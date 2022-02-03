The deadline for giving your opinion on the proposed ban on “conversion therapy” is tomorrow, Friday 4th February

I wrote this post about the proposed ban on 7th December 2021, when the deadline for responses to the government’s consultation document was given as December 10th. The deadline was then extended to February 4th 2022, which is tomorrow. Did I mention it’s tomorrow?
There was a lively debate on the nature of human sexuality in the comments to that post – but, fascinating as the contributions were, for me that issue is beside the point. The point is that the government seeks to ban people from attempting to persuade other people to do something that is not a crime by talking to them.
Funny, that’s exactly what government is trying to do on this side of the pond as well.
Examples:
They’re trying to protect adults from information. Nothing to see here, citizen. Everything’s completely normal. Have you signed up for your 17th booster injection yet?
This is probably OT, and sorry for that, but I’m still confused.
The ban is aimed at people who are trying to convince someone that they’re not really gay. That was the meaning of “conversion therapy” for decades.
But how do they avoid applying it to people who are trying to convince others – their own kids, their patients, their students – that they might be wrongly gendered? Aren’t all of these parents, who are glorying in how their little boy now likes pink ponies and dresses, participating in conversion therapy?
Because I’m pretty sure they don’t plan on applying the ban in those situations.
Well, I did it. First you have to answer a lot of impertinent “equalities” questions, but for most of them there is a “prefer not to say” option, which I took. My answer to the first significant question as to whether I supported the proposed change was “Strongly disagree” and I gave a very brief explanation of why, focusing on the point that my objection was to any government regulation of talk. (Conversion therapy involving coercion is already illegal.) Then there were a series of supplementary questions on specific details of the proposed legislation, which I tried hard not to get sucked into. I finished by saying that I’d have the same opinion about any proposed government regulation of speech.
There was one question where they asked if they had missed anything, to which I answered “The point, which is freedom of speech”. I could not resist being a smartarse then, nor telling you about it it now, but I’m beginning to regret it.
Bobby B, I am about to delete one part of your comment which could be read as disrespectful to another commenter here.
There’s nothing to regret. Because of their own actions, they deserve far less polite smartarsery.
Omigawd, it didn’t even occur to me, I was thinking of someone else, on TV. Thank you for rescuing me.
I wondered the same exact thing* bobby b. I later stumbled across what I understood to be part of the text of the bill and saw that it makes use of narrow, content based, restrictions. I know, but as a cab driver reminded me in London a few years ago “You still believe in freedom of speech. We don’t have that here. You could get locked up for what you’re saying.”
I briefly considered writing “I wondered the Black Talon…” but decided that it might be too obscure for even US readers, let alone UK ones.
A few of points on this:
1. Back in the 70s there was this thing in the US where parents would have their adult kids kidnapped from the many religious cults that were going around in those days and have them (brutally) brainwashed back into rightthink. I assume we are all in favor of that being illegal. (Even though some of these cults were pretty nasty as we found out in Guyana.)
2. What about kids? Should parents be allowed to send their kids to conversion therapy, even if it is only talk (though most likely extremely emotional, manipulative talk.)
3. The point of this legislation, no doubt, is to deliberately confuse the public by equating the former two with a simple “Alcoholics Anonymous” style of conversion therapy.
4. What exactly is the point of filling in these surveys? Obviously nobody gives a toss about the result — they are just a perfunctory excerise. (Maybe they count the multiple choice, but I guarantee nobody will ever read Natalie’s insightful comments.) Perhaps doing so is cathartic though.
5. And let me say for the record, even though I think it is none of Her Majesty’s business whether you want to pray away the gay, conversion therapy is a stupid and damaging thing.
In my lifetime the United Kingdom has gone from homosexual acts being held to be illegal by the state, to homosexual acts being promoted by the state (with “Pride” flags on public buildings and the education of children by schools and the entertainment media) – both positions are wrong, homosexual acts should NOT be illegal, but nor should they promoted by the state – not by the state schools, not by the state backed media and not by the police (no marching in “Pride” events – OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL EVENT, the police are supposed to be neutral).
As for banning religious or secular teaching against homosexual acts (so called “Conversion Therapy”) – in other countries such laws are very selectively applied. Christians are punished for preaching against homosexual acts – but followers of the Islamic faith do NOT tend to be punished for preaching against homosexual acts (so called “Conversion Therapy”). I suspect that the law would also be selectively applied here in the United Kingdom. The same is true, in various countries, for ordinary trades and professions – a Christian baker (or photographer or whatever) can be punished for not taking part in a “Gay Wedding” – but punishing a follower of the Islamic faith for refusing to bake a pro “Gay Marriage” wedding cake (or whatever) would be a very different matter.
Both great religions can point to both scripture and tradition (the work of various thinkers over the centuries) as the source of their stance towards homosexual acts – but these two great religions are treated rather differently by the “mainstream” media and by the “justice” authorities of various countries.
Oh dear – another suspension (or expulsion) by Central Office may be on the way, for the above words.
However, this is my position – I condemn making homosexual acts illegal (as they were when I came into this world – and such laws are QUITE WRONG) they should NOT be illegal, but nor should they be promoted by the state – which they now are.
And people, Christian, Muslim, Orthodox Jew, or atheist (for there are atheists who are Social Conservatives – who argue, rightly or wrongly, that active homosexuality is a disorder, harmful both to society and to the individuals concerned) must be allowed to PEACEFULLY argue against homosexual acts – if that is how they choose to spend their time.
“The government is seeking to make it a crime to seek to persuade people not to do something, by talking to them”.
Yes Natalie – that is what the government is doing. Arguing a case (in this example the case that homosexual acts are wrong) will be made illegal.
But it is not just this – generally speaking modern governments in many Western countries are saying more-and-more that arguing certain cases (expressing certain points of view, certain opinions) is a “crime”. It is most certainly not confined to homosexual acts.
So much for “its a free country” or a “free society”.
And it is very much international – after all United Nations Agenda 2030 contains a cultural (not just an economic) agenda.
As does the Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) system – the Western version of the Chinese Social Credit system.
For example, should a “homophobe” be allowed a bank loan for their business?
Should a “homophobe” be allowed a job?
What about government benefits? Surely giving the “homophobe” government benefits (after their business has been bankrupted and they have been denied employment) would be subsidising their vile bigotry?
Surely better, the Progressive would argue, that Homophobes, Racists, Sexists, Transphobes, Islamophobes, and-so-on leave this world – if need be via starvation.
And, of course, this would apply to Climate Change Emergency “deniers” – who are a clear threat to the world (at least so the Progressive would argue) and, therefore, should be removed from the world.
“Anti Vaxers”, this term being applied even to the “vaccinated” if they are against vaccine mandates, should also be removed from this world – so the Progressive would argue. Like Climate Change Emergency “Deniers” and “Racists”, “Islamophobes”, “Sexists”, “Transphobes” and (in this example) “Homophobes”.
The Progressive plan of action is clear – and the Environment and Social Governance (ESG) system is part of this plan of action.
There is no limit to this – for example if you object to your eight year old child “transitioning” then you are a “transphobe”. The “moderate” Mr Joseph Biden made that quite clear before he was “elected” in the pretend American Presidential election of November 2020.
Reactionaries have no place in a Progressive society.