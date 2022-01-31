We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Character is more important than brains. The first time I heard this assertion, it was uttered with exaggerated disdain by an Oxford history don. He went on to remark that this was a quotation from one of the leading generals of the twentieth century, a veteran of two world wars. This statement, the professor opined, clearly revealed the anti-intellectual prejudice typical of an upper-class military officer. I remember wondering even at the time whether it had occurred to him that the opposite assumption was equally typical of a middle-class academic.

Alastair Cavendish

January 31st, 2022 |

11 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 31, 2022 at 2:22 am

    “Alastair Cavendish” most British name ever, lol. Love it.

  • CayleyGraph
    January 31, 2022 at 2:39 am

    Weird; a person who doesn’t think brains are important should rate twentieth-century intellectuals more highly than someone who does.

  • Stonyground
    January 31, 2022 at 5:16 am

    If we didn’t have people of high intelligence but bad moral character, where would our evil villains come from?

    Would it be too controversial to suggest that both things matter and that, in our complicated and messy world, we have people with various mixtures of the two?

  • Martin
    January 31, 2022 at 6:23 am

    Well, it explains why so many academics “show attitude”. In Germany “Haltung zeigen”, nearly all the times against any criticism of the government or media which doesn’t come from the extreme left or supposedly horribly mistreated minorities, is rather common for academics.

    It’s character simulation for people who don’t have one.

  • TomJ
    January 31, 2022 at 10:11 am

    @CaleyGraph: Not so weird for someone who also thinks good character important…

  • Rudolph Hucker
    January 31, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    From the same author (Alastair Cavendish):

    It has been almost impossible to predict which of one’s friends would maintain a relatively level head and which of them would behave like decapitated chickens, but one thing is clear: advanced degrees do not help. This, when you think about it, is not altogether surprising. Members of an Oxford college are no more immune from groupthink than members of a working men’s club. People tend to replicate the political and social opinions of those around them, and this tendency may be even more pronounced if they regard those around them as unusually intelligent people.

    https://www.britishfreedom.net/post/a-gray-area

    I have worked with some of these “unusually intelligent people”. One Professor was a classmate of Margaret Thatcher (Oxford, Chemistry). He described her as “invincibly narrow-minded”. Whether we loved or hated Thatcher, there’s no mistaking she had vision, a sense of purpose, drive and commitment. Which are all aspects of personality that are foreign and mysterious to a typical member of the intelligentsia.

  • GregWA
    January 31, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    There’s a third thing that’s important that isn’t quite captured by either “character” or “brains”: common sense.

    My observation has been that the more educated (not intelligent) a person is, the less common sense they have, myself included (my reference here is my many brothers and sisters who do not have advanced degrees, mostly just high school education). And the more intelligent they are, the more likely they are to have several very weird personal traits. It is one of the joys of life to run into people who are exceptions to these rules.

    Unfortunately, the bureaucracies that rule us are dominated by educated people; education, or race/gender/etc, being the only prerequisite for the job, not intelligence or common sense.

  • Fraser Orr
    January 31, 2022 at 3:32 pm

    FWIW, I think the word “character” is often used to manipulate people into doing things against their best interest. What is “character”? Well the fact that it is hard to answer that question crisply is part of the problem, it becomes an open book in which you allow others to write their own demands of you and insist you follow them lest you compromise your character. One of the guys in the OP was a military man. There is a place bristling with this stuff. I recently watch a documentary on the Battle of Britain, and one of the still living pilots described his fear that if he didn’t go up, and didn’t attack, that he might be dismissed with the notation LMF — lack of moral fibre — that would follow him forever. So this is just a way of manipulating a man to go against his own self interest in survival by manipulating this notion of “character”.
    I’m not by any means saying that “character” is bad, or that everything that gets thrown in the bucket of “character” is not praisworthy (those pilots certainly were praiseworthy), I am just saying it is a mechanism of manipulation that we, even we on the libertarian side, are often deceived by.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 31, 2022 at 3:44 pm

    Personally, my favorite quote from the link is:

    There could be no more graphic illustration of the debased characters shared by everyone currently in power than the way in which they all reacted to a medical emergency at the beginning of 2020. First, instead of trying to instill courage and stoicism in the populace, as Churchill did, they created a propaganda machine to indoctrinate the public with blind panic. Second, they sought to enrich themselves as much as possible with a gigantic transfer of funds from the public to the private sector, and specifically to the cronies of those in government. Third, they sought an immediate and drastic increase in state power. The sickest joke of all was this: as they acted solely to increase their own power and wealth, they continually screamed that any member of the public who stood up to them was being “selfish.”

  • Nemesis
    January 31, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    Think I prefer an Einstein quote:
    “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”

  • Rudolph Hucker
    January 31, 2022 at 5:03 pm

    More from Alastair Cavendish:-

    The problem is not that the Prime Minister and his myrmidons threw a few parties, it is that they made a lot of insolent and unnecessary rules preventing others from doing so. The rules the government made really were wicked. They undoubtedly killed some people, and created misery and despair for many others. Men and women died alone, without the comfort of their families round them. People retreated to their beds, pulled the covers over their heads, and slowly went mad with loneliness and fear.
    ..
    It bears repeating over and over again, for the media invariably gets it wrong: there is nothing wrong with Downing Street staff enjoying themselves. The reprehensible thing is that they tried to prevent others from doing so.

    https://www.britishfreedom.net/post/the-two-faces-of-janus

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »