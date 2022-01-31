|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Character is more important than brains. The first time I heard this assertion, it was uttered with exaggerated disdain by an Oxford history don. He went on to remark that this was a quotation from one of the leading generals of the twentieth century, a veteran of two world wars. This statement, the professor opined, clearly revealed the anti-intellectual prejudice typical of an upper-class military officer. I remember wondering even at the time whether it had occurred to him that the opposite assumption was equally typical of a middle-class academic.
– Alastair Cavendish
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“Alastair Cavendish” most British name ever, lol. Love it.
Weird; a person who doesn’t think brains are important should rate twentieth-century intellectuals more highly than someone who does.
If we didn’t have people of high intelligence but bad moral character, where would our evil villains come from?
Would it be too controversial to suggest that both things matter and that, in our complicated and messy world, we have people with various mixtures of the two?
Well, it explains why so many academics “show attitude”. In Germany “Haltung zeigen”, nearly all the times against any criticism of the government or media which doesn’t come from the extreme left or supposedly horribly mistreated minorities, is rather common for academics.
It’s character simulation for people who don’t have one.
@CaleyGraph: Not so weird for someone who also thinks good character important…
From the same author (Alastair Cavendish):
https://www.britishfreedom.net/post/a-gray-area
I have worked with some of these “unusually intelligent people”. One Professor was a classmate of Margaret Thatcher (Oxford, Chemistry). He described her as “invincibly narrow-minded”. Whether we loved or hated Thatcher, there’s no mistaking she had vision, a sense of purpose, drive and commitment. Which are all aspects of personality that are foreign and mysterious to a typical member of the intelligentsia.
There’s a third thing that’s important that isn’t quite captured by either “character” or “brains”: common sense.
My observation has been that the more educated (not intelligent) a person is, the less common sense they have, myself included (my reference here is my many brothers and sisters who do not have advanced degrees, mostly just high school education). And the more intelligent they are, the more likely they are to have several very weird personal traits. It is one of the joys of life to run into people who are exceptions to these rules.
Unfortunately, the bureaucracies that rule us are dominated by educated people; education, or race/gender/etc, being the only prerequisite for the job, not intelligence or common sense.
FWIW, I think the word “character” is often used to manipulate people into doing things against their best interest. What is “character”? Well the fact that it is hard to answer that question crisply is part of the problem, it becomes an open book in which you allow others to write their own demands of you and insist you follow them lest you compromise your character. One of the guys in the OP was a military man. There is a place bristling with this stuff. I recently watch a documentary on the Battle of Britain, and one of the still living pilots described his fear that if he didn’t go up, and didn’t attack, that he might be dismissed with the notation LMF — lack of moral fibre — that would follow him forever. So this is just a way of manipulating a man to go against his own self interest in survival by manipulating this notion of “character”.
I’m not by any means saying that “character” is bad, or that everything that gets thrown in the bucket of “character” is not praisworthy (those pilots certainly were praiseworthy), I am just saying it is a mechanism of manipulation that we, even we on the libertarian side, are often deceived by.
Personally, my favorite quote from the link is:
Think I prefer an Einstein quote:
“Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
More from Alastair Cavendish:-
https://www.britishfreedom.net/post/the-two-faces-of-janus