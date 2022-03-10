Covid: The lessons must not vanish down the memory hole

I have been struck in my reading of the media, in conversations with people in the City and elsewhere, as to how the topic of COVID-19 has suddenly disappeared from regular conversation. It is true that the UK came out of lockdowns a bit earlier than some other countries. It is true that the embarrassments of the Boris Johnson Downing Street machine meant that Mr Johnson was afraid to reimpose any controls given that no-one would take him seriously. (One reason I am very sad about the passing of the late P J O’Rourke is the sport he would have had the expense of various governments over such hypocrisies). Even so, it is striking how fast Russia’s attack on Ukraine was able, in a flash, to take the bug away. Gone. Kaput. This is a virus that seems to know the news agenda. Amazing.
But we should not forget the past two years or more of lockdowns, of the pettiness, the bullying, the hysteria, the use of fear, the “what we can get away with”, the suspension of civil liberties, the North Korean-style worship of “Our NHS”, and indeed, we shouldn’t overlook the heroism of medical staff who dealt with the crisis particularly in the early months when the full nature of this bug was unknown. We should not forget China’s refusal to enable a clear analysis of what caused this shitshow, or its bullying of those who asked questions, of the biases of the World Health Organisation, the questionable actions and financial involvements of people such as Anthony Fauci in the US and the unease in asking if this bug came from a lab. We should not forget the shenanigans over PPE contracts in the UK, the frauds over loans to businesses, the cowardice and horribleness of the teaching unions and damage to education. We should not forget the stoicism of lorry drivers, supermarket workers, farmers, delivery drivers and logistics workers. We must not forget how parents could see what their children were learning online, and were shocked.
We must not forget these things.
“We” will not.
Nor will “we” forgive
A line has been crossed & the covenant between the government & electorate completely smashed
It’s not a nice thing to wish for, but it would be very healthy for human civilisation if vaccine side effects properly start taking off in a way that makes it obvious that it’s the “vaccination” that is the cause. That will expand the ‘we’ from our relatively small group to a much greater proportion of the body politic.
I’m doubtful that will happen though. Although side effects are massively high relative to most vaccines, they aren’t yet at the stage where most people know somebody that’s had a bad and lasting effect. (I only know one – pericarditis. He’s out of hospital now.) And no doubt the authorities will do their best to blame future health issues on Covid.