My Twitter is full of people angry about the insane cost of living increases while my LinkedIn is full of nerdy middle class engineers in safe, white collar jobs excitedly praising net zero policies and their role in building a “sustainable” future.
Samizdata quote of the day
My Twitter is full of people angry about the insane cost of living increases while my LinkedIn is full of nerdy middle class engineers in safe, white collar jobs excitedly praising net zero policies and their role in building a “sustainable” future.
11 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Nobody that thinks that Net Zero is remotely plausible, or even needed, can call themselves an engineer.
This cost of living stuff, at least in the UK, appears to be largely trumped up to attack the current government.
That’s not to say that there aren’t real risks on the horizon. The energy policies of western countries are largely bonkers at present. Unfortunately the majority of people seem to have drunk the kool aid on wind turbines (which are the least reliable form of low emissions energy, and capital intensive to boot) and therefore blame “the government” for energy price rises even when said government has been doing exactly what they† say they want.
Of course, the old* men who still largely do most of the actual productive work in society tend to be pretty quiet these days. Being a bit contrarian by nature I have put my neck out a few times and have often had other blokes come up to me later and thank me for pushing back on some of the bullshit in projects I am involved in. Nevertheless I still had to endure a rant about Trump from some prat born with a silver-spoon betwixt gob pitching for a major contract in one project I am involved in. I’m not the decision maker in that project but I think they aren’t going to win the contract anyway, which I am secretly pleased about.
* Older than 30
† The hard of thinking who can’t connect unstable wind energy outputs with rising gas prices.
“Want sustainable?
Build a lot of nuclear reactors.
More, cheaper energy is good for humanity AND “The Planet”, in this case.
@Alex
Honest question: why do you say that? Are you saying that ONS is just plain wrong about CPI(H)? Or is it that you argue that the figures are not really relevant?
Not trying to pick a fight, would just like more explanation.
@Stonyground
Damn, beat me to it!
Thanks for the question Clovis.
Yes, I guess I am saying that the figures aren’t that relevant. Apart from energy, my household (comprised of myself and my long-term girlfriend) is not spending more money than this time last year. Partly that’s because we buy slightly different things (a cheaper loaf of bread, for example, but still a good quality one) but we don’t stint ourselves yet we don’t spend much on groceries, not compared to what I’ve seen quoted as the grocery shops for single persons in agitprop pieces by The Guardian et al. I earn well, and my partner earns reasonably well, so I appreciate I’m not going to feel the pinch in the same way as some people but most of our main meals end up well below £2/head or around £60 per month for dinners (i.e. the main evening meal), and around another £15 for breakfasts and lunches. This isn’t done from any kind of need or obligation, it’s just (to me, anyway) a sensible level of expenditure allowing us to eat well, there’s not much conscious effort to keep it low (and I’m not even sure it counts as low, but it certainly isn’t expensive).
An article from the BBC about a single guy in Ipswich living on Universal Credit stated he spends £100* on food, clothing and transport per month – but he doesn’t have a car because he’s epileptic, would get free bus travel because he’s epileptic, doesn’t have a job and ergo presumably doesn’t need to buy much in the way of new clothing per month, and therefore has the bulk of that £100 for food. He is stated as having to use food banks because he can’t afford to eat. I just don’t get it – food prices were higher in the recent past, if you wanted to eat meat and fresh vegetables anyway. There’s lots of cheap food in supermarkets today, you can buy enough chicken for a month of meals for under a tenner (not saying that you should, but it is certainly possible).
* The article text says he spends £40 on his own food and dog food but it immediately contradicts it in a table of expenditure which says £100. It also says he has to pay for the bus but that’s not true if he’s a diagnosed epileptic, and there’s nothing stopping him learning a trade like plastering and setting up self-employed.
Putting the agitprop aside, I can’t otherwise see what the fuss is about. Fuel is going up, yes, and that’s to be expected with the war in the Ukraine and also the general level of activity returning to pre-COVID levels (flights, tourism, lots of building work going on, etc). Fuel for transport is, however, largely optional expenditure. If people are struggling to afford it, they can use the bus or walk, or telecommute. Yes, I know, people live in the sticks and have to get to work – but they chose to live in the sticks. Minimum wage is now £1520 per month for an average hours minimum wage job, food costs can be less than 5% of that.
Housing is more expensive, and that is pushing up CPI(H), but again there’s more options than there used to be. Many jobs are now telecommutable that never previously were even just 3 years ago. I appreciate not everyone can take advantage of that, if they have kids in schools for instance, but two parent families with kids in schools should be perfectly fine with the two wages, and single parent families are eligible for assistance (so-called tax credits).
This is all very UK-specific, and I am not as familiar with the situation in other countries so I can’t really comment on how true or otherwise the “cost of living crisis” is in those countries, but unless I am missing something major I really can’t see why anyone should be starving to death, or freezing to death, in the UK.
P.S. I notice from this BBC article on inflation, the categories of foods I buy the most have only risen by single digit inflation (fresh vegetables 4%, fresh fruit 5.4) followed by low double digit increases in the other categories I tend to buy (fresh fish 10.4%, dried and preserved vegetables 12.0%, poultry 13.5%). This perhaps explains a little bit why I am not quite seeing the rises in food prices that other people are. But if they are buying the overall cheaper frozen meat, frozen veg, etc then they can’t be spending as much as me 😉
Apologies for the double-post, missed the window for editing.
Stonyground
I suppose it depends on what they are trying to engineer… Poverty, totalitarianism and misery? The realisation of their deluded fantasies?
I suggest that LinkedIn is people curating CV-style information for future job applications, etc. Hence
– you don’t say that you are having difficulty making ends meet – that just lowers the salary an employer will think necessary to offer you, and suggest to them that your current salary is lower than the non-complainers’, i.e. you are less sought-after
– you do engage in a bit of virtue signalling – HR will see your linked-in profile and you want your application to survive that
Anyone who is familiar with LinkedIn (it would be easy to be more familiar than I) and thinks I’m misreading its style, by all means say so.
On inflation statistics (and bloody lies), not wishing to be a bore though I fear that ship sailed a while ago, I note that certain categories were added to the “average basket of goods” this year:
Both of these things are a bit anomalous. Tinned beans are notoriously unstable in price being highly affected by seasonal demand, crop failures and supermarket price wars (see Tesco in the 90’s). Sports bras are expensive (compared with normal bras) and presumably not something one needs to buy every day, which seems suspiciously likely to inflate the index.
Alex: “2£/head” etc.
I think if you added in all the junk that you don’t eat, it would soon come to £100.