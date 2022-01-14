The vaccine doesn’t protect you from the virus, the vaccine protects you from the government.
Samizdata quote of the day
Civil liberty & Regulation · Health & medical · Slogans & Quotations · Totalitarianism
The vaccine doesn’t protect you from the virus, the vaccine protects you from the government.
January 14th, 2022
30 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Only for a couple of months then the bastards come back.
Does it?
Well, like indulgences, they may not work, but it’s that hope for which people buy them.
I think this is one of the best SQOTDs ever.
So long as you comply with every pettifogging imposition of the government, you’re protected from the government.
Phah! That’s no sort of protection.
Brilliant.
As I have already pointed out several times, the injections do NOT protect you from the government – the demands continue, in many countries, even for people who have had three (or more) injections.
Complying will NOT protect you from government edicts in many countries.
As for the virus – there is some evidence that the injections do indeed make the virus less severe (although we do not know how many people may get severe damage from the injections – so a balance of risk is very hard to calculate).
So the first part of the statement (which implies that the injections are no good against the virus) is not true – and the second part of the statement (that the injections protect you from the government) is also not true.
As for my own view – whilst it is unclear what the balance of risk is for people like myself (old, fat and with compromised lungs), it does seem to be the case that the balance of risk for healthy young people is negative – i.e. that they should avoid the injections.
One should also, of course, keep up Vitamin D levels (every day) and seek EARLY TREATMENT from a qualified medical doctor with experience of treating Covid 19, as soon as one starts to show signs of the illness.
The approach pushed in many Western countries since early 2020 of “stay home WITHOUT TREATMENT till you get very sick and have to be taken to hospital” has cost a vast number of lives. Many people do indeed get better on their own – but many people do not get better on their own and need EARLY TREATMENT.
The campaign of smearing Early Treatment has been utterly despicable – this smear campaign has cost a vast number of human lives.
For the kind words, thanks. I would say in my defense that I simply found a more resonant phrasing of a sentiment already expressed by others.
Paul, poetic license? Hyperbole for effect? I do not think the vaccine is worthless, nor would I advise against it. I would, however, characterize it as of limited benefit to a limited number of people for a limited period of time. Vaccination does protect against loss of livelihood, which seems to me to be the major benefit. I find this threat to be the most chilling as it was used to great effect in the Soviet Union.
Matt Ridley on TalkRadio:
https://twitter.com/mattwridley/status/1481715983693885440?s=11
Rouw le Jour – good point.
Dismissing people for not getting the injections is an evil thing to do – and yet the government (which demanded that everyone go out into the street and “clap for the NHS”) is planning to dismiss many thousands of health workers for not getting the injections. So if Mr Biden – as the Supreme Court has ruled that he CAN impose a “vaccine mandate” on any institution that accepts Federal money. Only places that refuse all Federal money (hard to survive without it – with TAXES being what they are) are safe – well safe for the moment.
‘The vaccine doesn’t protect you from the virus, the vaccine protects you from the government.’
I would say rather it establishes an addict/pusher relationship where you go to government for another fix when the effects of the previous one starts to wear off.
Re a “vaccine mandate” – breaking news:
The US Supreme Court has blocked the OSHA attempt to make vaccinnation mandatory in all US companies with more than 100 employees.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21a244_hgci.pdf
https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/13/breaking-supreme-court-blocks-biden-admins-private-sector-osha-vaccine-mandate/
Yes Rudolph Hucker – but the Supreme Court has allowed a “vaccine mandate” on anything the Federal government funds.
And, in these days of unlimited government, that is a lot of people.
Yes John B – accepting the injections as a condition of, highly limited, “freedom”, allows the government to keep coming back with new demands (say the much talked about “Climate Lockdowns”).
After all, the principle has already been established.
Suppose that’s true. Although Pfizer CEO, ( originally worked in the veterinarian sector, which might explain why he is driving humans through the ‘sheep dip’ ) Albert Bourla, says “two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against [Omicron] infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined.”
So you need three doses, ….. and a booster dose. You might as well camp outside Pfizer HQ, at this rate.
But suppose that ‘there is some evidence that the injections do indeed make the virus less severe‘, shouldn’t that evidence have been made avaliable before they were released into general distribution?
Finding out that it might be effective, a little bit, after two thirds of the population has been ‘injected’, isn’t the conventional way to do this sort of thing. Then, maybe this is ‘the new normal’.
Again, people should go out and read Robert F. Kennedy’s book(let) “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” it’s only three quid on Kindle, but it’s an eye opener.
Yes Rudolph Hucker – but the Supreme Court has allowed a “vaccine mandate” on anything the Federal government funds.
Is that true? I thought the USSC only looked at 2 instances – the OSHA/private businesses >100 employees (6-3 against), and health care workers in certain circumstances (5-4 for).
As far as I know, the “federal contractor” mandate (how they were getting everyone whose employer got federal money) was not up for review by the US Supreme Court. In fact, I think that one is being fought in lower courts as a lawsuit, since several states have new laws against mandates, and state public universities were being put under the fed contractor umbrella, regardless if your paycheck came from a federal grant, or whether from cleaning the university buildings.
I understand that American insurance companies are refusing to pay out death benefits for those who have died from reactions to the vaccine on the grounds that they voluntarily received an untested and unauthorised chemical, and are classing the deaths as suicide, something not covered in the policies. I wonder if this has been brought to the attention of those government numpties recommending everyone be vaccinated? If not, why not?
Penseivat,
I searched a bit online for this. Unable to find anything solid. Do you have a source for this claim?
I’ve been struggling with this since you wrote it. The elegance of the epithet disguises its essential untruth. Very little protects against Government when the institutions that safeguard the individual against the over mighty are corrupted, as they so clearly are in the US and the UK (most of the rest of the world never really had such such protections).
APL – no I have not had the “booster” and I never touched any of the American vaccines at any time.
In my case (a fat old man with compromised lungs) I was convinced by my local doctor that the risks (the very real risks) of the British AZ injections were less than the risks to me of Covid 19. Therefore I had the two injections of this in the summer.
However, there is has been no contact at all from local medical practice since then – it is as if they had dropped off the face of the Earth. All I have got is letters and telephone calls from the national NHS (people who have never examined me and know nothing of my medical condition) demanding I accept “the vaccine” and they will not even tell me which vaccine they wish to give me.
In these circumstances I have politely declined. I believe that as it is now more than six months since my AZ injections I am now considered one of the evil “unvaccinated” – so be it.
The totalitarian impulses of government go back long before the Covid “vaccines” and will not be stopped by taking these injections.
For example, in 2005 (when Barack Obama was just another Marxist activist in Chicago, the only American city to be mentioned in the song “The Red Flag”, and Joseph Biden was just another bribe taking Senator) Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans – it was not a particularly strong hurricane (and had naught to do with “Global Warming” – “Climate Change”), but it came in at exactly the wrong angle for the (rather old) flood defences – I remember seeing a television documentary (I think it was a “Horizon” episode) that warned, years before, that this could happen.
In any case, normally people would have used their fire arms to defend themselves and their property from looters, and those whose homes were flooded would have fled in land (if need by rescued by boats and helicopters – from charitable groups and from the layers of government).
But in this case armed troops came in (National Guard under the command of the Democrat State Governor of Louisiana) and a Federal Government Agency called “FEMA” (the United States was so much better off when these alphabet agencies did not exist) arrived.
The troops went about confiscating firearms (which they had no Constitutional authority to do), and they and “FEMA” forbad people fleeing in land – instead dumping them in a Football stadium, where they had to live in their own excrement (lack of toilets) and were prayed upon by savage gangs of rapists and murderers.
It was such events that “radicalised” the people that went on to create such organisations as the “Oath Keepers” (sadly later infiltrated by the institutionally corrupt FBI).
It was clear even in 2005 that even with a Republican President (George Walker Bush) the government, local, State and Federal, was out of control.
And, before then, there had been such events as the Waco massacre and the Ruby Ridge atrocity, both under the Clinton Administration. None of the murderers was ever punished.
As Perry often says – the state is not your friend. And NO – having the injections will NOT protect you from the government.
“The man at Ruby Ridge was illegally selling saw off shotguns”.
Because a GOVERNMENT AGENT convinced him to do so. And how does his alleged firearms offence justify murdering his wife and child?
“There were claims of sexual abuse at Waco” – so this justified spraying the area with bullets, and sending in armoured vehicles and then pretending that the large number of people who were shot or BURNED ALIVE “committed suicide”?
There is no Constitutional justification for the FBI or the ATF – there should be no Federal Government “police power” outside the “not exceeding ten miles square” of Washington D.C. and military bases (which are given by the States to the Federal government – see Article One, Section Eight of the Constitution of the United States).
Essentially the modern American government behaves as if the entire United States (millions of square miles and hundred of millions of people) were the “not exceeding ten miles square” Washington D.C. or was “Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, or other needful buildings” given or sold to the Federal Government by the States for military bases.
The FBI, the ATF and-so-on must be politely informed that they have no jurisdiction outside Washington D.C. or a military base.
If these Federal police agencies continue to try and exercise unconstitutional jurisdiction then State Governors should call out the State militia to remove the FBI, ATF (and so on) by force. This is in no way “secession” – it is just making sure that their is no Federal usurpation of the “police power”.
It is sneaky how these Federal agencies have snuck in – for example in the 1920s the FBI did not carry firearms and always made it clear that they were guests of local police “we are just here to help”.
From the 1970s onwards the FBI had a paramilitary wing – the infamous “black helicopters” (which are actually dark blue) and so on.
The “police power” belongs to the States – NOT to the Federal Government, other than in Washington D.C. and in military bases.
The locally elected county sheriff, deputising volunteers to help (if need be) is the bedrock of liberty.
And Mr Biden has hated locally elected country sheriffs for a very long time – the idea that Mr Biden used to be a moderate is mistaken.
The aim is to put the “police power” in the hands of the Federal Government – which is unconstitutional, it is despotism.
A federal official may advice a local sheriff (“that man is a spy – please arrest them”), but the police power must NOT be in the hands of the Federal Government – other than in Washington D.C. and in Federal government buildings (military bases).
The Biden/Harris regime are offering people 50 thousand Dollar bonus payments to join the army.
They are doing that because so many patriots are being purged from the army – or are resigning from it in disgust with the unconstitutional regime. The Biden/Harris regime want soldiers who will obey ANY ORDER – regardless of how illegal and unconstitutional that order is. You get that sort of person by offering 50 thousand Dollar bonus payments.
“But if I have the vaccine they will leave me alone” – NO THEY WILL NOT, the injections will NOT “protect you from the government”.
Note the subtle re-framing of the vaccines, from ‘vital, life-saving medicines that everyone must be forced to take!’ to ‘useful additional protection against disease, but limited in durability’. This reframing will continue, exactly as predicted in the past on these pages, and as required to create the best possible messaging for the mid-terms. Look forward to the vaccines being positioned as ‘necessary, but temporary measures’ followed by ‘the Trump vaccines were barely-effective and potentially-dangerous’, shortly to be followed by ‘the wonderful Biden vaccines will prevent and cure COVID!’ You read it here first.
llater,
llamas
One French company has tried this approach in one specific case, but it would really go nowhere here given American legal precedent in all of the states.
The American Council of Life Insurers apparently heard this rumor and replied quickly:
https://www.acli.com/Posting/NR21-012
(I have to admit that I found the line about how “life insurance policy contracts are very clear on how policies work” to be . . . somewhat humorous.)