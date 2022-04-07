We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Seriously? You’re going to cite a WEF RINO?

We have sometimes cited Mao Tse-tung on this blog, so why would we not cite Dan Crenshaw? If someone says something true, it is worth noting, regardless of who they are and whether or not they are wrong about other things. Hell, yesterday I found myself in furious agreement with the ghastly Guy Verhofstadt when he was having one of his twice-a-day-stopped-clock moments, so we live strange times.

Perry de Havilland

April 7th, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Clovis Sangrail
    April 7, 2022 at 7:04 am

    @Perry Clearly you don’t understand modern debate. The aim is to classify people into good and bad. Then you know what actions and opinions are good and bad and you know who must win any debate. It saves so much time.

