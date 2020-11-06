By censoring the Hunter Biden story the MSM has destroyed its ability to convince Americans there was no vote fraud

As they say on TV Tropes, “Nice job breaking it, Hero!”
In 2018 Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of committing sexual assault approximately 36 years previously, when he was a teenager. There were no witnesses to the alleged assault. We have only her word for it that the two of them ever met. The people she said she had talked to about it at the time said they had no such memory. She could not say in whose house or even in which year the alleged assault had happened.
The mainstream media devoted thousands of hours to her story.
In 2020 Tony Bobulinski accused Joe Biden of having lied when he (Joe Biden) said that he was not involved in the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and had never even discussed them. Tony Bobulinski is unquestionably Hunter Biden’s former business partner. There are thousands of emails exchanged between them on Hunter Biden’s laptop. (That it was Hunter Biden’s laptop has never been denied by the Biden campaign.) The accusation relates to events only a few years ago. Tony Bobulinski has specified to the hour the exact occasions when he says that he spoke with Joe Biden about Hunter Biden’s business deals in China and the Ukraine.
The great names of the mainstream media refused to even look.
The Managing Editor for News of America’s National Public Radio spoke for American journalism when he said,
“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”
The tabloid New York Post which broke the story was censored by Twitter and Facebook.
First thousands, then millions of people from America and around the world went to look at the NYP story and found their way blocked. Those who tried to share it got the message, “Your Tweet couldn’t be sent because the link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.”
Now, as some of you may have heard, the Americans have held an election. The outcome is contested. There are claims of voter fraud. Project Veritas has videos. This comment by Shlomo Maistre contains seven links to tweets discussing strange events at counting sites across the US. He says other tweets he bookmarked have disappeared. It’s like a game of whack-a-mole… “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process. Learn more.” “In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal.’” One blogger even found himself abruptly banned from Facebook for sharing links about dubious fact checkers in a private message.
The mainstream media in the US and their chums in the UK and elsewhere (the whole lot of them are practically one entity by now) would really, really like to convince Americans that there has been no vote fraud.
Yeah, right. I am sure that the press will investigate this story with all the fearless diligence it showed in investigating Hunter’s emails.
You sound more and more like the Corbynistas with your petulant whining about media bias.
I couldn’t care less about bias. I care about censorship. And vote fraud.
Or the censoring worked just fine and people who weren’t already frequent consumers of alternative conservative news sources are at most vaguely aware of it and it won’t cause much more distrust than already existed.
The bias of omission is the most pernicious and malicious kind of bias there is. I actually do not even consider it bias – it is much, much worse than that. The non-coverage of the Hunter Biden story in the Fake News Media cost DT the election. Even worse, that story was censored, suppressed, and buried by Big Tech to ensure that Biden would win.
At least in the USSR the people knew Pravda was lying to them.
In the USA about half the population is unaware of their own brainwashing.
We live in terrifying times. Truly.
Probably a small amount of additional mistrust, but just as one small piece of what’s been building up for years, not any kind of major change by itself.
Thus well worth the effort if it helped put their candidate over the line.
I saw a post on Facebook last week from someone I once knew. She said (I am paraphrasing):
“If Donald J. Trump wins the election it will lead to very bad things happening to poor people, African American people, Hispanic people, gay people, and other oppressed groups. It will be a very sad day for our whole entire country. But it’s four years. We can survive that. But telling a friend you are voting for this homophobic, hateful, xenophobic, racist bigot is forever. You cannot take that back.”
If you think that this post on Facebook did not receive HUNDREDS of “Likes” and “Hearts” then you are very much mistaken. And of course among the dozens of comments underneath was NOT A SINGLE that offered any kind of disagreement at all.
And if you think this was the only post on Facebook like this that I saw among my ~300 Facebook friends, then you are very much mistaken.
I’m not sure how this is different than an Inquiisition…..
Remember the phrase of the Left from several months ago during the BLM protests/antifa riots?? “Silence is violence”.
They are coming for us all.
Remember the phrase of the Left from several months ago during the BLM protests/antifa riots??? “Silence is violence”.
Silence Is Violence.
This was all over Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. I personally know people who put this slogan on Facebook. When I asked them about it, they said they do not believe it literally but that “it’s important to show solidarity with the protests against racist police violence”. They really think that this was an important way to show their support, even though they did not believe it literally.
That was not an empty slogan. People are terrified of saying anything that disagrees with the Left. Cancel culture, deplatforming, etc has already succeeded. People see that these things work. People also see that these things only come from the left not from the right. So they are submitting to the left.
“Silence is violence.”
Most people who vote Democrat do not agree with this. But the truth is that most people who allowed the Nazis to perpetrate the Holocaust did not even vote for the Nazi Party once.
The Left is coming for us all. It may take hundreds of years, but the Left is coming for us all eventually.
Shlomo,
You may well be right but I fear that even if the HB story had been properly aired the Democrat machine would simply have added a few hundred thousand more ballots in swing states.
Their complete infiltration of vital positions of power and influence reminds me of an extreme version of our own loathsome Tony Blair. His legacy involved devolving state powers to vast numbers of Quangos (quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisations) headed up and run by well-paid party loyalists and then, adding insult to injury, channelling taxpayer millions into funding said organisations.
They have been a blight on our country for a generation now and can always be relied upon to support the left of centre establishment position. Ironically one of the worst examples is our own Electoral Commission who consistently undermine the democratic electoral process, albeit nowhere near as shamelessly as we are currently seeing in your country.
The problem is not that Biden will be POTUS. I am pointing out a much bigger problem than that. The problem I am pointing out is WHY IT IS that most of the damage Biden will do as POTUS will never be undone. Ever.
But of course a lot worse people will follow Biden into the office of the Presidency and do even more horrible things to my country than Biden will. We are on a path to destruction.
Look, again, it’s much bigger than this. Being afraid to speak, being TERRIFIED to speak out is de facto NO freedom of speech. This is much worse than lack of de jure free speech.
Trump became POTUS from the world of business. He is not part of the system, the deep state, the bureaucracy. He owes nothing to the lobbyists, special interests, bureaucratic state, etc.
Trump REALLY REALLY was not supposed to win re-election in 2016. Really was not supposed to happen. I don’t know that ANY OF US really understand how much it was not supposed to happen and ALL THE REASONS WHY. We may never know.
Trump became POTUS from the world of business. He is not part of the system, the deep state, the bureaucracy. He owes nothing to the lobbyists, special interests, bureaucratic state, etc.
And all these shenanigans all happens now in 2020? For the first time in modern era? Really?
There are only 2 possibilities:
Either Trump has uncovered shenanigans that has been going on for decades to keep Republicans/conservatives from realizing how popular they actually are in REALITY by manipulating vote outcomes OR they are doing these shenanigans brand new because they cannot allow Trump to remain in office.
Regardless of which is true, Trump is our only hope. He is our savior, like it or not.
Trump is our savior from G-d.
A word from over here in the US. The Ship of State has been sabotaged. Not just the Presidential race, but the Senate as well. The unholy alliance of the far Left, Big Tech, the Media, Education, and the Deep State appears poised to take complete control of the Federal government. The forces of Mordor will take Gondor and everything else they desire. All the corruption of the last 20 years will be swept under the carpet like it never happened.
All that it requires for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing. We did just that, trying to live normal lives. We were out organized, out spent, and trusted in the decency of other Americans. We were wrong, and Western Civilization will pay the price.
Shlomo,
Super work, thank you. From my pov, the issue is this: Being a Democratic for those Americans who work for a State/the United States, in the law, education, the media, big business etc. is not their politics, so much as their culture. It is what makes them and infuses them like alcohol in whiskey. Take away one, and the other ceases to be.
A huge de-funding operation is needed, and it needs to endure for a century.
Should have said:
Trump REALLY REALLY was not supposed to win election in 2016. Really was not supposed to happen. I don’t know that ANY OF US really understand how much it was not supposed to happen and ALL THE REASONS WHY Trump was NOT supposed to win the 2016 election. We probably will never know all the reasons why.
We got a win in 2016 that was outside of their narrative (only establishment politicians who are part of the system get real power) and they got a win in 2020 that is outside of our narrative (free and fair elections) to prevent a continuation of what happened in 2016.
I predict that both of the narratives will continue in the future after 2020 (appearance of free & fair elections and only establishment politicians who are part of the system get real power).
Mr. Ed,
Yes I agree. And it’s not unique to America – it’s like this in most democracies or constitutional republics in the world – in my opinion. Trump just PULLED THE CURTAIN UP so everyone in the crowd could see the actors and actresses. The UK’s curtain has not been pulled up yet.
Yes this makes sense… and the more I think about it the more brilliant it is.
What is culture? What makes a culture? Can you have a culture without an identifiable enemy? These are deep questions about how to fight the Left.
I’m not sure exactly what you mean by this, can you please elaborate?
I think that what is coming is.. there will be a fundamental difference between publicly owned companies and privately owned companies. The former will eventually succumb to the left because wall street cares only about profit (they are usually leftist prior to the IPO being issued, actually – and for good business reasons) while the latter private companies care not only about profit but also about USA.
Anyone who votes for the Republican Party needs to stop paying money to multi-national corporations. The Republican Party is the political vehicle to slow/stop Leftism and if you want to stop Leftist Madness then sending your money to corporations that perpetuate Leftism by classifying conservative opinion as “hate speech” and running seminars that are leftist brainwashing (quite literally) is a losing strategy.
What I am suggesting is already starting to happen, by the way. For example:
https://patriotmobile.com/
Thank you Natalie for the shout-out. This is a great & important post, grateful to you for disseminating this info.
Thank G-d for Samizdata.
Shlomo,
By ‘de-funding operation’ I mean the removal of all government funding and privileges so that government jobs, grants and legal privileges are removed. Make it do that they always have to rely upon market choices for a pay cheque, and self-interest will (for most) drive them to rejection of that which consumes them now. Only when three generations have lived in the private sector is there hope that the current ways will seem as absurd, incomprehensible and as unsustainable as they are.
Reagan said it would take one generation to lose freedom, I say 3 to re-establish it.
The “intelligence community”, the FBI, and the mainstream press straight gave a century of reputation for honest impartiality in order to to exchange Donald Trump for Joseph Biden.
“Then Jacob gave Esau bread and pottage of lentiles; and he did eat and drink, and rose up, and went his way: thus Esau despised his birthright.”
I am not sure how this can be achieved given what the current situation appears to be.
Shlomo – completely agree. I’d say destroying the multinationals or at least seizing control of them and putting them in reliable hands is essential. I don’t think draining the public sector is anywhere near sufficient. There’s no point firing left wing bureaucrats if they can just slip into roles in the media, big tech and other corporates.
More Viktor Orban please, much less Mitt Romney please
The trickle begins in the alternative press. The Fake News Media is not investigating any of this and they are ignoring literally all of the evidence. And Big Tech is censoring (usually disappearing) most of the evidence when it appears on their platforms.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-gop-claims-software-glitch-switched-6000-republican-votes-to-democrat-47-counties-used-same-software
https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/trey-trainor-fec-trump-2020-election/2020/11/06/id/995772/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/11/06/gop-dozens-of-michigan-counties-used-software-that-gliched-changing-thousands-of-trump-votes-n2579625
https://planetfreewill.news/pa-usps-official-willing-to-testify-under-oath-over-ballot-backdating/
https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/06/philadelphia-voter-fraud-democrat-stuffing-ballot-boxes/
https://www.newsmax.com/us/usps-absentee-ballots-mail-in-ballots-new-york/2020/11/06/id/995803/
Where is NBC, ABC, CNN, Buzzfeed, Bloomberg, CBS, NYT, WaPo?? Why were these Fake News Media outlets taking Trump off the air when he started making assertions that they (the Fake News Media) claimed were false?? Why is none of this being investigated by the major media conglomerates??
Right now, where I am, you can learn about the ongoing fraud (and its investigation) only on what we might term the conservative internet.
If one is limited to NBC/ABC/CBS/PBS – the MSM (a name I hate), one hears cheerfully that “the count goes on!” I’ve spoken to lots of progressives today who are unaware of controversy. They know that “Trump is, without basis, complaining”, but that’s about all.
We’ve simply reversed the happenings of Bush v. Gore. After the pivotal USSC ruling that (correctly, in my mind) stopped the ballot harvesting and made Bush the winner, the left was completely enraged – in their minds, Bush won through cheating – and they did everything possible to make Bush a non-president. But it mostly just made them look silly.
The exact same thing is about to happen again. I hope we can react in a way that shows some education stemming from watching the left back then.
bobby b,
When you say “the exact same thing is about to happen again” maybe you are exclusively referring to the strict legal merits of the situation – in which case you may be right and I’m not going to dispute that.
But Bush was a member of the Establishment of the Republican Party, a member of the Elite Ruling Class. Bush owed favors to lobbyists, deep state, bureaucracy, etc. if he got into office, and there was trust between Bush & the De Facto Powers of the USA. And none of those things are true for Trump.
I’m not sure that this will ever reach SCOTUS, but even if it does I highly doubt that SCOTUS would rule in favor of Trump even if Trump is right according to the legal merits involved and to be honest, I’m not sure I can really blame them for ruling against Trump even if Trump is right about the law. But just in case they might, I will be moving out of NYC (at least temporarily) if this starts going to the courts in a significant way. The riots would make the Antifa/BLM riots post George Floyd look like a gentle stroll through a park.
The situation behind the scenes is unfathomable to mere mortals like me. But I am certain that the consequences of a SCOTUS ruling in favor of Trump over Biden would have consequences that would make Bush v. Gore look like a basically irrelevant non-event. Bush v. Gore was a SCOTUS decision adjudicating a legal dispute between two factions within the De Facto Sovereignty. Trump v. Biden would be a SCOTUS decision ruling between two Separate Sovereignties.
Might not this be an opportunity for some brave members of the Electoral College to use their judgment and wisdom to decide what the true electorate of their State intended and to vote for that regardless of what CNN says is the truth? (Whenever and whatever the Electoral College actually does, that is.)
I’m talking process only, specifically ignoring the merits of either side of the fight. I’m doing so because this new fight – like that old one – was decided on process much more than “right or wrong.” Process controls.
The USSC was presented with a narrow and specific question to address back in the Bush v. Gore battle. Whether they were right or wrong – and whether the courts now rule rightly or wrongly in our minds – I’m only talking about how we go from here.
The Dems after BvG had no real substance to attack. The USSC ruled on a narrow procedural issue that has no public-fight sex appeal. All they could do was yell “fix!”, but they couldn’t make it compelling, because no one understood it.
We have a situation where, if we investigate and collect the information available – even though it’s after the fact, even if it’s not going to affect today’s outcome – we’re left with a compelling story to tell about fraud and theft and coups and corruption.
I think we need to put that story together with every ounce of skill we have and tell it and tell it and tell it. Make it an accepted point in society that “we wuz robbed!” Make even the Dems embarrassed to argue differently.
And then use it, even in the hostile environment of a Biden presidency, to get our election laws changed so that the next time, we have some honesty. (Most election law is state-level, anyway, and we did very well at state level in this election.)
The Dems accomplished nothing in their post-BvG tantrums beyond friction. They slowed things, they interfered with Bush’s program. We ought to aim higher. We can reverse a lot of rot fairly quickly if we can do that.