What comes next?

To reiterate. The mRNA shots don’t stop infection or transmission, we don’t know whether they interfere with the development of durable immunity post-infection, and whether the next variant is deadlier than Omicron is “mostly a matter of luck.”
Politically, none of this matters at the moment. The people who pushed the shots – in other words every Western government and the entire public health establishment and media – have zero incentive to admit that the roulette wheel is still spinning.
And not unrelated…
The events of the past two years have been a wake-up call to those of us who naïvely believed our liberties were more or less secure under Western democracy. We discovered that a viral epidemic with an estimated Infection Fatality Rate somewhere in the range of 0.15-0.3% was sufficient for governments to claim the power to lock citizens up in their homes, prohibit citizens from taking walks in the park, tell citizens how many visitors they could have in their homes, shut down religious worship indefinitely, and order mass closures of businesses, all “for our own good.”
If all of this can happen once, it can surely happen again, especially if we are hit by another global crisis, be it global warming, terrorism, a global recession, an energy crisis, or a food shortage.
And if the crisis is not quite severe enough to convince citizens to renounce their liberties, governments can apparently count on the support of an uncritical media to stoke up people’s anxieties and fears, priming them for more “emergency” interventions and ever more illiberal restrictions on their property, life, and mobility.
Governments have restricted a wide range of civil liberties during the pandemic on the basis of unsubstantiated doomsday predictions, highly unorthodox methods of disease control, and hardly any serious consideration of the likely harms such restrictions would inflict on citizens and on our way of life. Future governments could exploit this dangerous precedent in a future crisis, whether real or manufactured, especially if the media jump on board to drum up some public hysteria.
What is really worrying is the Four Horsemen are (and always have been) a dressage team. Almost all of those can be linked in various ways. Energy crisis and recession are the most obvious but then there is energy crisis causes a fertilizer crisis which causes food shortages which may lead to terrorism which leads to greater crack-downs on free movement which…
I live in the leafy suburbs of South Manchester (sort of). My local Tesco (a very big one) didn’t have lettuce the last time I was there. It has a gas staion which for a fortnight has a placard up saying, “No diesel”.
Part of me feels an existential dread that I never felt through the Cold War (I was born in ’73 for reference). Most of me thinks, “Fuck it!” and lights a cheroot.
The potential energy crisis and all the other problems that it could cause is entirely the fault of western governments. They have created it deliberately while supposedly trying to solve the non existent problem of climate change. It is interesting to note that the only solutions being applied are the ones that don’t actually work.