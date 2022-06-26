Why do people outside USA give a damn about technical legal rulings regarding which tier of American government gets to make certain American laws? Particularly bizarre coming from people in countries with more restrictive abortion laws than Mississippi (France for example). I find that far more noteworthy than the underlying issue of abortion-in-America.
Not seen much concern overseas about UK’s horrendous Online Safety Bill, I guess folks too focused on cosplaying Americans and pretending changes in US laws will have any influence on long settled issues elsewhere.
– Perry de Havilland
I presume Boris is doing his celebrated “buffoon” routine when he pretends not to understand that this is simply a matter of jurisdiction. Abortion is not covered by the constitution and therefore cannot be ruled on by the supreme, i.e. constitution, court. Is there any nation’s constitution that does actually address this issue?
I don’t think people do, it’s the political class/clique/enter label of choice and their wannabes.
Why do they? Well, lot safer ground (in their eyes) than talking the issues that people DO want addressing
I suspect Boris and Macron’s bluster is largely due to their own unpopularity at home. Boris seems a busted flush and Macron a 2nd term lame duck. Better to focus on events abroad where one can be easily self-righteous.
That events in America tend to excite and incite certain influential groups outside America, often more so than events in their own countries, I suspect has much to do with the influence of American cultural imperialism. Ironically many of these people tend to be outwardly anti-American (or at least the likely out of date caricature they think America is) but their obsession with BLM, trans rights, gun politics, and American abortion laws betrays how throughly ‘Americanised’ they are.
True, but those groups are going to go on hating Boris whatever he says about it! So while I could easily understand ‘no comment’ or suchlike, the greater question is why would people elected on unPC votes cringe to a narrative that intends to deprive them of power. I do Boris the courtesy of assuming he does indeed think the Ukraine right and Russia wrong, while also seeing he may prefer talking about that issue to more domestic ones. But why he imagines there are any votes for him in a strong left-leaning statement about Roe rather than in something more non-committal is strange. He is doubtless 99.999% focussed on other stuff, and being advised by cultural allies of the US left in the civil service and elsewhere, and I never thought he had that deep a grasp of things, but might have hoped that a mere desire not to be manoeuvred out of power might have made him keep in touch with a trustworthily unwoke source of information. But this is not the first time when I have noticed that Boris has a good deal in common with many in Britain: stuff the BBC could not put over on them about Britain can be sold to them about the US, of which they know so very much less.
Oh I should have perhaps better clarified that in my latter paragraph I was referring to the activist/Twitter warrior liberals/centrists/leftists that start BLM or anti-US Supreme court demonstrations, etc in the UK, Germany, France etc. I think these people are pathological and are basically Americanised liberals even if they identify as Labour supporters, German Greens etc. They’re different to Boris, Macron, etc, who seem to be commenting on the American abortion situation for more opportunistic reasons.
It is a good question though why so many supposed right-wingers pander to leftist and liberal narratives.
The quietening horror of that is that the government (the Tory front-bench at least) is not opposed by the ‘opposition’. As with lockdowns, the other parties want more of it, not less. One of the reasons abortion was and is a much quieter issue in the UK is because it was (in part deliberately) handled as a non-party issue. IIRC, when abortion was made legal up to 28 weeks in the 1960s, it was a Liberal MP (Liberal in the UK party sense, i.e. a member of the 3rd party) who presented the bill. When it was proposed to lower that to 18 weeks in the 1980s, it was again a Liberal MP who proposed the bill. So, just as with the EU issue for a long time, although it could make a bit more sense to vote for one party than for another, you could not simply vote for (or against) a given policy. When your realistic choice is between two major parties, then things their front-benches either agree on or agree to let their MPs free-vote on are things you cannot easily vote for or against – and that affects how much they are covered, how much noise people can muster up the will to make about them, etc. (For example, never mind the lack of overseas fuss about the online harms bill – the columns of Samizdata have said less on it than on several topics no nearer our hearts.)
As an American, I can’t really comment on the motives of people outside the United States. But for Americans, it’s not simply a technical legal ruling. Americans think very much in terms of basic moral rights that are supposed to be protected by very strong laws at the constitutional level, laws that can’t simply be changed by a democratic majority. This is true in the case of abortion for both sides: the fetus’s right to life on one hand, and the pregnant woman’s right to bodily autonomy (“my body, my choice”) on the other. So both sides want there to be constitutional protection for the right they think is essential.
But it actually is.
“Abortion is bad & we will outlaw it” or “Abortion is acceptable & we will legalise it” are political/moral statements.
“Federal judges have no constitutional basis for ruling on abortion, that is a matter for state legislatures” is a technical legal ruling, even if people choose to see it as something else.
It’s the same all over Europe, i suppose.
Except, while the folks at the BBC know better*, it is questionable how many “continental” journalists know better. It costs a lot of money to keep journalists in the US.
* Or would know better, if they were willing and able to put their minds to it.
Again, if this refers to US issues, most people are rationally ignorant about them.
See also the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect.
Plus, why would somebody question a narrative that things are better at home than in the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world?
They’re more worried about this than Canada’s C-11 bill vote.
And they’re shocked and dismayed about this – but not a peep about China’s repression of the Uighur (or China’s oppression in general).
Justice Alito said as much in his majority opinion. He said, in effect, that the rights and wrongs of abortion were the concerns of moral philosopher, and that even they could not find a consensus. The Supreme Court’s duty wasn’t to rule on questions of moral philosophy but on the law and that’s how they’d approached the case before them.