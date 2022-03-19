It’s time for your new favorite game! It’s called “Paid Russian Shill or Prominent Western Idiot?”
Ever thought that some extremist’s bad take sounded indistinguishable from actual Russian propaganda? You might be right!
People are desperate – Western Civilisation is in terrible decline and has been for a long time.
It is a terrible tragedy that, in their terrible distress, people put their faith in a worthless man – Mr Putin. He is not who these desperate people think he is – he really is not. Mr Putin is utterly vile – but, in their desperation (their AGONY) some people just can not see that.
As for “Neo Liberalism” – this term has never been clearly defined to me. I am sometimes that it means “like the Economist magazine” – well I DETEST the Economist magazine, so if that is New Liberalism I am certainly not a NeoLiberal.
One of the questions for which we’re asked to choose “Paid Russian Shill” or “Prominent Western Idiot” as the likely author is:
Given the current state and trajectory of the US economy, this is valid political argument, and not too far off from where many people are right now.
This is just more wokester drivel. “It’s black-and-white, and if you hesitate you’re a Putin-lover, either paid or stoopid! He caused the gas and food prices to rise!”
It weird, we’ve had Paul Marks on here for what seems like decades writing screeds of vitriol decrying how Western elites are destroying what was Western civilisation, and how anything good about the West is either gone or not long for this world, and yet now we’re told to believe everything those Western elites say and clap along like good little seals to their Ukrainian Neo Nazi supporting politician good, Russian man bad routine.
I no more care for the Western elites than I have for Putin. A plague on both their houses I say, its a shame they can’t have the MAD fantasy they they keep orgasming over between themselves and leave us normies out of it. If Putin had a ‘woke seeking’ neutron bomb I’d be quite happy if he unleashed it on the West right away.
While Western Europe is in malaise, that doesn’t mean Western values are.
The Hong Kongers, Taiwanese, Koreans, etc value democracy, free markets and personal liberty, even if we don’t. Without losing their traditional culture either.
Eastern Europe is trying to go that way too. Poland and Hungary are not much interested in woke.
So which is Jim I wonder?
“So which is Jim I wonder?”
More to the point, what are you? Paid Elite Shill or Faux anti-Establishment idiot?
You’ve done nothing but decry western elites for the last umpteen years on here, I’ve been reading for a long time. But now you’ve suddenly jumped on their latest bandwagon and like all good fellow travellers have started calling those who disagree with you not only mad but actively bad as well. You’re pulling the oldest leftist trick in the book – he is not for me is against me. My opponents are despicable and evil, while I alone know the true moral path.
You are demonstrating a lack of critical thinking, Jim. If the elites are saying things that are false because their interests are served by saying them (most of the covid narrative, for example), then I oppose it. But I oppose it because I have reason to believe it is false, not because George Soros, Neil Ferguson or Klaus Schwab said it.
But if they are saying something palpably true, because their interests are served by saying it, then “bravely standing against the narrative” is idiocy, not bravery. Ukraine, for example. If that fountain of lies Antony Fauci says it is noon when it really is noon, I am not going to argue the point.
Many natural sceptics, rightly distrustful of mainstream narratives for very good reasons, have allowed themselves to become so open minded to alternative narratives that their brains fell out, failing to grasp that just because Russia Today was good at pointing out the idiocy of wokery and things like BLM, maybe their description of events in Donbas or the risks of fracking might not be true at all. Oh, and the canard of “The CIA caused Maidan”. Sheesh.
Trouble is, the last two years have driven people insane. And everyone has became an expert on Ukraine when a few weeks ago most could not find it on a map.