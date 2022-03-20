False parallels debunked

An internet acquaintance called Tim Starr, who writes a lot about foreign policy from a “realist libertarian” point of view (ie, the opposite of the sort of “it’s all our fault” line that I see too much) has an interesting comment about the Russia/Ukraine drama on his Facebook page. I asked him if I could reprint it here, and he said go ahead. So here it is. It skewers the notion that there were parallels with Putin’s fears about Ukraine becoming pro-Western and JF Kennedy’s alarm at the Soviet Union’s stationing of nuclear weapons in Cuba in the early 1960s. And he makes an excellent point about the difference between NATO and the Warsaw Pact. These are obvious points, but a lot of those excusing Putin’s monstrous regime seem to be trying to confuse them.
A false analogy keeps being made between the Cuban Missile Crisis and Russia’s supposed fear of having offensive missiles in NATO countries bordering Russia. Supposedly, Russia has just as much right to object to NATO missiles in its neighboring countries as the USA had to object to them in Cuba.
One of the main problems with this analogy is that the Cuban Missile Crisis happened before there was such a thing as ICBMs – Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles. Thus, there were no Soviet missiles capable of hitting the continental USA, until they sent IRBMs to Cuba, thus threatening the USA with nuclear missiles for the first time ever. Russia has already been living under the threat of nuclear ICBM attack by the USA for decades, we have never launched one, we have signed multiple nuclear arms-control treaties with Russia, we have kept the terms of those treaties (unlike Russia), etc.
Another problem is that Russia already has nuclear-capable missiles stationed on NATO’s borders, in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders both Lithuania and Poland, and is within IRBM range of many other EU and NATO countries. Do those countries have the right to invade Russia because of the IRBMs in Kaliningrad?
Going back to the Cuba analogy, Castro was so unstable that he actually urged the Soviets to launch a nuclear first strike on the US from Cuba. Fortunately, the Soviets never put Cuba in command of their nuclear forces there, didn’t grant his request, and soon thought better of leaving their nukes where he might be able to get his hands on them.
Another disanalogy is that NATO membership is voluntary. No country is forced to join NATO against its will, the agreement of all existing NATO members is required for any new members to join, and any member can leave at any time. Cuba was taken over by Castro in a violent, Soviet-sponsored revolution, so Cuba had no choice about whether to become a Soviet ally. No Soviet ally was ever allowed to stop being a Soviet ally without Soviet permission, and none of the other Soviet allies ever had any say in the matter. Cuba was a Soviet puppet, completely dependent upon the Soviets. Cuba was ruled by its secret police, who were under the command of the Soviet secret police. It was subsidized by the Soviets with billions of dollars a year. Cuba remains a one-party state, more than 30 years after the demise of the Soviet Union, having only in desperation permitted a little bit of free enterprise and replacing its former Soviet subsidies with money from Venezuela’s oil exports, drug smuggling, etc. Cuba sponsored terrorism all over the Americas, and engaged in military adventurism in Africa. Nothing comparable to that has ever been the case with any NATO members.
To the final point Starr makes, it is worth noting that in the 1960s, France left the NATO command structure (de Gaulle was not happy about US foreign policy). No Warsaw Pact country was able to do so; any attempt at dissent was crushed (Hungary 1956, Czechoslovakia 1968).
Albania actually did leave the Warsaw Pact in 1968, officially as a protest against the invasion of Czechoslovakia. I wonder if it got away with it because (1) it was tiny and largely irrelevant to Moscow (2) it’s relations with Moscow had been barely existing for nearly a decade already (3) it didn’t have borders with other Warsaw Pact states so was hard for the others to invade, and it was unlikely Yugoslavia would have cooperated with a Warsaw pact attack on Albania (4) had Beijing as a patron.
“One of the main problems with this analogy is that the Cuban Missile Crisis happened before there was such a thing as ICBMs – Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles. “
Sputnik 1 was 1957. Sputnik 2 (a dog + life support, in total half ton payload) was also 1957.
If you can orbit that mass, and have the H-Bomb, ergo you have ICBM in 1957.
Atlas ICBM became operational in 1959.
Cuban missile crisis (1962) was 5 years after Russkies had demonstrated ICBM capability, and 3 years after US had deployed operational ICBM.
So no, doesn’t wash.
It was yet another hypocrisy. US IRBM aimed at Russia in Turkey: Good. SU IRBM aimed at US in Cuba bad.
Stop seeing it as a Christmas pantomime. Just ‘cos that lot is a villain, doesn’t mean the other lot is a fairy godmother. Sometimes, they are both bad and deserve each other. And the people in the middle? Well, do the people have any say or responsibility over who and how they are governed?
The mistake is thinking there are rules and teacher will enforce them.
There are no rules. Be strong and well armed, and you may survive. Be weak and gullible: get eaten.
You probably don’t like these rules. Reality ignores your screams. Peace is an indulgence of the well armed, well prepared and those not obsessed with inquiring the correct pronoun to inscribe on each bullet.
For as long as you must buy gas from the Russians: you are in their pocket. Hang their paid-for Gretards for treason, and spend the next 10 years gaining energy independence. Then, and only then, may you have a choice. If, of course, you are allowed that long.
Teacher! Teacher! Putin isn’t allowed to do this! I want you to stop him! He must be stopped by the headmaster! Oh Sir….
One small point.
Libya comes to mind.
What continent are Kenya, Algeria, and Mozambique on? Or does holding onto distant 19th century conquests not count as adventurism?
Good thing Asia is off limits for this comparison.
Tim the Coder: They could physically fire an H-bomb to another continent in 1957, yes. But your goal is generally not “nuke some random bit of North America”. Getting the accuracy needed for a useful ICBM, and the space industry required to build a lot of them, took another decade or so.
You have a better point about Turkey, but remember that the settlement of the Cuban Missile Crisis was to remove those, so the US did implicitly agree that it wasn’t a great plan.
Under the Warsaw Pact, the armed forces of the non-Soviet members were legally subordinated to a Soviet Deputy Defence Minister, as Viktor Suvorov put it, ‘there is sovereignty for you‘.
The same man had a theory that the Cuban Missile Crisis was a Soviet exercise in upping the ante, and that they used the threat of Soviet missiles in Cuba, and its removal, as a bargaining chip to make it easier for the Americans to tolerate a pro-Soviet but denuclearised Cuba as an acceptable outcome, rather than going for the overthrow of Castro, hence the half-hearted Bay of Pigs invasion, which seems to have been designed to destroy the hopes of Cuban exiles.
And so Cuba, safely in Soviet orbit (with IIRC a brigade of Soviet troops stationed there to encourage the loyalty of the local forces) could be used to export Soviet terror and power to Latin America and the environs, as we saw in Argentina (the Montoneros), Chile (Allende), Nicaragua, Grenada, the Colombian cartels, Peru (pro-Soviet in its own right) and right up to today, Venezuela.
I wasn’t aware it did. Albania was in any event such a hardline, Stalinist place that the Sovs probably concluded that it was not a problem, whereas in the case of Dubcech and the Czech change, the shift to “socialism with a human face” (lol) was a more clear threat to Russia’s view of what Communism etc was all about.
Err…didn’t the USA put missiles in Poland ( allegedly against Iranian missiles…🙄🙄) and withdraw from the ABM Treaty?
Yes, I think it did…
Kennan was right all along, both on Containment and what NATO expansion would produce; but then no doubt he was a Russian shill…🤣🤣
And Mearsheimer is right…again! Amazing how these Russian shills can be so perceptive…