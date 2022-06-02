|
In order to save freedom of expression it became necessary to destroy it
“Protect women from chilling effect of misogyny, Ofcom urges tech firms”, the Times reports:
Ofcom has told social media companies to stamp out misogyny, arguing that it is having a “chilling effect” on women’s freedom of expression online.
Emphasis added.
The media regulator, which is preparing to police tech firms under powers granted by the Online Safety Bill, said that companies have a duty to protect women from harmful content.
Ofcom spoke to 6,000 people for its Online Nation study, and found that over the past month women were more likely than men to have seen content that “objectifies, demeans or otherwise negatively portrays” their gender.
Of the women surveyed, 43 per cent said they were likely to be distressed by harmful content, compared with 33 per cent of men. Some 60 per cent of women highlighted trolling as being particularly concerning, whereas only 25 per cent of men were anxious about online abuse.
Ofcom said that women spent more time online than men, but felt less able to express an opinion or be themselves on social media platforms.
So now the modern state’s role is to wield the monopoly on violence to protect fragile mental case women who spend all their time online and get over-sensitized to online BS. Just fucking great. How much more stupidly retarded are we going to get in service of these whiny bitches?
So now the unelected Ofcom has been issued with a stick to beat free speech. I suppose we can only hope that they’ll be as useless at that as they are everything else.
The beatings will continue until morale improves.
We know about the phrase “Go woke, go broke” for businesses.
What’s the equivalent phrase for government agencies and quangoes?
For government agencies, the phrase is “Go woke, get a larger budget.” For quangoes, it depends on the charisma of the leader.