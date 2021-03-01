|
Eureka!
In 2012 scientists found the Higgs Boson. In 2015, after fifty years of trying, they finally found gravitational waves.
In 2021…
Leave camp turned Brexit into a religion to capture votes, study finds
Vote Leave turned Brexit into its own religion to capture supporters, a recent study by the universities of Birmingham and Warwick has found.
Researchers said slogans such as “take back control” used the NHS as the country’s Holy Grail that could be rescued from European forces threatened by Britain’s unique historical place in the world.
They also said Brexiteers focused on secular theological concepts such as sovereignty and nation to engage voters.
A study found it. It is Science.
Be fair: it’s as valid as the “studies” and “experts” in the Daily Mash . . .
“See, the shibboleths of the Left are not “religion”, just “fact”.
But anything that is against those is mere mystification and delusion.”
(I mean, the NHS is a weirdly religious institution, in British attitudes towards it, but that’s … not something the Brexiters came up with.)
Doubtful. I can see worship of the NHS as being sort of like a religion, but I don’t think most pro-leave people were of that faith. Certainly it didn’t seem to be the case around here.
Is this another from the “no faecal matter, eminent consulting detective” files?
I always find it gratifying when I observe political enemies displaying zero insight into why they suffered a crushing defeat. It means they can be defeated in the next big war as well.
Is that like ‘multi-racial white supremacy’?
Um….
Wow, never mind the “scientific studies” – that site is completely bonkers.
What was that about the left and projection?
If anything it was pro-EU people, not counting big business leaders who had their own selfish economic reasons, who were the secular religionists.
The central tenet of their faith is that everything European is self-evidently wonderful and everything British is self-evidently dreadful.
As with many cultists they were genuinely bemused that everyone else couldn’t see the truth of what they asserted, and concluded that this was a clear indication of their evil nature.
Regrettably, the great British public – even just that majority of them that support Brexit – have yet to become so freedom-loving and safetyism-disdaining as to be perfectly represented by this site. 🙁
People voted Leave for various reasons, which they ranked in various orders. Since Leave won, it has become generally believed, not without reason, that they would not have won without the NHS argument. That isn’t the same as saying it was the number one argument for most Leavers, but without it, today’s evening news would feature Cameron, Corbyn or whoever being mealy-mouthed about the excusable and not-to-be-too-criticised slowness of our glorious EU’s centralised vaccine roll-out.
I’m not sure that people worship the NHS. They just suspect that if it were to be replaced things would get a lot worse for many people, and that there would be a significant chance that things would be worse for them personally if they lose their job or get an expensive to treat ailment.
People remember the privatisation of the trains, buses, energy, refuse collection and care homes, and other things too.
All done for sound economic and political reasons, but they were bungled to varying degrees.
When it comes to health care people don’t want to take any risks. The NHS is not perfect, but given the UK’s dismal record on privatisation it is very probably better than what would replace it – especially for the poor.
Co-author Peter Kerr – a senior politics lecturer at the University of Birmingham
I mean it is clearly not science, it is quite specifically politics. So it is what it is. I’m sure the labour party produced a study explaining why Corbyn would be an excellent prime minister, which should surely end with just as much a shrug as this.
But one might discuss this in a broader context. I’d argue that nearly all political movements, including mainstream ones, have a lot of resemblance to a religion. I mean if you take a broad view of religion (to include non theistic ones) really what they provide are a moral code, a community, an us-verses-them, language designed to manipulate the thinking, an approved lifestyle, and so on. I mean many political movements do exactly these things. Green-ism certainly does all of those things. I guess religions also advocate a “purpose for life” and sometimes an eschatology. But now I think of it, green-ism does that too.
But I don’t mean to pick on green-ism, you can make the case for conservatism, liberalism, even libertarianism fitting some or all of these characteristics too.
I guess though when a poly-sci professor says “religion” he means “religion-in-a-bad-way”, and certainly “not-my-religion.”