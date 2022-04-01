Will a dictator always shoot his bolt?

We don’t know what exactly was in Putin’s mind when he decided to invade Ukraine but despite some initial scepticism on my part it looks awfully like he did want some sort of swift victory in which he either conquered the whole country or perhaps just the eastern half plus Kiev. If that indeed was the aim, he’s failed. In doing so he has underestimated the West.
This week marks 40 years since something similar happened in the South Atlantic. When Argentina’s Junta decided to invade the Falklands. They thought it would be a cakewalk. It had never occurred to them that Britain might fight. Ten weeks later the Falklands were back in British hands and the Junta were out of office. They too had underestimated the West. They’d also got the timing horribly wrong. If they had been a bit more patient, Britain would have gifted them the islands.
Any other examples? Hitler? Ach, let’s not do Hitler. Saddam Hussein certainly got it all wrong when he invaded Kuwait. Milosevic? From what I can work out he did nothing but underestimate his opponents.
Does it work historically? Off the top of my head, Cromwell would seem to be the first modern dictator. He had the good sense not to go to war against another state (or did he? What about the Dutch? We were always fighting the Dutch in those days weren’t we?) Whatever, probably not a disaster. And let’s face it, they didn’t have bolts to shoot in Cromwell’s day.
Napoleon famously got it wrong when he invaded Russia. But did he have a choice?
It occurs to me, while proposing this grand theory, that Putin may have done the precise opposite of shooting his bolt. Far from having too little patience he may have had too much. Would anyone have stopped him if he’d tried this in the wake of Maidan?
Possible counter-examples: Salazar, Franco, Pinochet?
I wouldn’t have thought Cromwell would have fought the Dutch – I thought the 17th century wars with them followed the Restoration. Cromwell’s actions regarding the Irish, in particular, might be a better fit for the thesis.
Pinochet was very peaceful externally, Chile under his rule was twice very close to being invaded by the neighbouring Argentine Junta. The first was on Christmas Eve/Day in 1978 when Operación Soberanía was launched, an Argentine invasion of the Beagle Channel, to ‘resolve’ a dispute that had gone to international arbitration in 1971 (notionally by none other than our current Queen – odd if Argentina truly believed it had a dispute over the Falklands to choose the UK as arbiter).
The second time was of course 40 years ago tomorrow when the Chileans were stunned to find that the Argies had invaded the Falklands. Air Force General Matthei said (in Spanish) that they never imagined and could not have imagined that the Argies would have tried that, and then the Junta made noises about a repeat of 1978, but events did not go to plan, somewhat spoiled by a few torpedoes Sidewinders and assorted Paras, Marines, Guards and Gurkhas turning up to restore law and order.