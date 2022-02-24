… simultaneously we have achieved peak insanity in the west with this:
I fear some sort of criticality is imminent.
Perhaps we need a “What the actual fuck?” category.
As Russian troops overrun Chernobyl…
February 24th, 2022
5 comments to As Russian troops overrun Chernobyl…
‘Peak insanity’ is right.
Except that it might get worse tomorrow.
Less than 1/2 hour ago, i wrote:
More of the same, from some famous people:
https://twitter.com/TheLaurenChen/status/1496864932884799498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496864932884799498%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnotthebee.com%2Farticle%2Fthese-are-not-serious-people-check-out-all-the-woke-cultists-reactions-to-the-ukraine-invasion-
The stupidity demonstrated by this tweet is so dense that it is about to collapse into a black hole of idiocy.
What would they* regard as The United States of America’s greatest export?
Pronouns.
This is not a civilisation, it was until quite recently, but no more, it is now a technologically advanced Lord of the Flies society, where children have aged into adult bodies.
* exactly.
And when Chairman Xi decides to annex Taiwan … what intellectual gymnastics will she* contort herself* through in order to blame that on ‘white privilege’ too?
*(I’m assuming her pronouns here. Ooops. My bad.)