How to end poverty
A new article by Max Roser, founder of Our World in Data, spells out exactly how to end poverty.
I calculated that at a minimum the world economy needs to increase five-fold for global poverty to substantially decline. This is in a scenario in which the world would also achieve a massive reduction in inequality: inequality between all the world’s countries would disappear entirely in this scenario. It should therefore be seen as a calculation of the minimum necessary growth for an end of poverty.
Anyone arguing that economic growth is in any way bad, or needs to be reduced, is saying that they have enough and they do not care about anyone else.
The post links to an article which is long – but not very good.
The article says that if you get richer you are less poor – which is true, but stating the obvious. It does NOT say what policies make a country such as Denmark richer than a country like Ethiopia over time.
Someone could read the article and then say “right you are then – Ethiopia should adopt the level of government spending and taxation that Denmark has, then we would have stronger economy and less poverty!”
And if Ethiopia did adopt the the level of taxation and government spending that Denmark now has, the economy of Ethiopia would totally collapse and most people there would starve to death. That would indeed radically reduce poverty – because the poor would be dead.
Of course when Denmark became a wealthy country it had LOW government spending and taxation. But I do believe the article says that. And Denmark certainly is not a low government spending and taxation country now.
As for inequality (NOT the same thing as poverty) – the primary driver of inequality in the modern world is the “Cantillon Effect” (named after Richard Cantillon – an Irish economist of some three centuries ago) – Credit Money tends to go the wealthy and politically connected (the Corporations and so on) who use it to buy real assets (such as real estate) before the value of the money drops, thus the rich get richer and the poor get poorer – in terms of assets, as ownership gets concentrated.
The article does not tell us what policies to follow in order to get better economic growth and reduce poverty. And nor does it tell us what policies to follow in order to reduce ARTIFICAL inequality (inequality produced by Credit Money) – a different, but related, aim.
“spells out exactly how to end poverty” – a description of an article that, I think, contains no policy suggestions.
Was the post meant to be ironic?
Essentially what the article says is “when you get richer you are less poor” – it says nothing about HOW a country gets richer.
As for extremes of inequality – taxation and benefits (whether called a “guaranteed income” or anything else) do not address that.
California used to be a wonderful place for ordinary people – now it has more poverty, adjusted for the cost of living, than any other American State (yes even worse than Mississippi).
New York and New Jersey are much the same.
These are places of very high and “Progressive” taxation, lots and lots of government benefits, and endless regulations.
For example, New York State has won the “least free State” title every year that Reason magazine has done its survey (since 2000).
If anyone thinks that Ethiopia can deal with poverty OR inequality by having high and “Progressive” taxation and government spending (lots of benefits for the poor), like Denmark, then I have a nice bridge to sell them.
I suppose the “Greens” are saying that there should be less (or no) economic growth. That may be the point of the article.
But that is truism. The point is HOW do we get economic growth. And creating money from nothing (the modern way of government dependent bankers and other crooks) is not the road to long term prosperity.
Nor is the high taxes and government spending of Denmark – although those taxes are not quite so high as people think they are, remember there are no Social Security taxes in Denmark.
Overall I doubt that people in Denmark really pay much higher taxes (when one includes Social Security taxes and Property Taxes) than people in New Jersey and other high tax American States.
Utter bollocks.
“Inequity” is a function of being human, not of any particular economic system.
Yes indeed. Give everyone in the world a nice shiny new bike. In a week some people will have 20 bikes, some will have none, and a bunch of them will no longer be in working order due to absurd (ab)use.
If scarcity, then inequality. And there can be no end to scarcity without an end to personal freedom.
Meanwhile, here in my part of the UK, the SNP want to “reduce car kilometres travelled by 20% by 2030.”
The report acknowledges that in rural areas, people depend on their cars: which means that those in some areas will have to reduce their mileage by a lot more than 20%.
There are plenty round my way who’ve never ventured out of a 5 mile radius: just like it was in their great-grandparents’ day. And now the powers that be want to turn the clock back for the rest of us.
As per all things north of the Solway/Tweed Line, this is out for “public consultation“. So the vested interests will provide the echo-chamber answers that are required to push this through.
Aren’t there a lot of countries, mainly in the far east, that have moved from being dirt poor to having an advanced economy since around the time of the end of WW2? Maybe other poor countries could copy whatever it was that they did.
The man is a moron. Takes no account of differing costs of living.
In my wife’s home country, $30 a day, $210 per week, $900 per month would provide a reasonably good standard of living a far cry from anyone’s concept of poverty.
BUT, can’t run a Beemer or take intercontinental vacations on that kind of money! Bummer! Now I get what he means by poverty!
“Takes no account of differing costs of living” incorrect. Everything is in “international dollars”, a unit designed explicitly to take that (and inflation) into account.
“an article that, I think, contains no policy suggestions”
Ok fine, but it says how much growth is needed and growth as the solution may be obvious to you and me but it is not obvious to a depressingly large number of people.
““Inequity” is a function of being human, not of any particular economic system.”
Fine. But I hold that given enough growth inequality of material things like health, shelter, food, comfort will reduce. I don’t care about nonsense measures involving relative income.
My understanding was that thousands of people – if not tens of thousands – were being taken/taking themselves out of poverty every day. This seems to contradict the notion that a five-fold increase in wealth is necessary.
A five fold increase in the world economy would merely result in the “poverty level” being once again redefined.
“Poverty” used to mean subsistence-level living or lower. As more people are raised out of this circumstance, governments simply redefine it to mean anyone in the bottom fifth of the economy.
We’ve had that five-fold increase many times over the course of history. We all live better for it. But we still talk about the 20% living in “poverty” as if that means something.
There is an obsession on the left with “equality” rather than “freedom”. I saw this quite a few years ago. I wrote an email to Peter Tatchell (the noted gay rights campaigner) and oddly enough I got a very nice, well written, reply which I fundamentally diasagreed with. Now, fair play to Tatchell for bothering and all that but I realised we were both utterly different in terms of basic philosophical principles. I had asked why he wanted both gay marriage and straight civil partnerships. I thought this a reasonable question not least because legally they essentially mean the same thing. I was not (and am not) against gay marriage at all. Tatchell though seemed to think if you’re gonna have gay marriage and also retain gay civil partnerships then you have to have both for heterosexual couples… because of “equality”. I have never had an email which used that word so many times – and it was a long and, I guess, thoughtful one. He never addressed something I, though, think important. I have known gay and lesbian couples and they always used the same terminology as straight ones do about marriage when talking about same-sex marriage: “Getting ‘hitched'”, “Tying the knot” etc…
Tatchell essentially argued just on the basis of “equality” that there should be four states. I thought, and think, there should be one. I prefer my view because it is simpler and closer to how people actually are.
I replied to Tatchell. He replied to me. He just didn’t get where I was comming from. For him “equality” was his great God.
The point of this annecdote is that some abstract concepts like “equality” can get so ingrained into the psyche that people can fail to see the wood for the trees. This applies just as much in the economic sphere as family law. The same mindset that sees “equality” as trumping “freedom” in one arena is all too easily translated into economic terms so people genuinely prefer us all to be living equal but dismal lives rather than the whole mixed bag we tend to have now. It is easy to see this as just envy but I think it isn’t just that. They genuinely believe that equality is the ultimate goal ignoring that Nick, who is neither especially rich nor poor, really cares.
The Tatchell obsession with “equality” is poison because it is so much easier to “level-down” than “level-up” and that’s what will happen if such idiocy is allowed. I fix computers for a living. That there are richer people than me with complicated networked systems in my area is kerching for me. Or we could all have standard issue craptops to insure equality. Some people think this is good because at least we’d all be on the same shitty barge to nowhere. Fuck that!
What I do know is that I’m materially better off (without even trying too hard) than my ancestors and this applies to almost everyone. That Elon Musk has a space program and I’ve just got a laptop doesn’t fill me with inchoate rage. Because trust me the levellers would ensure that neither of us had more than an abacus – if we were lucky.
bobby b,
I think you much more succinctly got there before me. I suppose that says something about the “equality” poison!