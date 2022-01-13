We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The Tories are not the solution to anything

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Internet · Privacy & Panopticon · UK affairs

“If you don’t vote Tory, then Labour might get in” is the main argument I hear from people when I tell them I live in a very marginal Tory constituency and have no intention of voting Tory again. But frankly the Tories are just Labour with a better wine list, as is made clear in this ghastly article in CrapX by Damian Collins, the ‘Conservative’ MP for Folkestone and Hythe.

Proper regulation won’t suppress freedom of speech online – it will protect it […] Making sure the Online Safety Bill is not a ‘Censor’s Charter’ was also our priority.

Because nothing says “the state will not censor the internet” quite like a bill that enables the state to censor what you can say on online. I seem to be developing a Pavlovian condition that every time Damian Collins opens his mouth, I send a thousand pounds or so to Reform UK.

January 13th, 2022 |

2 comments to The Tories are not the solution to anything

  • the fattomato
    January 13, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    “We recommended an automatic exemption for news organisations from the codes of practice”
    LOOOOOOL

  • Sam Duncan
    January 13, 2022 at 10:05 pm

    The very first line:

    This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots in which five people died.

    Yeah, let’s take lessons on permissable speech from this guy.

    We recommended an automatic exemption for news organisations from the codes of practice, as they already have clear editorial guidelines

    … which clearly don’t preclude bare-faced lies.

