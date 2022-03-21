|
Samizdata quote of the day
Dominic Cummings was completely right in his belief that ‘Generally, the better educated are more prone to irrational political opinions and political hysteria than the worse educated’. The history of communism is the most obvious example, Bolshevism being a student cult that was passionately believed in by some very intelligent, brilliant people long after it was exposed as a disaster.
– Ed West
And they continue to be a menace to society to this day. Their social engineering ideas in the region of ‘science’ education and social reform have brought us, in the West, to the brink of ruin.
Labour’s electoral support is strongly dependent on the votes of the less well educated.
@Pete
Contrary example: Guardian readers. 🙂
Less arts & PPE, more real world subjects: meat comes from animals grown on farms and killed, not a plastic tray in a supermarket, power comes from power stations, not a socket in the wall. Supply and Demand. Law of Conservation of Energy. 2+2=4. EV come from starving kids in the Congo. Simple stuff that even a politico should be able to grasp.
From the same article. 🙂
Writing as someone who is scientifically literate and numerate, I confirm that these traits are indeed associated with a decrease in the perceived risk of climate change. In my case, the decrease is not slight.
By putting this paragraph early in his article, Ed does lend unconscious humour to the rest of it. The yet deeper message is to the rest of us: maybe all of us should reread our every article several times for typos, and just once thinking, “Is there anywhere here that I could be making myself the unwitting joke?”
Bolshevism being a student cult that was passionately believed in by some very intelligent, brilliant people long after it was exposed as a disaster.
Was?
LOL. pete didn’t notice that Labour became a party of middle-class woke cunts
Bulldog Drummond – I have never known Pete to be correct about any subject. But whether he is accidentally wrong or deliberately wrong, is something I have never been able to work out.
Niall yes “to be wrong about the issue” – people with more scientific knowledge and better mathematical skills are “wrong” because C02-is-causing-terrible-harm is a religious doctrine and to be critical of the doctrine is heresy and, therefore, “wrong”. If the theory was scientifically sound then American government agencies (and others) would not need to CHANGE THE DATA – which they do (relying on people to just stare at computer screens, rather than check the original records), and the Greens would be ardent supporters of nuclear people – not, generally (there are some exceptions – such as James Lovelock), opponents of it.
As for Dominic Cummings – he proves his own theory (in a bad way), he is highly educated – and he believed the “Lockdown” doctrine.
Indeed it was the “scientific” Mr Cummings who pushed Prime Minister Johnson into supporting the international Lockdown doctrine.
Mr Johnson went along with the demands of Mr Cummings (and others) – and this Lockdown policy did terrible harm.
But in spite of Mr Johnson giving in – Mr Cummings later stabbed Mr Johnson in the back anyway.
I learn two lessons from this – that Appeasement is a bad policy, and that Mr Cummings is a bit of a shit.
Nominate Paul Marks for a SQOTD:
It’s quite a good paraphrase of Kipling.
I wish they’d done a split comparison between the STEM-educated and the non-STEM-educated. I’ll predict there would be a large difference.
The more STEM education you have, the more you become convinced that you’ll never know more than a fraction of what is knowable. The more non-STEM education you have, the more you become convinced you know everything.