Samizdata quote of the day
“The old truths remain unchanged: The free world isn’t free because it is rich — it is rich because it is free. Freedom is not only a moral good but also a practical one: Because we have a system that enables us to fail quickly and fail cheaply, we can try many different approaches to social and material problems, throwing everything we have at them and seeing what works. Authoritarian societies, in contrast, have trouble adapting to fluid conditions, often discomfited by problems that cannot be solved with bayonets. One by one, Americans and Germans and Englishmen aren’t any more intelligent than Russians or Chinese or Saudis, but the institutions of free societies — from the free press to competitive elections — enable free people to rally and deploy their collective intelligence in a way that is difficult or impossible in unfree societies.”
– Kevin D Williamson
After the last two years, I think ‘free world’ needs to be put in ironic quotes, and perhaps replaced with ‘freer world’, but yes, I broadly agree with the above.
More than two years Perry – as you know liberty in the West has been in decline (the state has been on the rise) for about 150 years. At one point does the state get so big, so interventionist, that society is no longer sound? I think that as recently as, say, 1964 British society (in spite of a very large government indeed) was still basically sound – I would not say that today.
The post is correct – liberty was the mother of prosperity, and of power. For example, the United Kingdom was not rich because it had an Empire (even the pro Imperialist Disraeli called the colonies “wretched millstones” to Britain economically – and both Gladstone and Lord Salisbury, both the Liberal Leader and the Conservative Leader, thought that the Empire was, on balance, a burden – that it cost more than it raised), the United Kingdom had an Empire because it was prosperous.
Far from “slavery” (endemic in Africa and elsewhere for thousands of years) and “Imperialism” being the source of the Industrial Revolution – the Industrial Revolution was mostly financed by profits from DOMESTIC farming. That is why the agricultural revolution came before the industrial revolution.
Why did Britain have a industrial revolution before France or other countries did? Very simple – France and other countries had a Compulsory Guild System – and Britain did not.
Britain had not had a Compulsory Guild System since the time of King Edward VI (the son of Henry VIII) it was got rid of because many of the guilds were associated with Catholic religious practices – in short the Marxist view that technology (which appears from no where – in the Marxist view of things) came along and changed the “forces of production” which then changed the “relations of production” (including the “ideology” in human minds) thus changing the “mode of production” – is TOTALLY WRONG.
The legal changes in Britain came FIRST – both the end of the Compulsory Guild System, and the Enclosure of Farm Land, the new industrial technology came AFTERWARDS (the exact opposite of what Dr Karl Marx held about how history works).
In short the “intellectual superstructure” changed first – and the “economic base” changed afterwards.
By the way there is no reason why the Roman Catholic religion should need a Compulsory Guild System – after all Belgium (the second country in the world to have an industrial revolution) was-and-is Roman Catholic.
Before anyone points out that “Woke” (Frankfurt School) Marxism is undermining such things as Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press in Western countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.
Well yes – no one is denying that. I am sure that Mr Williamson knows that.
As for economic policy – the ideological faith in “Social Reform” (ever bigger and more interventionist government) is a terrible problem.
Even faced with the horrible failure of statism in most large American cities over the last 60 years – the answer of the education system and the mainstream media is still to demand MORE government spending and MORE regulations.
Sadly the failure is not “cheap” – and we do NOT try different approaches to economic and social problems. It is (nearly) always the same approach – more government spending and more regulations.
There is a real “intellectual blockage” on this matter of central importance.
“Paul – you have not ranted about the monetary and financial system” – I think people round here know my view of that, I do not have to put it as a response to every post. I will just say that people who claim that the Bank of England, National Debt, and Credit Bubble banking (as opposed to honest money lending) were the reasons that Britain developed well economically, are WRONG. The United Kingdom would have been better off without these things.
Now add “bank bailouts”, “Subsidies” and “Tax Breaks” and see whether we are still free.
My argument nowadays is that we are living in a socialist society. If Socialism/communism is essentially State Capitalism (it’s the State who decides who gets cash/credit and how much), allied with limits on freedom of speech then it’s clear we are living in a socialist society.
1) We do not allow quick failure anymore. Certain businesses (not just banks ) are immune e.g. Royal Mail, British Airways. Also, other large companies are given vast incentives/loans/whatever you want to call it that small business just can’t get i.e. bridging loans, COVID payments etc. Our failures don’t happen anymore, and as a result they’re nto cheap as these are zombie companies aka they only exist due to govt support.
2) Most people (except the true 1%-or should that be o.10%) pay most of their income back to the State in the form of tax. Income Tax, NI, council tax, capital gains, inheritance tax, fuel tax, VAT, stamp duty on a house (whose value is determined by the amount of debt you can go into), stamp duty on shares, green taxes, the list goes on. Oh yes, car park fees for NHS hospitals (not a tax I hear you cry!). Either way, if the State is essentially confiscating over 50% of your income then this is the basic line in the sand to measure whether either you or the State has more say in where/how you spend your income.
3) Freedom of speech is now curtailed. Certain points of view will see you harassed and hounded, while others can allow you to break the law and be protected by the State (BLM protests, the destruction of the statue in Bristol). Obviously there is a very long list.
Either way, I simply cannot abide when people say we are living in a capitalist society. Normal people who run businesses live under a quasi capitalist/socialist banner. They take the risk and can go bust ant any time (capitalism), yet also have to give up large amounts of profit to the State whilst living under an increasingly restrictive arena of free speech.
As for the big businesses, well fascism/socialism are just semantic differences based on which side of the tax/State structure these businesses sit in.
It’s sad no one makes the argument whilst reminding people that Mussolini used to be the leader of the Italian socialist party. Did he suddenly have an extreme conversion to free market economics, or is it just that fascism and socialism are two cheeks of the same arse?
Apparently it’s always the former. Give me strength….