
As even the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg once hinted (very sotto voce), THE ROE VERSUS WADE RULING WAS A LIE. The pretence that the US constitution contains such a right is simply, obviously, insolently false.
In a world of perfect honesty, this blatant fact would enrage people of any opinion on what the unconstrained state laws should be, or even if there should be any laws at all. In the real world, those who hate its consequences make up no small part of those who fight any lie, but the lie justly increases the anger of many even of them, and if honesty is to have victories, it needs the help of people who won’t echo a lie even if they like its result. I have a low opinion of the late RGB. It would be lower still if she had literally never broken radio silence to hint that maybe, just maybe, the original ruling had been a tiny bit excessive.
I love killing a lie. I have my views on abortion (discussed in prior threads). They include the sane distress of any non-woke person at the thought of killing a baby. They also include a caveat or two, and a warning to any state legislatures planning an extreme revenge to remember what Edmund Burke once said to a legislature that was planning to tax its American colonies:
But if I am honest with myself, I do have to wonder whether even my disgust at the ex-governer-of-Virginia’s eagerness to ‘abort’ babies after they were born could equal my disgust at his or anyone’s pretence it was a constitutional right.