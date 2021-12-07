You have until Friday night to say what you think of the proposed ban on “conversion therapy”

This link takes you to the government’s “overview” of its consultation document on the topic of banning conversion therapy. It is not entirely clear from that page, but the type of conversion to which the document refers is any attempt to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity. At the bottom of the page is the online form where members of the public can tell the government their views. The government’s own view is explained in more detail in this consultation paper. The consultation will close on Friday 10 December at 11:45pm GMT if anyone wants to respond.
The full consultation document (second link) says the following:
Our existing criminal law framework means that conversion therapy amounting to offences of physical or sexual violence is already illegal in this country.
So coercion is illegal. That is as it should be. But the next line continues,
However, we have identified gaps that allow other types of conversion therapy to continue. Having identified these gaps in the law, we are determined to close them.
So by “other types of conversion therapy” the government specifically refers to types of conversion therapy other than those involving the already-illegal use of “physical or sexual violence”.
To do so, we are taking the following action to introduce new criminal and civil measures:
Targeting talking conversion therapy committed against under 18s under any circumstance, or committed against those aged 18 or over who have not consented or due to their vulnerability are unable to do so, with a new criminal offence. Consent requirements for adults seeking out talking therapy will be robust and stringent.
My own view is that all forms of peaceful persuasion should be legal and that no mentally competent adult should have to sign a consent form before being allowed to hear speech.
It is not just Christianity that teaches against homosexual acts – it is also Judaism and Islam.
Is this ban on traditional Christianity (under the name of a ban on “conversion therapy”) going to apply to Islam? If not – why not?
It would be interesting to see the government trying to enforce a ban on Islamic teaching against homosexual acts.
“Conversion therapy” is the teaching that homosexual acts are wrong – it is not just traditional Christian ministers who hold this position, it is also (for example) the Islamic faith.
I ask again – is this ban on Christianity going to apply to Islam as well?
I suspect that even asking the question (and I have not expressed any opinion on the matter) invites PUNISHMENT.
As an obvious example – traditional Christian schools teach against homosexual acts, but so do traditional Jewish and Muslim schools.
Is the government saying that Muslim schools will not be allowed to teach Islam to under 18s?
I think that things should only be illegal if they cause real harm to a non consenting victim. I think that anyone who honestly contemplates their own sexual preferences must know that these things are hard wired and cannot be altered by any kind of therapy. If people are willing to subject themselves to this kind of thing voluntarily then I am opposed to laws that are designed to protect people from themselves. I suspect that those that undergo such therapy are being coerced. Maybe the law should be aimed against such coercion but I suspect that this would be impractical. Ultimately I come down on the side of no new laws because they will do more harm than good.