Current national myth of Russia & the core of Putins ideology is the lie about Russia as liberator. All of us between Russia and Germany are watching Ukraine being liberated and hope that for once the West understands that this is how the Russian liberation has always looked like. This is what was done to us either in 1918-21 or 1939-45 or both. And it kept going until 1991. And it began again in 2008 and the West pretended, again, that it was not happening.
Germans have apologised for 80 years but I still felt a bit uneasy listening to Scholtz saying: wir werden uns remilitarisieren. Thankfully, for once, the Germans r on the right side of things because even there, after 80 years, the demons are not entirely dead under the surface.
So. No. It’s not about Putin. It is very much about the state of Russian society. It’s not Russians’ “fault”, there are too many factors, but to fix this means a process of national breakdown, regrouping, redemption and re-education for, well, 80 years.
It can only be done by the Russians themselves and the best thing we can do is not get in there to tell them how. Because we don’t know better. All that is needed is help Ukraine win, set strict cold war rules relating to Russia until the war crimes have been tried, by them, and a representative government is in office. Let them demilitarise. And then take it slow. Very slow
Are they? Or have the roles just reversed? 1930s/40s Germany->Fascist, USSR-> International Socialist. 2020 Germany->International Socialist, Russia->Fascist.
It’s not that I don’t trust “Germans”. I don’t trust collectivist ideologies, and I don’t see that Germany *isn’t* that today.
We do, we just don’t follow what we know to be right.
“Russification.” A great word for crossword puzzles and readers of 19th century history books. I would suggest Peter the Great is the source of this ideology.
Where it seems to me Mr Putin is a clear improvement on Stalin: he “only” wants to Russify Slavs and former Russian controlled territories. We have the People’s Republic of China to thank, in part, for Mr Putin’s more limited ambitions. At least, it is an improvement for non-Slavs and for those living a long way from Russia (and China).
The newly-independent Ukrainian government’s mistake was of course unilateral nuclear disarmament in exchange for a verbal promise from US President Bill Clinton. I expect Mr Joe Biden to either sell-out or dither so long Mr Putin actually wins, as Stalin eventually prevailed against Finland in 1940. At least Britain and France organised (very slowly) a military force to support Finland, not like the virtue signalling of today.
A large aggressive dog has run into my neighbor’s back yard and is savaging his kids. I run over and help him fight it off. It runs back to its kennel in the next yard. I do not pursue, but instead I allow the dog’s owner to address this problem dog because I don’t know the dog as well as he does.
??
Sorry, no. Dog owner lost the benefit of the doubt with the first savaging. We’ll take it from here, or at least we’ll closely supervise what happens next. When an entire nationality buys into a harmful-to-others fiction, it’s time to educate and insist.