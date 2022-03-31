Maybe there’s benefit in having a useless POTUS, but dangers too

The US has a leadership vacuum, at least in terms of the White House.
After four years of a bitter war with Donald Trump, much of the US media establishment has returned to its old deferential approach now that one of their own is back in the White House. To them, the appearance of normality, the fake return to mainstream codes of behaviour, the fact that Ivy Leaguers are back in charge at Treasury and State, matters far more than the reality, which is that the president isn’t really presiding and that America’s constitution is once again in deep crisis.”
Allister Heath, Daily Telegraph.
What is worth noting is that even if Biden was mentally sharp, his comments and opinions have been notable for their crassness and foolishness. He is also a plagiarist. And that was when he was younger. I fear that far too many reporters and others covering politics are desperately trying to now play down what an empty shell he is.
(By contrast, the actor Bruce Willis has had to end his acting career because of a cognitive decline problem, and I find it very sad to see the star of Die Hard and other films retire. But he’s had to be honest, and that is brave of him.)
I suppose the issue is whether all this matters very much. To some extent, the fact that Biden is too far gone to make lots of decisions might not be a bad thing. The problem is that his policy ideas, even if they are not going to be enacted, are still terrible, such as on the plan to impose some sort of “wealth tax”. Sooner or later, one of his dumb ideas could actually have very bad consequences for The Republic.
And meanwhile, in the back of everyone’s minds, is the thought “God, imagine Kamala Harris dealing direct with Xi and Putin.”
So my question to the commenters here is this: what is to be done? There are another two and a bit years to run under this man. What’s the realistic chance he will make it?
The American Presidency has become mostly a rallying figurehead.
Trump found this out the hard way; he thought he had won a position from which he could effect change in the American Federal State, but that State is self-contained and far too entrenched to be bothered by the likes of him. It flicked him away, mostly, and ran things itself as it has for several decades.
And now, with Biden, that State is in hog heaven. Once again, it answers to no one but its own consensus. But it, too, is now overcome by the woke types who value partisan zeal over technical competence. I would say it has finally over-reached.